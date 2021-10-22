Contributor Log In
It’s Time to Take Off Your Mask & Embrace Thriving Mindfully as the REAL YOU with Human Design

As a self-discovery and self-INpowerment tool, Human Design offers you guidance on how to be present, well, and the REAL YOU no matter what’s happening in your life, relationships, and career.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When you were growing up, did you wear a mask and a costume to celebrate Halloween? Have you worn a mask during a masquerade ball or Mardi Gras? These masks were great disguises that prevented the world from seeing who you really are.

During the pandemic, have you worn a mask to take care of your health and the health of others? It represents a mask of protection.

Do you wear a mask to show up as the person you are expected to be by your family, friends, colleagues, clients, neighbors, or society? This mask limits you. It holds you hostage. It can even imprison you for a lifetime. In short, your mask prevents you from being the REAL YOU.

Human Design can help you come home to yourself, take off your mask, and thrive mindfully. Human Design spices up your life, relationships, and career from the inside out. As a self-discovery and self-INpowerment tool, Human Design offers you guidance on how to be present, well, and the REAL YOU no matter what’s happening in your life, relationships, and career. With Human Design, you travel through your life with a roadmap that helps you analyze your personality so that you can make better choices, informed decisions, and flow with greater ease.

Established in 1987, Human Design marries the principles of ancient wisdom systems including the African (Kemetian/Egyptian) science of astrology, the Chinese I Ching, the Hindu chakra system, and the Jewish Kabbalah along with quantum physics.

Ready to learn more Human Design?

Go here to sign up for my Spice Up Your Life with Human Design: 5 Ways to Nurture Your Energy Type Class on October 31st at 8–9:15 PM ET. A replay video will be made available.

Before the class, you will NEED to get your FREE Human Design Chart (also called a BodyGraph) that uses your birth date, time, and place to identify your energy type and other core elements. You’ll need to know your energy type for the class.

Go here to download your FREE Human Design Chart.

During the class, you will:

  • Receive an introduction to Human Design that covers the 5 main energy types (characteristics and strategy)
  • Experience and/or learn about 5 mindful self-care practices you can use to nurture your specific energy type
  • Learn about resources you can use to understand your energy type
  • Identify 1 practice and 1 resource you can use in the next 30, 60, or 90 days
  • Engage in a group discussion

Get access to the class when you buy your Thriving Mindfully Academy monthly membership subscription. Click here to buy it.

Membership doors close on October 31st at 11:59 PM ET.

Ananda Leeke, I help high achievers and organizations outsmart stress and live+work+thrive mindfully!

Michigan born. Maryland raised. Ananda Leeke is a citizen of the world enjoying daily life as a mindfulness and yoga teacher, author, consultant, podcaster, and artist in Washington, D.C. As the Founder and Chief Mindfulness Officer of Ananda Leeke Consulting, Ananda provides training, coaching, and tools that help high achievers and organizations outsmart stress, tap into their creativity, and have a healthy relationship with technology. Her passion for mindfulness is born out of the stress she experienced while working as a lawyer and investment banker. Through mindfulness, she learned how to manage panic attacks and career expectations, take better care of herself, tap into her creativity and resiliency, and become a yoga and mindfulness teacher, Reiki Master, and artist-in-residence at Smith Center for Healing and the Arts. She loves to speak about mindfulness, meditation, self-care, creativity, career reinvention, social media, technology, and yoga at events sponsored by AT&T, Automattic, BlogHer Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Executive Women International, Howard University, Insight Meditation Community of Washington, DC, Institute for Medicaid Innovation,
Nonprofit Technology Network, Spelman College, Unity of Washington, DC, Web of Change, and YWCA. Learn more about her life and career by reading her yoga-inspired novel "Love's Troubadours," mindful creativity memoir "That Which Awakens Me," and mindful tecn memoir "Digital Sisterhood": anandaleeke.com/book and Amazon.com.
Check out her #ThrivingMindfully Podcast for inspiration and tips on how to embrace mindful living, creativity, and technology practices into your life: soundcloud.com/ananda-leeke and meetup.com/thriving-mindfully-meetup. Get support for your mindfulness practice by becoming a member of her A Mindful Cup of Tea Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/mindfulcupoftea. Come practice meditation with her in DC during the #ThrivingMindfully Meetup Group's weekly class: meetup.com/thriving-mindfully-meetup.

Contact [email protected] for consulting, speaking, teaching, and writing inquiries.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

