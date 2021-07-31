Ivelyse Andino of Radical Health: “Reduced Bias”

Reduced Bias — Telehealth can work towards the reduction of bias, to protect folks who are unhoused who might be judged based on their physical appearance or smell. In many ways, telehealth lets you be seen without the stigma.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ivelyse Andino.

Ivelyse Andino is an award-winning health equity innovator born and raised in the Bronx. She is a Roddenberry Fellow, as well as the founder and CEO of Radical Health and a Commissioner on the NYC Commission on Gender Equity.

In founding Radical Health — the first Latina-owned-and-operated Benefit Corp in NYC — she combined her expertise in healthcare and her passion as a community organizer. Coming from an historically-marginalized community herself, Ivelyse initially built Radical Health around her kitchen table to hear first-hand from voices who are otherwise never given a say in their own healthcare destiny.

Through Radical Health, Ivelyse is transforming healthcare by facilitating healthcare fluency and self-advocacy, as well as forging a relationship between meaningful face-to-face conversations with cutting-edge technology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born and raised in the South Bronx. I spent a lot of my life trying to get out of that community, only to realize that it’s at the core of my work and purpose. Growing up in the Bronx, I quickly became aware of specific challenges and structural barriers, such as its healthcare system. I wanted to become a doctor, but later realized a better path was addressing problems with healthcare accessibility. I very much felt called to alleviate the disproportionate challenges and obstacles for certain folks in accessing medical care, which has led me to founding Radical Health.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I first started in health tech, I was not only able to witness how the healthcare system worked, but I realized how far behind the Bronx and other communities were in terms of digital access. Back then, I was at the forefront of providing access to health technology, before many resources were readily available. And being in this position, I was aware of the lack of support for my community. For example, I had an EKG monitor app on my phone, but it wasn’t even available to most folks in the Bronx.

I saw early on the ways healthcare wasn’t equitable. There is a digital divide in this city in terms of healthcare — which includes access to information and telehealth. Experiencing this divide first hand, has helped me understand what tools are needed to truly serve my community.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote by audre lorde, “Without community, there is no liberation…but community must not mean a shedding of our differences, nor the pathetic pretense that these differences do not exist.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, it’s always difficult for me to pinpoint one person, because I witness new ways in which folks support me every day. This week, it has been all the moms that help me take care of my kid when I have to work intense hours. But it’s also all the people who have loved, mothered, and cared for me personally. It’s the people in my community who have held me accountable in some shape or form. So it’s really hard to narrow it down to one particular person, because the reality is, in my community, people come together to achieve. In many ways that’s why I built my company — what we do is a collective effort.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Health is incredibly personal because it deals with the internal. As humans, we are more than just containers; for example, studies show that we have multi-receptors which help us feel the energy of a room or connect us with another individual. When you’re meeting in person, emotions like anxiety or concern are more palpable to the health professional, all of which can give them greater context in addressing the patients’ needs. Patients may feel more comfortable asking questions when in front of another human being instead of a screen. The ability to walk into a physical space, that provides a respite or a safe space for patients, is really important to provide.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

A big challenge is time. People also lose the valuable in-between moments when taking in-person meetings; the time in-between multiple interactions to think, process, and even research in order to prepare for the appointment. Think about it: in person, there are multiple engagements for every meeting. You chat with the front desk receptionist, then the nurse, before engaging directly with the provider. And then you have a follow up, so even on your way out, you’re making your next appointment. Basically, within one visit there are multiple touch points. These touch points give people time to prepare, to feel comfortable, and know they are provided with the necessary privacy.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Accessibility — What Radical Health has to offer that isn’t traditionally accessible in a doctor’s office goes beyond providing language accessibility, it’s about finding commonality in our humanity. Rapport — We encourage providers to be vulnerable with their patients who are already in a vulnerable position. We promote the breaking down of barriers due to differences and privileges. Reduced Bias — Telehealth can work towards the reduction of bias, to protect folks who are unhoused who might be judged based on their physical appearance or smell. In many ways, telehealth lets you be seen without the stigma. Respecting Time — We’re also able to honor people’s time, as there is less waiting there generally would be in an office. We use our tech to do care planning, such as meeting with multiple providers at once, which wouldn’t be possible in-person. Privacy — It’s also all in the prep — testing for connectivity, checking in to make sure folks have a private, comfortable place to do the telehealth visit.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I see a lot of telehealth visits — both professionally and personally. But I don’t see any resources available that are improving the current downfalls of video chatting. Despite these shortcomings, there have been advancements in the area of telehealth.

There’s been a huge uptake in telehealth jobs by historically marginalized communities. The reality is that we’re gradually growing, but there haven’t been many solutions targeted at folks who have been previously excluded from this development.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

Radical Health provides the opportunity to have face-to-face conversations in real-time, with the added benefit of supporting patients as they prepare for their appointments. We help you know what to ask, and how to navigate the answers you are given. We are working towards the future of health, and it is inclusive.

Are there things that your community members knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I’d like our community members to know that your care is your time. We aren’t like any other service; we cater to your health and your time. You have every right to be an active participant in that, which means asking questions or even disagreeing, because there’s room for collaboration.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

MedHaul is essentially an Uber for providing transportation for folks in underserved communities. The company has three Black founders, which is important because we have to be intentional with who is helping to rebuild the institution of medicine in this country. If we want BIPOC folks to benefit from the changes, they need to be the people spearheading the movement. That is what excites me about the future of health in general, because I envision the necessary changes being initiated by Black and Brown folks for our communities, without a middleman reaping the financial benefits. I mean, gosh, what’s sexier than helping a community alongside its members rather than going above them in their alleged best interest? That’s good stuff.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

​​Honestly, I would want to do what I already am doing. And what I’m doing is only possible through the collective power of multiple people — adrienne maree brown speaks to this in Emergent Strategy. Consider ants; one tiny ant can’t do much on its own, but a whole colony has the power to literally shape landscapes. So my power as an individual is no greater than the incredible work and effort from countless other individuals who have helped me in making a difference.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Folks can best connect with us via our website, https://www.radical-health.com/, where they can learn more about what action Radical Health takes in changing access to healthcare, and ways in which you can become involved in our collective effort.

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.