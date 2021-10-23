Ivy Slater of Slater Success: “Mentoring”

…Mentoring. Let your team know you are there for them. You want them to become self-leaders and be part of the company vision. You want their ideas and feedback. You are there for questions and concerns. Be the mentor, be the leader and listen.

We are living in a new world in which offices are becoming obsolete. How can teams effectively communicate if they are never together? Zoom and Slack are excellent tools, but they don’t replicate all the advantages of being together. What strategies, tools and techniques work to be a highly effective communicator, even if you are not in the same space?

In this interview series, we are interviewing business leaders who share the strategies, tools and techniques they use to effectively and efficiently communicate with their team who may be spread out across the world. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ivy Slater.

Ivy Slater is the CEO of Slater Success, a boutique training, consulting and coaching company focused on growth strategies and leadership development for high-level, service-based businesses. Ivy is a professionally certified business coach, speaker, internationally bestselling author and podcast host. She’s scaled her own two businesses to multiple 6 & 7 -figures and speaks nationwide on the topics of leadership, sustainable growth and the value of relationships. In 2020, she was a recipient of a Power Women of New York and of Long Island award, presented by Schneps Media.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was a dance major in college, thinking that would be my career path until a devastating injury flipped my world upside down. So, I went the family route and ended up working in printing with my father. It was a completely male-dominated field and women were not in sales or leadership roles back in the late 80’s. It taught me a lot. I never received a lead or referral from my father, to build out a book of business. I learned relationships I had built from my past jobs were my ticket for new clients in this field. I took the sales training I had learned from other women leaders, and it set me apart from the men on the street selling printing. I ended up CEO, leading the company, and later on went on to develop my own company spending over 20 years in the industry. In my 40s, with my children in their young teens, I decided there was more for me. My skill set was in communicating with people, encouraging them, inspiring them, giving them advice and coaching seemed like a natural next step. I started my coaching business, Slater Success, in 2008, and have worked with thousands of clients from entrepreneurs to global corporations.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One connection has turned into over a million dollars in sales. I met a woman early on in my career, who has since referred me to a variety of clients and I can directly relate the money right back to my relationship with her. It taught me the value of the follow-up, the check-in, the touch point. It’s a huge part of what I teach my clients and a huge part of what I do to grow my own business year over year.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A goal is a dream with a deadline.” — Napoleon Hill

You can achieve anything if you keep dreaming has always been my inner message. I’m also a big planner, and a strong believer in goals, so deadlines force me to take action and stay in motion, even when things seem impossible.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents made the biggest impact on me in business, as they were both successful entrepreneurs. Our dinner table was like a college business course every night. My father always encouraged me to look for new ideas and new strategies, but then think about all the things that could go wrong. He asked me to picture a piece of cheese and each little hole I poked in it would be the problems that could arise. If it was still edible and together by the end of it, I had something with which I could move forward. Swiss cheese is great, even with all the holes. My mother taught me about value and worth, truly empowering me to believe in myself and grow my confidence.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

There is real energy created when people are together in a room. You can see body language, look someone in the eye, view minor facial expressions that wouldn’t be captured on video. You can feed off one another, finish each other’s sentences, not have the lag of the computer or the distraction of outside factors. You hear in real-time, rather than have to hear, process and then talk. That energy is an asset to really work well together and brainstorm creatively.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

The loss of energy, visual cues, tech problems, people not using their cameras, background distractions. The camera only shows some of the communication. People are multi-tasking, looking at numerous screens, looking at their phones, doing other work, and that loss of connection is detrimental.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Know what is going on in people’s lives. Working remotely looks different for everyone. Some of your team might be parents with kids at home or kids doing cyber school, some might have other family members in the house depending on their work schedules or also remotely working, some might have pets or other distractions. Maybe they work in a small apartment and don’t have a lot of space. Knowing the situation of each person helps you to be the support they need to get their work done most effectively, while allowing them the flexibility to live their life. Good systems and processes. The right tools make all the difference and you and your team need to make those decisions. For us, it’s Slack. Try out different options and make sure everyone is on the same page for best results. Also have processes in place for unexpected situations, like a team member out with illness or a client meeting needing to be rescheduled. The more regular processes in place, the less stress. Valuable meeting time. If your team meetings are all about the agenda, with no room for actual conversation, you won’t truly connect. You need time for your team to talk about life, fun, laugh together, cry together, whatever it might be. A strong sense of team should feel like family. That can get lost in virtual, so it’s important to keep it top of mind. Trust in responsibility, delegation and time management. That doesn’t take away from holding people accountable and following up, but it gives them the respect to do their job in the best timeframe for them and plan their day accordingly to accommodate life and business. Mentoring. Let your team know you are there for them. You want them to become self-leaders and be part of the company vision. You want their ideas and feedback. You are there for questions and concerns. Be the mentor, be the leader and listen.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

We’ve been a remote team for a dozen years, so we were actually able to step into a place of guidance and leadership when remote working became the norm, helping clients and colleagues navigate the change. We offered resources and our best practices to help others.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Slack is a great system. The channels allow us to streamline certain projects without weighing down our inboxes and since it’s in real time, we can ask questions and chat, as needed, which really keeps things moving and communication open. Of course, Zoom is great and is the closest we can get to being together in person. Microsoft Teams is incredible for many of my clients. The integration of so many systems in one place really helps their remote workforces.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

A dream integration system. A system that would work on any device, using any operating system. So whether you’re on your iPhone or your Kindle or your watch, whatever the device, you can connect with ease and have access to any files you want.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

We are more reliant than ever on real-time communication vs. delayed communication. It has caused us all to become more than ever, tech reliant. We also work all hours and that is a problem. We need to make more of a conscious effort to set boundaries. And those boundaries must be around ALL forms of communication from email and voicemail to chats and texts.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Virtual platforms for conferences and events are popping up more and more. I’ve had the chance to see many of these in action and the engagement and interactive features available are really bringing the virtual event to a new level. The chance to be able to network, speak and connect fluently from your home office is very exciting.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

People getting too used to virtual. We are losing some of that energy and in-person magic. We need to create an effective hybrid model, so it’s a true win/win for everyone.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

We were running at about 70% video calls prior to the pandemic and now it’s even higher. Leadership meetings, retreats and strategy sessions that were normally held in-person, so creativity could thrive, is now all virtual. But, we have found a way to make it work. And many in-person meetings are beginning to get scheduled again.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

Eye contact, even through the screen, because I think your heart still can come through. Set aside a specific time to talk to the team member and don’t give the feedback on a team call or in front of others. You both should be set up in a quiet space with limited distractions, so you can really focus on the other person. Spend the time to help your team member figure out a plan and next steps. Do they need additional training or a mindset shift? The feedback should be about the solution and how to move forward.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

Create fun team events, even over Zoom, to stay connected. A morning chat, evening cocktails and conversation, whatever works for your business and your team. We have a channel in Slack called “good news” and we use it exclusively to share family photos, celebrations, successes and even sometimes challenges we are facing, so we can support one another. There are so many options you could do from an adult show-and-tell activity to a thought of the day post, anything that encourages engagement and allows your team to showcase their personality.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Equal educational opportunities for all young children. This is extremely important when it comes to a future in leadership. Every child needs access to tools, technology and resources to learn, develop and dream.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

