Iva Kubickova of WNORTH: “Follow industry leaders and continue educating yourself”

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Iva Kubickova.

Iva Kubickova is a Content Marketing, Communications & Brand Specialist experienced in a customer-centric and data-led approach to online marketing. She launched her career in the Financial Technology sector for a leading UK-based global payments company and has moved on to WNORTH, the only organization dedicated to the development of women on a trajectory towards senior leadership. As a creative storyteller and community manager, she has advocated for minorities, female entrepreneurs, and migrant communities from all over the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me! It was a long journey to where I am now. Almost a decade ago, through the work of Jenna Kutcher, Amy Porterfield, or Marie Forleo, I realized the immense power of content marketing. I launched a blog focused on expatriate life, dedicated to helping young women who live abroad — just like me.

At the time, I worked for a leading global fintech company in London, UK — as far from the marketing department as it gets — and a content marketing executive became available. For three years, I led their content marketing initiatives. My favourite part of the job was advocating for minorities, female entrepreneurs, and migrant communities worldwide.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Yes! I cringe a bit when I look back at my early content. It was one big sales pitch. I soon learned that brand storytelling is about sharing relevant stories and showing how you’re making your customers’ lives better, easier, and more convenient.

In the world of content overload, I always ask myself; “Would I personally download the lead magnet, read the post, follow the CTA and read the caption?” Many companies just talk AT their customers, not with them, forgetting the importance of building relationships and a community around their brand. If you publish content that you wouldn’t consume, react to or share yourself, then you’re off track.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m grateful to the first leader I got to work with, Jill Lloyd, for allowing me to shift to the world of marketing. I reached out to her directly, and we had a chat about my passions and experience. She hired me immediately without a formal interview, amazed by my passion and determination.

Despite English being my second language, she gave me the confidence to work as a content marketer in the anglophone world. This experience gave me the mindset that we really can do anything we set our minds to.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At the current stage of my career, I find it mutually beneficial to work with brands I believe in. I’ve recently joined WNORTH, an organization dedicated to bridging the gender power gap by elevating women in the leadership pipeline. Co-founded by Heather & Mike Odendaal, WNORTH addresses the historical lack of effective systems and networks for female leaders while providing corporations with solutions to fix the “leaky” women leadership pipeline.

Especially these days, when women worldwide face burnout and are at risk of leaving their careers, I take pride in elevating women leaders through the work that we do.

Women in the corporate sphere need support. I myself experienced severe burnout in 2020. The challenges of the global pandemic were unprecedented, and my former company didn’t have a proper support system in place. With WNORTH, I can see the difference we’re making — it feels incredible to know that I’m taking my part in driving a positive social impact.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The ability to figure things out on your own. Most of the time, I had no direction from above. Don’t always wait for people to tell you what to do. You can do it on your own.

And being open to feedback. My former director shared that sometimes I was the only person who asked questions like “What can I do to get better?” Don’t be afraid to ask! It can only get you better results and better relationships with your superiors.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! Through WNORTH, I get to work on exciting projects pretty much every day. There really aren’t any dull days, ever. Through our Membership Platform, we bring up relevant topics and open important conversations. We provide organizations with tools to nurture and support their female talent, shine a light on what needs to be done for women in the corporate world, and provide high-level coaching to our Members.

I always knew that networking is important for your career. Still, I didn’t realize how crucial it was for pivotal moments in your life, too. When things go well, and when things go south, it’s important to have an alliance of strong individuals around you who can offer feedback, give advice and help you navigate milestones and hurdles. I highly encourage everyone to find their tribe.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

The baseline of your future content marketing success stands on knowing your audience. If you don’t, I encourage you to put some day-to-day activities aside and build detailed customer personas based on thorough research.

If you don’t know who your customers are, where they spend their time, what content they consume, what their pain points are, and how you can solve them — you’re wasting resources. If you’re not sure where to start, I recommend hiring professionals to build buyer personas for you. As an extra step, I’d even encourage you to befriend a group of customers and run ideas by them.

Secondly, people like to overcomplicate digital marketing. Taking something complicated and making it simple is an underrated marketing skill. It all comes down to understanding what problem you’re solving for your customers and figure out ways to consistently serve them.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Get to know your audience, Understand their problems and determine your solution, Figure out campaign objectives, desired goals, and how you’ll track results, Craft your content and focus on either educating, entertaining, or inspiring your audience, Optimize and market through channels fitted for your audience, Determine your call to action, Analyze results and apply lessons learned to your next campaign.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

As someone who specializes in Organic Content Marketing, I’ve only run a handful of PPC campaigns in the past. Using PPC alone has never been my go-to strategy. I either target an audience organically or as a combination of Organic and Paid Marketing. PPC is useful for driving action, and I’ve used it solely for lead generation or content boost on Google. Google Ads and Facebook + Instagram have generated solid results for me.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Again, you need to know your audience and customers — everything else depends on that. From there, you can choose where to run your campaigns, what keywords you should use, and the type of ad that your audience will be drawn to.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Segmentation — Your clients are not all the same. Who are you targeting? What’s the current stage of their customer journey? What are their challenges? With proper segmentation, you’ll give people what they want and need and lead them through your marketing funnel.

Serve, serve, serve — Email marketing is my favourite tool. It’s a channel that you own; it doesn’t follow any algorithm — you have an equal chance like everyone else. One of the best practices I follow is not overselling via emails. Instead, I use it as a tool to provide value for free. This approach leads to trust and awareness. Subscribers can’t help but wonder — if I’m getting this much value for free, how much will I get when I pay?

Tell people what to do — Always tell people what you want them to do next.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

SemRush — It’s a paid tool, but it makes my life much easier. I particularly enjoy SEO Writing Assistant, SEO Content Template, and Topic Research features. It helps you discover your content opportunities based on competitor analysis and track your website. It also improves keyword ranking, position tracking, and lead generation. Love it!

Google Alerts & Trends — Google Alerts help me break through the online noise by receiving notifications on relevant keywords to react quickly and be ahead of others.

Airtable — I tried many different project management tools for my content, but this is my absolute favourite. It’s simple, transparent, and helps me keep organized. I use the free version, and since discovering it, I haven’t looked back.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Brush up your customer service skills, Network, network, network, Follow industry leaders and continue educating yourself, Set your career goals, break them down into bite-sized action tasks, and tick them off one by one, Look after yourself — if you’re burnt out, your campaigns will burn, too.

Frankly, as a digital marketer, your marketing brain never stops. Seeing an engaging Instagram ad? Getting a newsletter with a preview so inviting that you can’t help but open the email? You can’t help but analyze what makes it successful and how you can apply it yourself. And that’s what makes you a successful digital marketer.

What books, podcasts, videos, or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

My biggest source of inspiration is exchanging tips and advice with fellow marketers through networking collectives and Facebook groups related to my niche.

My favourite way to stay up to date is receiving newsletters from industry experts delivered conveniently to my inbox. Big companies give me an idea of what’s going on in my industry, while smaller niche consultants give me extra value.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d launch the “Show up as who you are” movement. We should no longer have to hide behind a wall, hiding our insecurities, anxieties, and imperfections. Especially at work, we produce our best results when we feel safe to show up as who we are. We are all imperfect human beings, regardless of how perfect our lives appear online. Mental health & being truthful to my authentic self is vital to me.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can connect with me on LinkedIn! I’m always excited about making new connections.

