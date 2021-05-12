I’ve Said this Mantra Every Day for the Past 2 Years

“Today is the best day of my life.” Two years ago, I was sitting in the airport getting antsy waiting for my flight home. That is when I listened to an episode of Hal Elrod’s podcast that completely changed my mindset. As I was scrolling through my Apple podcast feed, I came across “How to Make Every Day the Best Day of Your Life with Tony Carlston”. In this episode, Tony taught Hal about a specific phrase he said every morning. This phrase has changed so many lives he is even selling it on t-shirts. The phrase is, “Today is the best day of my life.”

After listening to the podcast episode, I decided to give the affirmation a try. Almost every morning for the last two years, I get out of bed and look at myself in the mirror. I get in my power pose, which is the Wonderwoman pose by the way, and I proclaim to myself “Today is the best day of my life.”

You see, I personally believe that our mindset is what determines our reality. Doesn’t that make you feel powerful? I’m sure we’ve all heard the phrase (or one similar to it) “If you look for a red car, you will see a red car.” If you look for the best day, you’ll have the best day. If you look for a bad day, you’ll have a bad day.

Now, obviously, this isn’t to say that you won’t have hard times on your “best day”. Today is not a perfect day. In fact, it may be a stressful day. But, it is the only day you have. Yesterday has come and gone. You can’t go back and change what happened. And we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow. All we have is today. And today is the best day.