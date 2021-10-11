I’ve Been Super Inconsistent and I Don’t Even Care

As I changed my Facebook bio for the 7th time in the past few months, it occurred to me that my (albeit small) audience of followers might think I’m being inconsistent. If I can’t commit to a 100 character bio, do I even know what I’m doing with my life?

The answer is I do…for the most part. I mean, I’m pretty sure I’m on the right track now. At least for now. For today it seems.

The honest answer? I have been inconsistent in my life, in the building of my business, and in knowing what I want to achieve, but you know what?

I don’t even care.

For the first time in my life, I feel truly connected with my higher self and this universe we live in. I am ready to contribute to this world in a massive way, from my most optimal level, but I don’t really know what that looks like yet. I am operating from the only way I know how and that’s to go with what I’m feeling.

What I’m feeling right now is opportunity. There is an opportunity for all of us to simply go back to, “the way things were,” or perhaps we could all become more aware of the power within us to create a different world. A world where we are equally creating, connecting, collaborating, and supporting each other.

The truth is, there is room for all of us to create and live lives that are fulfilling and of greater purpose. Once we realize this and hold space for one another, the benefits will be unrecognizable.

We all have an impulse (no matter how deep within us) to be more, do more, and have more of an impact on this world. There is an impulse to create, an impulse to connect and to serve. Think about when you are doing an activity, working on something you are passionate about, what does that do for you?

Normally, when we are in our most creative state of being, we are at our happiest as well. Now, think about a time when you’ve worked with a group to accomplish something, a project or task, a commitment. How did it feel to know others were there to support you, share your enthusiasm, and work alongside you?

Creating is fun, sharing a common purpose is uplifting. Sharing a connection with others brings a powerful motivation within us to keep doing more. There is a synergistic effect to working collaboratively — feeling and feeding off of each other’s energy for a common good.

The reason I have been inconsistent is because this is the vision I hold for my future and for the world I want to live in. I am trying my best to define my role and play it well. How can I harness this energy and level of impact?

I don’t want to go back to, “the way things were.” That didn’t work so well for me. Two years ago, I was living out of my Kia Rio, at rock bottom after a lifetime of not knowing what was truly available to me. In 2020, I fully embraced my healing journey and this pandemic has shown me how important it is for everyone to do the same.

There is a beautiful, amazing, and creative Life-Force Energy flowing through all of us. If you are willing to take action on what this universe places on your heart, you’re going to have to stay flexible. You’re going to have to take risks that may be a little uncomfortable at first. (Did I mention you might cry a little? Okay, a lot). You might realize you need to change direction or even forge a new path sometimes and that’s okay!

To others that may seem inconsistent or seem like you don’t know what you’re doing, but so what? The truth is, you do know what you’re doing by following your heart and intuition. Believe in what you’re capable of, trust in what is available to you, and choose whatever level of impact you see fit for this world.