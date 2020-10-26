Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s time for a nurse in the White House

Leaders wearing white hats going into positions of political power at all levels is just what country needs now

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
After 20+ years, I renewed my license to volunteer. COVID-19 hit and my timing was sadly impeccable.
After 20+ years, I renewed my license to volunteer. COVID-19 hit and my timing was sadly impeccable.

The  U.S. nursing workforce is nearly 4mm strong, considered the front line trusted face consumers see in in a complicated system when at their worst. It’s fair to say many Americans are sick and exhausted of an another insidious disease: partisan politics. 

A recent poll shows 78% of Americans worry the Covid-19 vaccine approval process is being driven by politics on both sides with 72% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats expressing equal concern. And it’s not just the pandemic, many are worried about the economy, law and order, disparity in care and our policies on the global stage with trading partners. 

For the 18th year in a row, 85% of Americans rate the honesty and ethics of nurses highest among a list of professions. Considering healthcare is personal and political, nurses own a rare and ubiquitous strength.

The most pressing problems and questions right now over index on healthcare – universal health coverage, disparities in care, drug pricing, reopening the economy, ensuring a strong public health apparatus, and the forgotten epidemics like obesity and addiction – which all need a fair and honest broker representing all of us in the debate.

Most nurses subscribe to the philosophy of servant leadership, are more likely to take a job for less pay in a underserved rural area and see all humans as equal of their time and attention. Their beliefs are anchored in science but executed with realistic practicality as they spend most days triaging priorities and solving complicated problems. Nurses carry water for the patient not the establishment whether you like it or not. 

And nurses possess something so rare today in our national discourse, empathy, a core tenet of leadership which has somehow been lost in the swamp. 

Whether a nurse desires to run for the highest job in the land is to be seen, but we could use their temperament, tenacity and talents wherever important discussions and decisions are being decided. Why not a high level cabinet position?

More nurses, public health leaders and those wearing white hats going into positions of political power at all levels is just what country needs now and tomorrow.  

    The Public Health Capitalist, Public Health Professor, Private Equity Investor and Author "Ascending Davos".

    Meghan FitzGerald is a global healthcare strategist, investor, academic and author. She has worked in every domain of healthcare from front line patient care through the Fortune 500 while serving as an Associate Professor at Columbia University.

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A Conversation About Racism for All Health Care Providers

    by Barb Dehn
    Thought Leaders//

    Let’s Make COVID-19 A Call-To-Action to Reduce Racial Inequities in Healthcare

    by Sung Poblete, PhD, RN
    Community//

    Why Cultural Awareness is an Essential Tool for Healthcare Professionals

    by Bethany Halland

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.