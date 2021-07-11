Ivana Leko of Artful Haven: “Remind yourself that things happen for a reason”

Remind yourself that things happen for a reason. If you’re stressed about a situation in the present, find the strength to be grateful for that because, in the bigger picture, it takes you to the better place in the future. How many times have you thought about your past happenings that were negative at that moment, but today, they seem like the best choice for you? I can share a situation that happened to me. I was applying for a great a job that was very well paid where I could express my artistic and creative side. Despite the fact that I had all the skills for the job, I didn’t get it. At the time, I was devastated. However, that situation, among others, pushed me towards the decision of founding my own business. Today, I’m grateful for the missed opportunity because now I have a dream job with my blog. This wouldn’t have happened if I got that job because I wouldn’t have time for anything else.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewingIvana Leko.

Ivana Leko is a teacher, photographer and a blogger at Artful Haven. Ivana’s love for art has led her to create an online space where her mission is to help beginners in art journaling to freely express themselves through art, discover new things about themselves and accept themselves the way they are. She always tries to include creativity and mindfulness in anythings she does, especially in art.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you for having me. I’ve always been artistic so all my jobs have been connected to art. I work as a photographer and have an art blog called Artful Haven. The love for art has always been a huge part of my life and I always knew I was going to do something related to that. I spent many years experimenting with drawing and painting and including mindfulness in my art. Specifically, I often include gratitude in art and this elevates my art-making to a whole new level.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting thing would be meeting people similar to me in my line of business. Through photography and art journaling (which is the topic of my blog) I’ve met amazing people that also inspire me on a daily basis. This also gives me comfort of knowing I’m not alone and that there are many people passionate about the same things as I am. Sharing and connecting like this has been a blessing for me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I remember I had a book mark with a quote: “You don’t know how far you can go until you try”. I can’t remember whose quote this is, but it’s been in my head for years and I always remember it when I find myself in a difficult decision-making situation. It resonates with me because it reminds me that I can do many things only if I’m courageous enough to pursue them. I’m a very sensitive person and mostly scared of taking risks, but the philosophy behind this quote pushes me to go out of my comfort zone. I’ve never regretted doing that because it’s always brought new and fun things in my life.

Starting my blog was one of those situations. At first, I didn’t believe I can pull it off because I was aware having a blog included a great number of tasks that were unfamiliar to me. Also, I knew starting this blog meant quitting my teaching job. Despite the fears, I realized that I couldn’t really tell what I was able to do until I really pulled my sleeves and did it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Yes, I’ve read many amazing books but I can pick one that helped me change my views on life and invite serenity into it. It’s called The Four Agreements by Miguel Ruiz. It’s an inspiring book with actionable lessons each of us can implement in our own lives so we can have a more fulfilled life. For example, one of the best life lessons for me is not taking things personally. This book explains it in a plain and hart-warming language and makes you realize you’ve already known these things, you just haven’t been consciously aware of them. For me, the four agreements Ruiz promotes are the most down-to-earth, simple life lessons everyone should live by.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m always doing something on my blog to inspire women to take up art journaling and express themselves artistically and mindfully in their journals. At the moment, I’m finishing an art journaling course for beginners that’ll help them make art with more confidence and freely express themselves in a safe environment.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s my mum. She’s been my guardian angel. I’ve gotten many useful pieces of advice from her that have made my life much easier and better. She’s been supportive since forever, both emotionally and financially. When I wanted to be a photographer, my father didn’t see any future in that. However, my mum always pushed me towards my dreams and when I was still a student, she financed all my artistic endeavors and I’m forever grateful for that. Even when I was starting my blog and it seemed weird to most people, she cheered me on although she didn’t know anything about online businesses. And today, she’s my biggest fan. She always asks me how my blog is going, she wants me to show her my tutorials although she doesn’t know a word of English. This kind of support has been extremely reassuring and important to me.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

For me, gratitude is the awareness of everything given to us in this life. I’m counting in the positive and the negative. By the negative things, I mean all the things we perceive as negative when they’re happening, but later we realize that situation was just another step towards something even better. That’s how my mum has always comforted me in difficult situations.

When I think about gratitude, I always try to be aware of things in the past, present and the future. We should be grateful for all that happened, is happening and is going to happen to us in the future. I know that it’s hard to be grateful for hard and painful situations, and I believe that’s OK. We’re just humans, we’re emotional beings and we feel bad things happening to us is just unfair. But we can still be grateful, there are so many other things in our lives, the small things. For example, spending the day in the park with your family or having a delicious lunch someone made for you. Those are the things we forget to be thankful for and I believe it’s important to be aware of them.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

We’re more easily elevated by positive feelings and situations. This elevation makes us forget everything else and we just want to enjoy the good feeling. So, we forget to be grateful for it. Also, when we’re experiencing something hard to deal with, we just think this whole situation is not fair, it shouldn’t happen to us. We become obsessed with this thought and can even get angry. These are strong emotions and people have a hard time remembering the positive things and being grateful for them. For example, you’re about to be fired and this is tough on you. So, you can’t sleep, you’re worried and even scared. This takes up all of your mind and you can’t remember to be thankful for everything else like having a roof over your head, being healthy, receiving love from people, etc. There’s always something to be grateful for.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

As I already mentioned, once you become more aware of all the seemingly insignificant things in your life and show gratitude for them, your perspective changes immediately. Suddenly, you start appreciating even the smallest things like smells, calmness, the smile somebody gives you, etc. Your attitude changes even more if you spend some time during a day to be mindfully thankful. For example, in the mornings, I spend 10 to 15 minutes journaling about what I’m grateful for, or I’ll just sit with my eyes closed and invite the feeling of gratitude. It always puts a smile on my face and my day begins with more love for myself and people around me. It’s not always easy to do this, and it doesn’t have to be every day, but it definitely should be a regular practice.

Taking things for granted is what makes us petty, angry, and selfish. But if you get past that and intentionally thank for what you’ve been given, the petty and angry side of you will lose its power over you, at least some of it.

I’m not a psychologist or any kind of therapist, this is just my own experience. Expressing gratitude regularly has definitely influenced my daily life for the better.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

If you intentionally show gratitude, no matter the way you do it, it can calm your mind and reassure you of being in the right place at the right time. It gives you a sense of completeness and purpose. For example, if you’re grateful for your friend and then don’t take that person for granted, your relationship can be much healthier. We come back to the perspective switch again. Expressing gratitude just opens your eyes to see the world around you differently, in a more positive way. It can influence your mood for the better. I feel that every day when I do the gratitude ritual in the morning. And the more you do it, the more you smile. I’m telling you, it’s like magic sometimes. And who doesn’t love to smile? Other people will notice a change in your mood and ask you about it, they’ll be happy for you. After that, you’ll have even more things to be thankful for. For me, it’s pure magic.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’ll gladly share my own thoughts and experience. If you want to express more gratitude that will influence your life, here are some ideas that have been my own guidelines:

1. Always include gratitude for even the smallest things, not only the big ones like health, job opportunities, etc. Think about small things in your daily life that bring you joy or teach you something. They’re valuable and we should appreciate them, too. For example, I’m sometimes thankful for my morning coffee on my balcony. It’s rarely silent in my neighbourhood, so these are really special moments for me, and I cherish them every time.

2. Be grateful for all the things in the past, present, and the future. I never focus only on the present. Even if some things still haven’t happened, I’m grateful for them and I believe this energy can attract positivity into my life. It’s the same with the past. No matter how situations in my past were difficult, I say thanks for them. For example, I had a strict dad forbidding me a lot of things when I was a teenager. This led me to question a lot of things, to get deeper insights into relationships and myself, to answer a lot of “why” questions. Today, I’m grateful my dad was like that because he made me get to know myself better, widen my horizons, meet people similar to me that changed my life for the better. I started doing things just out of spite (teenagers, right?), but if he hadn’t pushed me to explore beyond his limitations, I wouldn’t have developed into a person I’m today.

3. Whenever you’re expressing gratitude, make sure you use the present tense. This may sound as gibberish but words are powerful and saying them in the present tense makes the present moment more powerful. I’ve read a lot of books on meditation, spirituality, and mental and emotional health and they all emphasize the importance of inviting things into your life by using the present tense.

4. Make it a ritual. I doesn’t have to be every day but express gratitude on regular basis with mindfulness. If you don’t have time for that, at least do it before eating dinner with your family. It only takes a few minutes. Ever since I started my morning rituals by journaling with gratitude, my days have become calmer and seem to be more positive on those days. It’s a great feeling of fulfillment, too. You’ll love the ritual so much that you won’t miss a chance doing it. It can be just right before you fall asleep, so this elevated feeling of gratitude travels to your subconscious level while you sleep.

5. Remind yourself that things happen for a reason. If you’re stressed about a situation in the present, find the strength to be grateful for that because, in the bigger picture, it takes you to the better place in the future. How many times have you thought about your past happenings that were negative at that moment, but today, they seem like the best choice for you? I can share a situation that happened to me. I was applying for a great a job that was very well paid where I could express my artistic and creative side. Despite the fact that I had all the skills for the job, I didn’t get it. At the time, I was devastated. However, that situation, among others, pushed me towards the decision of founding my own business. Today, I’m grateful for the missed opportunity because now I have a dream job with my blog. This wouldn’t have happened if I got that job because I wouldn’t have time for anything else.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I know how difficult these situations can be, I’ve had so many in my life. Also, it’s hard to have “happy thoughts” when life really gets you down. In this case, I’d still try expressing gratitude for other, smaller things. This can show you that you still have important and precious things in life that can still make you happy. It’s a process and it takes courage and patience, but I believe it’s worth it. Even if you need to make yourself do it, just try doing it. You can say to yourself: OK, this bad thing is happening to me now, but what about other things I’m happy about? Make lists of those, talk to a close friend or a relative, let them help you become aware of those positive things. They’ll have plenty to say, trust me.

On the other hand, you should let yourself experience those bad emotions. The sooner you live through them, the faster they’ll heal. Journal about it, talk to a friend, see things from their perspective. Everything comes to an end, even the bad feelings.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I can’t remember any particular resources but I’d definitely recommend any book by Don Miguel Ruiz. He writes in a simple way that anyone can understand. His books are filled with simple life lessons that are logical, intuitive, and easy to implement. For me, he’s been a wonderful inspiration for years.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I must say this is hard question. There are many movements, some are influential globally, some only locally. Whatever I say, I feel I’ll be repeating somebody else’s words or ideas.

I’m just sad that young people today are getting more and more selfish and superficial. If there was to be any movement, I believe it has to influence the younger population. If we really focus on educating our kids about what’s important, we’ll see a better future for all of us. But, I know how complex this is. Whatever the movement it is, I’d like to promote improving relationships in general. We, as people, must care more for each other and ultimately, for our planet. I believe these two things are the most important for a better future for all of us. I’m sometimes really disappointed in the world and have thought about giving up on people entirely. However, hope is what pushes us forward, and I really hope that we can shift things locally, which will change the global attitude towards humanity and our planet Earth.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

You can always visit my blog at artfulhaven.com. There, I write about art but also how we can use art to be more grateful, mindful, positive, and learn about ourselves at the same time.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you for having me. I was happy to share my experience with your readers.