Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s time to Breathe

Giving yourself permission to release the stress...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Currently we are living in a time of complete unrest. All over the globe there is that air of uncertainty that plagues us all and with this comes anxiety, fear and stress.

We all want to move past this and get life back to normal, so the stress of uncertainty can be released.

But how do we do this?

The simplest way is to breathe…yes that’s right. Breathing your way through the stress and the uncertainty is one of the most effective ways of dealing with this time. Now you are probably thinking – but we breathe all the time, what has changed?

Your regular breathing pattern is a way of life, but this can be compromised during times of stress. When you are anxious or stressed, your breathing pattern starts to speed up. Your heart rate increases and your body temperature increases too. Therefore, this is not helping release the stress and the anxiety, but is instead helping to increase it.

But mindful breathing techniques, which are different to our regular breathing patterns do the opposite. When practicing a more mindful breathing pattern, you are in control of your emotions, you are in control of your breathing patterns. Your breathing can calm the panic thoughts down and lower the cortisol hormone in the body, which causes stress and therefore, will decrease the impact that stress and anxiety has on the body. This is powerful stuff!

So how do you implement more mindful breathing?

The first place to begin is as follows:

  • Take a slow deep breath in through the nose and hold it for 4 counts
  • Followed by a slow exhale out through the mouth for a count of 4.
  • Repeat 4 times over

At first this will prove to be difficult, but what makes it so powerful is whilst you are practising this breathing pattern, your mind becomes focused on the breath as you will be counting whilst breathing. This is a great distracting method for the brain and therefore, reduces the focus on the situation that is causing the anxiety and stress and instead is focusing on connecting the mind and body in unity to clear the mind and the emotions.

This exercise alone is very powerful.

You can continue this exercise a little longer past 4 breaths, if you choose. The more you do so, the stronger your lungs will be in the process, as you are training your breath to breathe in for longer and breathe out for longer, something we don’t do in regular breathing.

As you slow down your breathing, your thoughts also slow down in unison, making it easier for you to take the time to gain the clarity you need to tap into that peace of mind and focus on solutions to situations than the problems itself.

With the current world situation, solutions may seem out of your hands and that lack of control is what sends you into that downward spiral, but know that your solution for yourself is to find the calmness and the things that keep you going personally through it all. Your solution is finding even those small things to take action on and smile about, not to battle with the big things that are out of your hands, but to make each day in your life count and get the best out of each day even in these uncertain times.

Simply using the above technique of breathwork, enables you to gain that headspace to let go of the tension you feel in your body and tap into that space of calm, freedom and clarity.

It gives you back your power with each breath you take.

How blessed you really are to have this powerful tool, within you whenever you need it…truly blessed.

Coach Rita Hurry, Arts & Entertainment Industry Coach at RIME Entertainment

RITA’S MISSION: To help individuals in the Creative Arts, Media, Music and Film Industry, believe in their dreams and never give up on making them come true. Making the impossible - I'm Possible.

Rita began Life Coaching in 2003 and has never looked back since. She is a great believer in Personal Development and Mindfulness work whether it is practically or spiritually.

Rita is a Subject Matter Expert in Law of Attraction & Flow Coaching, Mindfulness & Meditation, Business as well as Nirvana Fitness and Energy Healing.

 

Coach Rita was awarded Best Law Of Attraction Coach in 2015.

Rita offers different styles of coaching depending on what is needed and believe that with her extensive knowledge and training in this area, she can adapt to support individuals through their personal journey. She builds great rapport with her clients and uses different styles that enable her clients to take action and obtain a positive result.

Rita has coached many clients across different professions. For example, CEOs and Entrepreneurs; Casting Agents; Actors; Singers; Musicians; Authors; Artists; DJs; and so many more across the globe and nationwide, including those working in the education industry.

Along with her coaching expertise, Rita also runs Flow Coaching Workshops to help companies combat stress in the work place, Breath Right - Live Long Workshops and Meditation sessions for corporate companies in London.

In September 2017, Rita published her first book - Law of Attraction Living: The Foundation, which is the first part of a 3 part series helping people successfully master Law of Attraction practices in their life. The second in the series Law of Attraction Living: The Core is out now and both are available on Amazon - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Coach-Rita-Hurry/e/B075CM139T/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_0

Rita also hosted the radio show 'Your Missing Link to the Law of Attraction'. This show inspired listeners to follow their dreams and focused on building their self-esteem. This also led to her being interviewed by others as well as winning a coaching award in 2015 shortly after.

Since her media experience Rita currently co-hosts and co-produces an online Interview Show called RIME Entertainment Showcase where she and her co-host interview people from all over the globe who have overcome hurdles in life and are now fulfilling and living their dream. This show aims to inspire, empower and motivate people to believe in themselves and make their dream a reality.

 

She is also the co-founder of RIME Entertainment.

 

 

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Dr. David Samadi’s advice on turning stress into serenity in the midst of COVID-19

by Dr. David Samadi
Community//

“Stay Calm.” With Beau Henderson & Tyra S. Gardner

by Beau Henderson
Community//

Be Healthier with Stress Management Training

by Mudassar Hassan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.