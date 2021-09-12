Ivy Le of Spotify’s FOGO: “Convene a truth and reconciliation commission”

Convene a truth and reconciliation commission. We have never suffered so mortally from denialism. Other countries with periods of unrest or even dictatorships have been able to recover through a truth and restorative justice process, and we have so much to make amends for if we want to remake the foundation of this country. Not just slavery, but also genocide and camps like Guantanamo. I hate to always be the Asian Mom, but really, it’s never too late to start doing the right thing.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Ivy Le.

Ivy Le is a Vietnamese-American marketer, mom, and activist based in Austin, Texas. She was selected to be one of the 10 out of 18,000 applicants to attend Spotify’s first SoundUp Bootcamp for aspiring women of color podcasters and creator of the Spotify original podcast, “FOGO: Fear of Going Outside,” a nature show with the most reluctant host ever.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in Dallas, Texas behind the Hong Kong Supermarket. My parents came to America as refugees from Vietnam in 1980, and I was the first US citizen born here. I used to tell this story about how I went crawdad fishing in a creek by my house as a kid, but in college, some friends took me to a real creek, and I realized mine was a sewer. It was a very urban immigrant upbringing, full of injustice and hilarity.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yessss….The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference by Malcolm Gladwell showed me what I had been hoping since I was a little kid: that it didn’t take as much as it seemed to change the world. If you’ve heard my podcast, FOGO: Fear of Going Outside, you know, I’m a city person. I am very attached to being in civilization, and civilization as most of us experience it — it is pretty much completely made up of social constructs we all agree to. What is a crime crime vs. just a civil matter is a social construct. Money is a super abstract social construct we all go by. Who is an immigrant is determined by imaginary lines we all pretend are real. If we change the stories and constructs we all agree to, we can change the world. The problems we make as people, we can unmake them together! And this book talked about a lot of mechanisms of change, but he talked about stickiness in stories — which I recognized as something I could contribute as a very young writer — and also about how there’s connectors and mavens and salesmen who help spread ideas. And I felt, I have those qualities. I can help make narrative change. My parents will never understand what I do for a living, but I can do it!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“The readiness is all.” It’s from Hamlet, who’s a terrible role model, but my senior year English teacher had that line taped on his door. It’s the Shakespeare version of what my dad taught me. My dad believed a lot of success is luck, but taught me to work relentlessly getting ready in case good luck came.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is not inherently good the way we assume it is in business circles, which often falsely equates having employees as having followers. Being a leader just means you have people who accept your influence, and if you’re a capital-G Good leader, you have a sound goal to lead people to. If you’re also an effective leader, you have some operational chops to get to that goal. But some of the most effective leaders in my lifetime have caused massive suffering.

It took me a long time to break out of the “Great Man Theory” of history I was taught in school. No Great Thing ever happened because of some dude. Every leap forward was a massive group effort by hundreds of thousands of people who knew they would probably never get any credit for their sacrifices anywhere.

I believe in organizing. An organizer doesn’t start with “What do I want to achieve?” An organizer asks, “Who is my Beloved Community?” And “What does it need?” “How do we enable fulfilling those needs?” An organizer takes responsibility and starts organizing from right where they are. They don’t wait for a title to be bestowed upon them.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

When I was pregnant, I would talk about conserving my “waddle points.” It was the most physically limited I had ever been. I knew I couldn’t stay standing, hustling as hard physically as I normally did because I was making someone’s intestinal tract that day — and that takes it out of you. I considered how many “waddle points’’ something I was being asked to do would cost and if I needed that budget for something I wanted or needed to do, I would think, “Nah, I can but I can’t want to.”

I take that waddle points framework with how much pretend-to-be-an-extrovert energy I need or how much brain power I have before decision fatigue sets in. When something demands ALL my points, I protect myself as an introvert with everything. I won’t even stand in line and risk talking to a cashier. I’m Southern, so if I go in public, I will end up trapped in a whole conversation with a total stranger. If it’s a high stakes day, I pre-order all my meals for the day on a delivery app the night before, so I don’t even waste my decision points.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

White supremacist groups have been recruiting diligently for more than 30 years to infiltrate the military and law enforcement, and now they have advanced to the highest levels of those fields. It wasn’t even hard for them. Modern policing started out as slave patrols anyway. Before the ink on the 1965 Voting Right Act was dry, people like Thomas Hofeller were developing voter suppression strategies like gerrymandering that they have executed with relentless unity, consistency, and conviction for more than 40 years. White supremacists now feel secure enough in their gains to demonstrate publicly, and when pictures of them go viral, people say they would punch a white supremacist. But you work with them, you went to school with them, you’re related to them. I’m not saying that no one has been opposing them, but most people see them in day to day life and just talk about sports or the weather. (https://thehofellerfiles.org/

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I’ve been selected as a participant for a few of these, but I won’t get into any specific story. They helped me as an individual to navigate white structures of power, which is surely practical in the short term on a one-by-one basis. But these programs are designed on the premise that people who are missing from the table are themselves missing something. But the applicants to these programs don’t have a diversity problem. The institutions do.

If people have the talent to make it through an extremely competitive selection process for your minority fellowship program, why aren’t your managers hiring diversely outright? Because they absolutely are hiring underqualified people who look like them and training them up unofficially. If a student from an underrepresented background has an incredible “bootstrap” story that they managed to survive with straight A’s — and then were asked to package their trauma to get your scholarship — what’s so wrong with your institution that someone that resilient is struggling there? If someone is such a good writer, they can get on the Black List, what is wrong with YOUR network that someone that talented didn’t have the “network” to reach your agents? That’s the kind of energy I want to see in the next generation of D&I initiatives.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Because in a diverse world, it’s a big clue that you probably are carrying some mediocrity around. BIPOC colleagues and I used to call mediocre people who went to the same schools as the executives “cultural hires” as a play on “diversity hire.” We had to make light of it, because we were also the ones having to fix their work for them while making less money. If you do not have a diverse team, I guarantee you, you got some folks coasting, just nodding and repeating others’ ideas more loudly and “cosigning” trying to act like they read the report, but they didn’t.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

We probably need more than 5 steps. I need more than 5 steps to make good pancakes, but I’m going to try!

1. First of all, in Texas, where I live, more than half the people incarcerated aren’t even guilty — they just couldn’t make bail. And we have an unbelievable number of people in prison for selling weed. I’ve had marketing clients who got series B funding for selling weed. The revenue that drives mass incarceration is largely legalized slavery based on the 13th Amendment, and if we want a more equitable society, I feel like abolishing slavery for real this time is low hanging fruit?

2. Pay a livable wage! There is a lot of nuanced work that workers and managers need to do to dismantle racism, sexism, and ableism in the workplace, but we can start by paying everyone enough to live and make long term financial decisions for themselves. Don’t pay people less because they’re women or because they have disabilities or because you expect your customers to subsidize with tips or just because you can. If you’re a Good leader, you’ll do it because it’s the right thing to do whether or not the law requires it. And if you want to fight laws that raise wages, consider whether you have a terrible business model and should go iterate something else. For more on decolonizing the workplace: http://www.cwsworkshop.org/PARC_site_B/dr-culture.html

3. Raise wiser boys, and men need to rise to the need. Stop telling women to apologize less. Nothing’s wrong with women. If everyone were raised the way we raise girls regardless of gender, we would enjoy unprecedented peace and prosperity. Teach men and boys about community and caretaking, emotional labor and hygiene. Sometimes, where we see men outnumber women in public domains, what we’re actually seeing is gender inequality in the home. I was the only mother of young children in a cohort of about 35 people working on K12 education reform when I was an Education Pioneer Fellow. EDUCATION reform! For KIDS! Sometimes, I go out to perform comedy, and I am literally the only woman who could come out to the mic that night. I once testified at my city council, there were dozens of people who came and only two of us were women and though I had childcare that night (because I wouldn’t have gone otherwise), the other woman was the only person who had to bring her kids. You could fix all the gatekeepers, but it won’t matter if women don’t feel like they can walk out the front door because they’re overly needed at home and it’s dark outside.

4. Fight segregationist organizers locally. They dominate your school board meetings, your county commissioner court hearings and city council “zoning” and permit meetings, and they are wilding out on NextDoor and in your neighborhood associations and HOAs. And they can do it, because almost no one comes out to challenge them. You cannot sit pretty in your private knowledge of your own moral superiority. You have to meet them out there and fight them if you want to change the future. We have to out-organize white supremacy, and white supremacy is deeply invested in itself.

5. Convene a truth and reconciliation commission. We have never suffered so mortally from denialism. Other countries with periods of unrest or even dictatorships have been able to recover through a truth and restorative justice process, and we have so much to make amends for if we want to remake the foundation of this country. Not just slavery, but also genocide and camps like Guantanamo. I hate to always be the Asian Mom, but really, it’s never too late to start doing the right thing.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I do believe there’s such a thing as clarifying conflict. For a lot of people, this isn’t a rough patch. It’s more like a cumulative exhaustion from being in a time loop of history repeating itself. But I get it, a lot of people just found out there’s racism for the first time in 2016. That’s a tough thing to grasp all at once. (And a lot of people just finally noticed how much the climate has changed this summer! But that’s a whole ‘nother issue!) It’s a hard thing to jump into the fight against an enemy that has been going strong for generations, but I’m glad more people are getting involved and sharing the pain. That’s how a movement grows and eventually becomes mainstream. I have faith that we haven’t ruled out a better world for our children yet.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I want to meet with Brie Larson and her lawyer. I heard in her episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which I watch because I’m obsessed with nature shows as anyone who listens to my show FOGO knows, I heard her talk about an “inclusion rider” in her contract. When she got enough leverage in her field, she used her star power to negotiate for diversity on the whole movie set. I would ask her exactly how it’s worded and how they got it done. She has managed to be both an actress, and she probably doesn’t know it, but she’s an organizer too. I hope I get to be both, too.

