It’s Time For That Leap of Faith

It gets to be easy.



It gets to all work out perfectly for you.



You get to have all the things that you’ve dreamed of.



But first you have to decide.



That’s all it takes – the decision that actually you’re going to do what it takes until it takes.



Because being lukewarm doesn’t work.



Dipping one toe in the water to see if you cause a ripple doesn’t work.



Playing around a little bit to see if you get any response and then taking a break because it’s ‘obviously not happening’ or it ‘obviously isn’t the right time’ isn’t going to catapult you to success.



You’ve got to be ALL IN.



It takes the belief of completely immersing yourself in that tide and deciding that this is it.



There’s no going back.



In his book ‘Think and Grow Rich’, Napoleon Hill says,



“Every person who wins in any undertaking must be willing to burn his ships and cut all sources of retreat. Only by so doing can one be sure of maintaining that state of mind known as a burning desire to win, essential to success.”



Get rid of any options that show you believe in anything other than complete, wildfire, uncontrollable success.



Take a leap of faith that proves with absolutely NO doubt that you’re going to make it – because you haven’t left room for a back-up plan.



Remember, it’s always this or something better.

We don’t care how it’s going to happen because the ‘hows’ are none of our business. We just decide and then every single day we check back in with that decision and make it again.

We continue to re-align to the outcome and take intentional action steps with the knowledge that the Universe/ God/ our highest self will ALWAYS show up to meet us halfway.

The faith that you hold will literally cause a huge shift and events/ opportunities/ chance meetings will start to automatically fall into place and line up to ensure your success.

But none of this is possible if you can’t even believe in yourself and hold the faith.

When you feel the faith start to leave you, then you get to do something to bring yourself back into the vibration of knowing that it is already done.

This could be journaling, meditation, working out, listening to binaural audios – whatever it takes to drop back into the knowing and the belief.

Start to catch your thoughts when you notice that they are causing you to feel doubtful or allowing fear to takeover and reprogram yourself with new thoughts that are in alignment with this new identity.

It takes willpower and it takes practise but at the same time you can decide that it gets to happen with ease and flow and grace.

After all, you are the only one making up the rules along the way.

But first you have to decide.