It’s time to wake up to woke

Creating a world in which being ‘well-healed’ means more than being ‘well-heeled’

By
Awareness, in general, seems to be sorely lacking in our society. Then again, perhaps it’s more of a lack of acknowledgement of what we are aware of, such as the plight of migrant kids at our borders. We might be more inclined to step up and protect the vulnerable if we felt that we had more personal power as individuals. However, it looks like many people lack confidence in themselves in this respect and, as a result, they are sleepwalking through life.

And that’s a shame.

The question as to what you will most regret on your deathbed is relevant here. I would be devastated if I had to admit that I hadn’t lived up to my potential just because I was unaware of what that was.

Because of sleepwalking.

Clearly, it’s time to wake up to ’woke’.

It’s time to become more attentive to our surroundings, more appreciative of the wonders of Nature and more sensitive to the plight of our fellow human beings. 

It’s time to develop awareness in a general sense and to be conscious of who we are as individuals.

It’s time to become more self-aware.     

Self-awareness is a subset of ‘awareness.’ It’s almost unbelievable that we even have to talk about it. Why wouldn’t human beings be self-aware if we truly are the highest form of mammal? My guess is that it is due to a lapse in memory. We have forgotten that we are part of a greater plan. A Divine Force.

Developing self-awareness will empower us as individuals. What’s more: experts advise that doubling down on our humanity is our best defense against the potentially negative effects of AI.

In identifying our personal strengths and weaknesses, our wants and our needs, we can build on those insights to correct what is holding us back and capitalize on our talents for the good of all.

It’s astonishing how little effort is needed to create significant effects. The Quantum Physics ‘Butterfly Effect’ theory supports this idea.

The theory holds that something as seemingly innocuous as the fluttering of a butterfly’s wings can cause a tsunami halfway across the world, due to the effect of atmospheric pressure.

This begs the question: how powerful an effect could we create in the world if, as individuals, we were more optimistic, more altruistic and generally more good-natured.

What if we focused more on being ‘well-healed’ spiritually, rather than being ‘well-heeled’ materially?   

Now, that’s my definition of ‘woke’.

    Eithne Kennedy, Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups at Isle Of Us Productions Pte Ltd

