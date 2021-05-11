Itzel Damaris Berrio of Attuned Living: “I find joy in the flexibility of running my own business”

I find joy in the flexibility of running my own business. I’m not tied to long work hours if I don’t want to be — and when I am working long hours, it’s for something I’m passionate about. What was surprising and challenging though was how much of running a business is about things other than doing the thing that inspired you to get started. There is that, of course. And there’s also admin work, finances, marketing, and all the other things you need to learn along the way that weren’t necessarily the reason you started your business. They may be less satisfying — but they still need to get done for the business to be sustainable.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Itzel Damaris Berrio.

Attuned Livingis a yoga and life coaching practice that helps women cultivate self-love and acceptance to live better lives. Owner, Itzel Berrio Hayward was a practicing lawyer for 13 years before she realized she had more to give to her community. Through her business, Itzel holds meetings, retreats, classes and trainings online and over the phone to help professionals deal with challenges in the workplace, couples in struggling relationships, and individuals looking outside of themselves for love or happiness.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I believe that there’s not a lot that shaped me more than being an only child. My home life was usually quiet, and I always felt like the center of my parents’ worlds. I spent a lot of time reading and daydreaming. I had many experiences that looking back now I would call spiritual — but at the time didn’t seem unusual to me. The result was that I felt deeply connected to the world around me and felt called to make the world a better place for those who were struggling.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

Professionally, I started out as a public policy lawyer. Early in my career I often woke up in the early morning hours, my mind racing. I took up yoga as a hobby to relieve stress from my career but quickly noticed subtle and powerful changes within me. I felt more comfortable in my body and the stress and anxiety that I normally felt lessened significantly. But there was something more that I was experiencing that I couldn’t quite describe. Sometimes, in quiet moments, I’d have these extraordinary feelings of peace and wellbeing come over me — and the more I practiced, the easier it seemed I could access that place within me. I loved it.

As I started progressing professionally, my yoga practice slowly tapered off… and back came the stress and anxiety. It was to the point that it began negatively impacting my personal life. Important relationships were falling apart. I took on a “work hard, play hard” mentality — where even the playing wasn’t particularly healthy. And now when I woke up in the middle of the night, my clothes and sheets were soaked in sweat. I knew that the life I was living was jeopardizing my health. I contemplated changing careers. I became a certified coach. I trained in compassionate communication. I also focused on my health and wellbeing. I started meditating regularly. And I went back to yoga. But this time, I decided to take a yoga teacher training. I had no intention of becoming a yoga teacher — I just wanted to go deeper into the practice and really integrate it into my life this time.

I was less than a month into the three-month yoga teacher training when I had my big a-ha moment. By this point, I’d been practicing law for 13 years and I realized that everything I was looking for was actually within me. And I wanted to help other women stop making the same mistakes I’d made by looking outside of themselves — to professional success, to relationships, to external validation — for joy, for love, and for peace. I wanted to guide them to look in the only place it can truly be found within.

At the same time, I didn’t want to completely give up the aspect of my legal career that gave me the most personal satisfaction: working for the benefit of communities that are currently underserved, vulnerable, and oppressed.

So, in 2010, I left my career as a lawyer and took a leap into faith to start my own business, Attuned Living, a mindfulness and wellness organization working at the intersection of love and social justice.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

I got very clear on what was at the intersection of what I loved to do, what I was good at, and what no one else seemed to be doing in the same way as I could. And I couldn’t find anyone else who was using this unique combination of the teachings of yoga, mindfulness, and compassion to guide others side-by-side and step-by-step on their journey to healing old emotional wounds, befriending their inner critic, and cultivating radical self-love. Once I discovered that, it was very difficult to come up with excuses as to why I shouldn’t start.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

I’d encourage the person to look at their reluctance. Maybe it’s not the right decision for them. Maybe it’s not the right time. It’s definitely not the right path for everyone. But if the reluctance is based on fear, then I think it’s worth taking another look. Fear is a natural response to change, but we don’t always want fear to be the voice we listen to when making decisions.

It’s also so helpful to find a community of like-minded people for support and guidance. There are many other people who are where you are now or who have been there before. You can’t put a price on hearing from people who’ve made the same journey or on getting advice and encouragement from people who’ve done it successfully. When I started Attuned Living, I was able to find and grow my community fully online through Facebook Groups. My Facebook Group now serves more than 8,000 women.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

It’s not an easy path to take the leap into turning your passion into a career but what helped me be willing to do it — and what has gotten me through the toughest times — is being clear on my “why.” Finding that helped me begin. And remembering that gives me the inspiration to keep going. There is no shortage of women who are struggling with accepting themselves and loving themselves. And knowing that I have the tools that can show them how to end their suffering — how to heal old wounds, how to stop looking outside of themselves for answers, how to love themselves more deeply — that keeps me going.

I’m also not afraid to pursue new projects that I’m passionate about. For example, I’m working on several projects in the area of social justice.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I find joy in the flexibility of running my own business. I’m not tied to long work hours if I don’t want to be — and when I am working long hours, it’s for something I’m passionate about. What was surprising and challenging though was how much of running a business is about things other than doing the thing that inspired you to get started. There is that, of course. And there’s also admin work, finances, marketing, and all the other things you need to learn along the way that weren’t necessarily the reason you started your business. They may be less satisfying — but they still need to get done for the business to be sustainable.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I thought I understood that the “business-y” side of stuff would be new and had to be done. But I underestimated how much time it would take. I quickly discovered that admin work, finances, marketing, and all of those are things that need to be dealt with monthly, weekly, sometimes daily. I think I had this idea that I would set up all of my systems and then they’d run themselves while I met with clients. And I am really happy with the systems that I have put in place, especially using the free tools out there. For example, I’ve been able to connect with prospective clients through virtual channels like Messenger during the pandemic which has helped me streamline and organize the chaos that COVID has caused. But those other areas of the business do still need regular attention.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

Definitely. It can be tempting to romanticize the past or some imagined future. But I’ve spent years cultivating the practices I teach my clients — practices that keep you rooted in the present moment, practice that help you distinguish the voices of fear, frustration, or exhaustion from the voices of intuition, insight, wisdom. I honor, respect, and give space to my emotions. But I don’t let them run my business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’d been a lawyer for 13 years. So much of my identity and self-worth was tied up in that role. When I first left my legal career and I still hadn’t completely embraced my new role of business owner, I remember someone coming up to me at a party and asking me, “And who are you?” I stammered a bit then finally said a little too loudly, “I don’t know!” before realizing he was just asking me my name. It was just another reminder to me of how much I identified who I was with what I did for a living. So a big part of my journey was learning how to disentangle my identity from what I do. Being a business owner or a lawyer is a choice that I made — not who I am at my core.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

My family is my greatest inspiration. I want to be an example of leadership that they can be happy with and proud of. I want them to see me finding joy in what I do, making a difference in the world, and knowing how to step away from work and be there for myself and them. I can’t be the leader I want to be without also being the parent, partner, and family member that I want to be.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The nature of my business is helping people and I think the more successful my business is, the more I’m able to reach more people and evolve my practice to serve broader communities. When I started Attuned Living, I started out with working with just a handful of people on a variety of different issues. As my business continued to grow, I discovered that my talents were very much aligned with supporting women struggling in relationships — both in relationship with others and in their relationship with themselves. And I wanted to speak to that. Now I currently focus on supporting women come to truly and deeply loving themselves and living authentically through my group program, Awaken.

I’m also using my platform to speak about social justice issues. For example, I offer a communication series called Beyond the Book Group: How to be an Effective Ally and Advocate for Racial Justice.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be for people to not be afraid to look at those hidden and forgotten parts of themselves. We all have a past, disappointments, and wounds. They’re nothing to be ashamed of. On the contrary, shine a loving light on them, give yourself compassion and grace, and take some time to love yourself and heal.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s not officially a life lesson quote, but let’s make it one! It’s “If I’m shining everybody’s gonna shine” from Lizzo in her song Juice. It’s relevant to my life because I know that the more time I spent trying to get the approval of others, including in the professional realm, the less time I spent looking within at what made me feel alive and what made me shine. And as soon I could let go of what others thought and focused on what I thought about myself, that was when I could spread so much more joy to others. And now that’s the gift that I want to give other people, the people I work with — the tools they themselves need to shine.