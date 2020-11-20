Contributor Log In/Sign Up
It’s the little things

How small acts of generosity make big blessings possible

During this season of gratitude, I’m reminded of our core company value, ‘We are thankful, and our gratitude drives our actions.’

We are all eternally grateful to work for BELAY — all of its incredible programs, benefits, and incentives notwithstanding.

And despite the challenges this year has laid at all our feet, we still choose to actively count our many blessings, and one such way we demonstrate our gratitude for these blessings is through our Pay-It-Forward Program.

Our Pay-It-Forward Program is a benevolence fund that is bolstered by contributions from over 80 percent of our employees to help each other through tough times, including employees, clients and contractors.

Through our collective generosity, we have been fortunate to bless hundreds since its inception, having gifted over $20,000 in 2020 alone.

These seemingly small acts of kindness and generosity make big blessings possible – and there isn’t a day that I’m not humbled and inspired by my employees and our culture of serving a greater good.

    Tricia Sciortino, CEO at BELAY

    Born and raised in Long Island, Tricia attended the University of Hartford where she obtained a degree in Business Administration and Management. For ten years, she passionately served as a District Manager for a large retail chain, however, when her first child was born, Tricia, like many other women, found herself struggling to balance her high profile career with her new role as a mom. Seeking a more balanced life, Tricia relocated to Charlotte, NC, and scored a job working remotely supporting an executive in Atlanta, Bryan Miles.

    Their long-distance arrangement was so successful that when Bryan and his wife, Shannon, were looking for a way out of the corporate grind themselves and began contemplating some sort of entrepreneurial venture, Bryan had an epiphany:  “If the virtual assistant thing works for Tricia and me, why can’t it work for everyone?” In 2010, after much prayer and due diligence, Bryan and Shannon gave notice to their successful jobs to start a company that would help professionals get administrative support in an incremental way that could scale with their needs. Tricia was brought on board as BELAY’s very first employee and became instrumental in helping Bryan and Shannon cast their vision of creating a new industry in staffing. Tricia quickly worked her way up the virtual corporate ladder, serving as Director, President, COO, and now CEO of BELAY.  She is grateful for the opportunity to live out her “third option” every day as a hands-on mom to her two daughters and stepson, while leading a vibrant organization that has become known for excellence and a willingness to serve.

