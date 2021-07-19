It’s Time to Start Romanticizing Your Life (Here’s How!)

Social media makes it so easy to envy other people’s lives: their travels, their homes, their careers. But I guarantee your life is already worthy of all that admiration and awe. You just have to start romanticizing it!

This is how I started romanticizing my life and how you can do the same with yours.

What does it mean to romanticize your life?

You know all those pictures and videos of “that girl” on Instagram? The one who gets up early, has a peaceful (and oddly satisfying) morning routine, and looks like she’s living in a fairy tale even while she’s just commuting to work?

“That girl” doesn’t live a perfect life, she just romanticizes the life she has.

When you romanticize your life, you appreciate the little moments throughout your day and see the beauty in your surroundings. You get to treat the mundane things – a cup of coffee, writing your to-do list, taking an afternoon walk – like special, movie-worthy moments, and it can completely change your outlook on life.

6 Ways to Romanticize Your Life

1. Get yourself in the mood.

What do you want your life to look and feel like? Peaceful and quiet? Adventurous and wild? Whatever your vision is, get yourself in that mood with books, music, and podcasts that align with your vision.

I like to think of my life as slow and intentional. I listen to gentle, uplifting music. I read books about self care. I listen to podcasts by people who share my outlook on life.

By being intentional with the content I consume, I can sort of “curate” my mood and mindset. Seek out stories that make you feel good, and avoid anything that makes you feel bad about yourself and your life.

2. Create an environment you love.

It’s hard to romanticize your daily life if you spend all your time in a cluttered, chaotic space. I’d never ask you to up and move someplace new if you’re not ready, but you can make small improvements to the space you’re in.

Start with decluttering your home and office. Clean out any ‘junk,’ organize what you have, and surround yourself with things that make you feel good. (That’s why my house is full of plants!)

Then, be intentional with what you bring into your space. Are you going to love that mass-produced decor for years, or would you be better off investing in some handmade art? Do those cheap clothes make you feel great, or would you prefer the way you feel in more sustainable fashion? Make these changes slowly over time, and give yourself grace if you make an unwise buying decision. It’s a process!

3. Unplug every once in a while.

Guess what? You can romanticize your life without making a TikTok about it! Shocking, I know.

But in all seriousness, I highly recommend unplugging every once in a while. I’ve found that the more time I spend away from social media, the more I enjoy my real life. I spend less time and energy mindlessly scrolling and comparing myself to others. Instead, I get to truly experience my life without the distraction of screens and devices.

4. Nurture your friendships.

I used to see those photos of friends having picnics, going on long walks, and planning weekend getaways together. I used to think, “I wish my friends and I did stuff like that.”

And then I realized we could… if someone put the effort in to plan those things.

If you want to strengthen your friendships, you have to put in the work. Suggest activities, plan nights out, check in with your friends who aren’t doing well. There’s nothing stopping you from going on those super fun, Instagram-worthy adventures with your friends.

5. Do things you love alone.

That being said, don’t wait to do something you love because no one’s going with you. Do it on your own!

I get so confused when my coaching clients tell me they’re nervous to take themselves to brunch, go read a book in the park, or book a facial alone. My alone time is my favorite time. It’s become a nonnegotiable for me, and it’s truly how I romanticize my life.

Spend time alone, do the things you love, and learn how to have fun by yourself. That’s a romantic life.

6. Practice gratitude.

You don’t have to go out and buy a whole new skincare routine, a complete wardrobe, or a $9 coffee (though you totally can). You can live a romantic life today with what you already have.

More than anything, romanticizing your life means appreciating the present instead of only dreaming about the future. Use the clothes you already have to dress in a way that feels good. Try some DIY skincare or give yourself a massage. Make a damn good cup of coffee at home, and enjoy it on your porch. Every day, journal about what you’re thankful for and make time to feel deeply grateful for the life you live.

Starts today.

