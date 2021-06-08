Contributor Log In/Sign Up
It’s Time to Make Your ‘Wish List’ a Reality

I’m a list-maker. I make lists whenever I head out to a store, plan my schedule for a particular day, or lay out what needs to be done first. I also make lists of my professional goals and personal ambitions. 

When I have a big decision to make in my life, I make another kind of list. I get out a piece of paper, draw a line down the middle, and add “Pro” at the top of one column and “Con” above the other. Then I write the positives and negatives in each column, and that helps me decide what I should do. 

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you have your own list of life goals in mind: starting a business, buying a new home, investing in a vacation getaway, or setting up college funds for the kids. These are all admirable, ambitious goals to have—but a list without action is just a wish list, not a goal. 

You may think about tackling this list once you have enough money in the bank. But how much is enough? That’s where a pro and con list comes in handy.

Say ‘yes’ to life’s big decisions

It’s easy to put off something that feels out of reach. But let’s face it: there’s a danger in putting off life’s big decisions. You wait long enough, then all of a sudden, you look up and it’s time to retire. Your dreams of a better job, your dream home, or your own business are gone. 

And it’s not enough to “want” these things—you have to be passionate about it. My mother Patty likes to remind our sales consultants to remember their “why.” What gets you out of bed each morning? This could be your children, your desire to get out of debt, or your need to take care of your elderly parents. Remembering your why can keep you going when you want to quit; it can also turn those wish lists into celebrated accomplishments and achievements.

So don’t wait to make those life-changing decisions. Take control of your future. Be your own CEO, literally and figuratively. Once you write down the pros and cons, you’ll see that taking charge of your life can mean a better life for you and those closest to you. 

    Chris Cicchinelli is the CEO of Cincinnati-based Pure Romance, LLC, where he leads business development, operations, sales, and marketing. He spends over 200 days a year on the road giving motivational seminars and personally training and meeting Pure Romance’s independent consultants, which now number more than 40,000 in every U.S. state and abroad. In 2018, after their eight-year-old came out as transgender, Cicchinelli and his wife founded the Living with Change Foundation to help trans youth and their families. His new book is The Secret Is YOU: How I Empowered 250,000 Women to Find Their Passion and Change Their Lives (Post Hill Press; April 13, 2021). Learn more at secretisyou.com.

