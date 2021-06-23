Ivana Leko of Artful Haven: “Don’t take things personally”

Don’t take things personally. This is the most important piece of advice I was once given and it changed my life. For example, when I get nasty comments from a friend that can really hurt my feelings, I say to myself that she’s probably having a bad day and that her anger comes from a different place, not me. Maybe she’s just venting for other reasons and I’ll try not to take it personally. We’re all selfish most of the time and act according to things that happen in our own lives and that’s perfectly fine with me. It’s just human nature.

As a part of our series about How To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ivana Leko.

Ivana is a blogger at Artful Haven where she helps beginners to start an art journal, discover their inner artist and make art confidently and freely. She’s also an experienced photographer and a teacher of English. Ivana always tries to include mindfulness and creativity in her everyday life as well as in her work.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

Thank you for having me. As stated above, I’m a very creative person and this trait has helped me develop all my professional skills. I’ve always been in love with art and hence my love for photography and art journaling. It’s a wonderful thing when you can live your passion and make it a bread earner, too. I taught English for 13 years and photographed weddings for about 8 years, but today, I’m a full-time blogger and I must say that I’m loving the adventure and the freedom this job gives me. This is true especially because I’m sensitive and a true introvert. I feel that blogging about my passion is a dream job, and I’m deeply thankful for that.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

I believe that easily getting hurt and offended is only a part of it, but not the whole story behind being sensitive. From the perspective of others, it may seem that is so, but that’s only because sensitive people have different perception of things around them. What I mean is that they interpret relations and situations more deeply than most people. Hence the misinterpretation that they’re always offended.

Unfortunately, the world can feel pretty insensitive and cold to them so they might sometimes feel offended or rejected, even isolated.

It’s much more complex than just being easily hurt or offended. In most cases, highly sensitive people won’t get offended at all, but being hurt is something different. However, in my experience, every sensitive person, when matured and grown, can rationalize situations and not take things too personally. Being very young and sensitive is truly a challenge in everyday life.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

I believe that sensitive people can definitely show more empathy towards others even if other people can’t perceive that the situation in question needs any empathetic approach. When hurtful remarks are directed towards other people and I’m aware of it, I’m not offended but rather, I feel the need to stand up for those persons. I’ll perceive it as injustice although it doesn’t have to be the case. This is especially true if I believe somebody is doing an injustice to or hurting a person I care for deeply.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

I can speak for myself and say that the news is the only thing I skip on TV and online. It’s full of violence, negativity and injustice in all segments of society. For me, it’s really hard to watch the news because I get upset and start thinking about these issues while feeling helpless.

Also, movies with deeper insights into human emotions can influence my mood at the moment. So, it can elevate me or make me sad in a matter of seconds, especially if I see people going through emotional pain cause by injustice. I know at the time it’s just a movie, but nonetheless, it can trigger emotions easily.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

Definitely. While I was working as a teacher in primary school, I had to communicate with a lot of parents on a daily basis. That was the toughest part of my job. Some of the parents would even shout at me for who knows what. And although I knew I didn’t do anything wrong, and my colleagues confirmed that, I felt bad and just wanted to quit the job entirely. This didn’t happen only to me, all other teachers had the same problems with certain parents, but for me, it was devastating at times. Sometimes I even went to the bathroom and cried my eyes off because that was the only thing I could do to get back on my feet and enter the classroom like a normal teacher.

Being truly and highly sensitive has caused some awkward social situations for me, the ones I’d wanted to escape in a matter of seconds. For example, if there’s ever a strong discussion or even a light fight, I just can’t thrive in that situation and I completely back off. That’s why it’s hard for me to have arguments with others, even when people mean nothing bad, it’s just an argument and I can’t stand it. The emotions that start filling up, including fear, just make me freeze. Most social situations like this end with me backing up. However, being aware of this can sometimes help sensitive people to stand up for themselves no matter what the circumstances are. It’s hard, but definitely worth trying.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

I’d like to say since forever, I remember when I was very little, in preschool years, I was often told I was too serious and sensitive. As a child, I had little idea what that meant, but very soon I realized that I reacted differently than other people, other people made it seem so easy and I wondered: What am I doing wrong? This self-questioning continued through high school when I was completely sure of my sensitive nature and was trying to cope with it. It brought me trouble with my professors and teachers because they didn’t get me at all. Also, it often created problems at home, with my parents, especially my dad. He always told me I was too sensitive and that I had to tighten up but did nothing to help me get through that. The word sensitive became a mocking word. That always hurts, when people use your sensitivity to degrade you or mock you. I was lucky for having a friend similar to me and we went through these situations together. She’s helped me a lot to accept myself and learn to deal with my sensitivity and turn it into productivity.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

Sensitive people can be more emphatic and understand others better. Also, I believe that sensitive people can be better friends in a way that they can really understand what their friends are going through. This being said, they invest themselves more in relationships of any kind and are more careful not to hurt someone. Sensitivity gives them the passion that’s undivided. Finally, sensitivity makes you look deeper into yourself, your decisions, and reasons in most situations, especially social ones.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

There are many really but there is a pattern among them. I’ve always been very protective of other people due to my sensitivity and empathy. Although empathy can sometimes feel like a burden, it’s helped me stand up for people who were marginalized, hurt or molested in any way. My instinct was always to stand up for them, even more than I would stand up for myself. That’s always amazed me because standing up for somebody else is easier than doing it for yourself, at least for the sensitive kind of people. I consider this an advantage because although I’m sensitive, in cruel and unjust situations, I just find the strength to sympathize with others and feel the need to act.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

I wouldn’t agree completely that there’s no harm in being overly empathetic because empathy, as I mentioned earlier, can be a burden and affect sensitive people in a way that makes them incapable of taking action. They may just freeze under strong emotions and stop being able to resolve a situation for themselves or others. This isn’t the case in all situations, it always depends. But being emphatic is sometimes unbelievably hard because a sensitive person can truly feel those emotions others are feeling. I’m not exaggerating this, I’ve felt it on my skin many times.

I believe that less sensitive people can also be empathetic but highly sensitive ones must find strategies to use that empathy for their own good and the good of others. Maybe it’s better if you’re not too sensitive when empathy is in question, then you can use it and engage more actively in a certain situation.

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

I already mentioned how news can make me nervous and sad, so this is also true for anything online. That’s why I carefully choose which sites to visit, I filter out most things on Facebook. Having thousands friends on Facebook was just tiring for me, so I deleted most of them and only left a few people that are important to me. This way, I saved myself from tedious posts that were just pulling me down.

However, I use Facebook, YouTube and Instagram in my business but I only limit myself to my niche and my interests. Wherever I can literally filter out things, I do that. Otherwise, my head and heart would explode from all the useless info and depressing content. It’s not like running away from real life, but if I can protect my emotional and mental health by filtering, I’ll definitely do that.

Also, taking social media seriously is another trap for sensitive people. The less seriously you take other people’s posts, rants, and vents, the calmer and happier you’ll be. So, I use social media for business or fun, and this approach saves me the headaches and heartaches.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or affects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

I’d probably try to explain that this particular thing is important because every situation affects different people differently. I’d try to make them realize that some people take these situations seriously and that they’re important to them. You can’t treat people only from your own perspective, everybody’s life is different. How can we judge what’s important to somebody else? If they tell you it means the world to them, then, it does. And that’s it.

However, the older I get, the less time and energy I spend trying to convince people to change their attitudes. If someone says I’m petty for reacting to a situation, I’ll sometimes let them think that way and do things as I feel are right, without any discussions.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

My mum used to tell me I was the most stubborn person in the world. That’s because I do things my way in most situations. Maturity has taught me that I don’t need to overthink my sensitivity. I’ve been sensitive my whole life and I know how to deal with it, I’ve learned where it can take me, when it can have negative or positive consequences in my life. That’s why I don’t care anymore how other see me. Trust me, finding strategies to silent your true self is tremendously difficult and tiring. That’s such a huge waste of energy and time. It comes down to accepting people they way they are so you surround yourself with people that appreciate you, and even your sensitivity. I know that all my friends deeply value my perception as a sensitive person, including sensitive friends and those who aren’t really emotional. There’s a reason sensitive people are like that as there is a reason for all of us in this world. Every piece of the puzzle is important.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, there are some myths surrounding sensitive people. I can name a few that I’ve experienced.

First, it’s said that sensitive people always just cry and take no action. That’s not true. Yes, we do cry a lot, it’s our venting system. But, we definitely take action, it’s just an action with more feelings, empathy, and self-consciousness. We’re very careful in taking actions because we need to protect our sensitive nature, but crying isn’t all we do.

Second, others often think that sensitive people love the role of a victim. No. Sensitive people only need more love and attention sometimes because these make them stronger and give them the needed support. We don’t want to be victims, we just need support and a safe environment when feelings overwhelm us.

Third, we are considered weak and not capable of taking action in life. I’ve met highly sensitive people that are one of the strongest people I know. They’ve dealt with tragedies, emotional wrecks and extremely difficult situations with amazing strength. So what if they cried? Crying is connected with weakness, but that’s so far away from the truth. I wish more people cried, seriously.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful,and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

We humans always talk about mutual understanding but lack it in many situations. Again, we’re all different and I just can’t understand how people can value anything from just one point of view, their view entirely. When people ask me why I can’t just stop being sensitive (and I’ve heard this a gazillion times), I ask them why on Earth can’t they be a little more insightful and sensitive. Or I just roll my eyes and don’t even discuss that with them. Even better, I sometimes make jokes on my own expense because I know I can’t explain it to them. It’s as same as if they asked me: “Why aren’t you more like me?” Well, doesn’t that sound like a stupid question? We’re not robots from a factory that we must all be the same. For me, it’s a silly question. Sometimes, my husband will tell me kindly, in a soft, loving voice: “Honey, look, you’re just sensitive again”. Then I say to him: “You married me, so the joke’s on you mister.” Then we laugh. He knows I’m like that although in some situations he doesn’t fully get me, but that’s ok. I’m not changing my core being because people expect me to do so. However, it was tough in the past, when I was younger. It get easier with age and maturity, that’s for sure.

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

I’ll try to share my experience and what worked for me.

1. Don’t take things personally. This is the most important piece of advice I was once given and it changed my life. For example, when I get nasty comments from a friend that can really hurt my feelings, I say to myself that she’s probably having a bad day and that her anger comes from a different place, not me. Maybe she’s just venting for other reasons and I’ll try not to take it personally. We’re all selfish most of the time and act according to things that happen in our own lives and that’s perfectly fine with me. It’s just human nature.

2. Sometimes things aren’t that serious after all. You need to accept that you’re sensitive and that you’ll experience things with emotions but try to ask yourself if the situation is really that serious. I’m not saying sensitive people are the wisest, we can blow things out of proportions sometimes. Just bear that in mind if you’re sensitive. It happened a million times that I realized a situation isn’t a matter of life or death just by talking to a friend or my husband who aren’t as sensitive as I am. It’s sometimes nice to listen to another perspective if they present it in a loving way. I cherish my friends for that.

3. Sensitive people should embrace themselves and their nature, although it can be a challenge because the world keeps telling you you’re weird. You’re not weird, you’re just a piece of a puzzle. You’re useful for this world, you’re not a waste. Being able to accept yourself takes time and patience but that should be your goal. Changing yourself completely is futile, so accepting yourself is the only option. People who care for you will eventually accept you and will know when they need to comfort you or just leave you alone.

4. Use your sensitivity and learn to express it in a creative and/or useful way. Sensitive people are great artists. maybe you can find a way to express that sensitivity and also be satisfied and fulfilled. I love that I was able to connect my sensitivity and art, especially photography and painting. When I photograph women, especially brides who are nervous on their wedding day, my sensitivity helps them because my approach is loving, calm and empathic. They appreciate it very much. I consider this also a creative trait because I’m able to do creative work having my sensitivity to help me deal with other people.

5. Hold on to a person in your life who’s similar to you and is at least trying to understand you. I have a close friend who is as sensitive as I am and talking to her is just encouraging and comforting. We also laugh at our own expense and have a blast while doing it. She never asks me why I’m being sensitive and tries to figure things out together with me, not against me or by patronizing me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It’s a really tough question for me. I’d like to change so many things in this world, as I believe we all do. But it would be great if I had a chance to influence people to finally accept that we’re all different and that it’s the beauty of this world. I’m including everything here, from race, gender, age, origin to things like everyday likes and dislikes. I believe most misunderstandings and injustices come from not accepting that we’re different and that different is good. I come from a country where we continually fight because of nationality and religion. It’s such a nonsense which sometimes makes me crazy with anger. I’m sure you’re familiar with the saying: “If you want to change the world, start from yourself first”. That’s what I’m trying to do with my blog. I’m eager to help artistic women accept themselves as they are so they can use their creativity and influence the world around them with their positivity, creativity and the love for oneself.

How can our readers follow you online?

I have a blog called Artful Haven (artfulhaven.com) where I try to help women start art journaling with a deep appreciation of themselves and their nature, desires and dreams.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

You’re welcome. I’m happy to share my insights and experience. And thank you for having me here. It was a pleasure.