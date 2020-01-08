Log In/Sign Up
It’s planner season!

I was yearning for the FEA Carrie Green planner last year – I had total FOMO! It seemed expensive, I left it too late and then missed out. She sold out – brilliant marketing, beautiful planner. So this year I was determined, determined to bag it. I knew I had ordered it, months ago… Even […]

By

I was yearning for the FEA Carrie Green planner last year – I had total FOMO! It seemed expensive, I left it too late and then missed out. She sold out – brilliant marketing, beautiful planner. So this year I was determined, determined to bag it.

I knew I had ordered it, months ago… Even then, when people started posting pictures of it I was frustrated why mine wasn’t here. When eventually it did arrive it did not disappoint. It is so beautiful, so well thought through, it will be a great support. It will make me more effective, more efficient, more productive. Or will it like a news years resolution get discarded, and end up on the shelf gathering dust?

No! Not me! Not this planner! I’m screaming. THIS planner will make the difference.

I guess that’s the challenge, we have great intention, the little girl in us all still loves the stationary shopping…

The UK stationery market will be worth £2.1 billion by 2021!!!

Life can run away with you sometimes. Where did all those days / weeks and months go, and why haven’t you done that thing you were meant to do last week?

For the absent-minded to the compulsively over-organised, planners are there to help make the most of your days. Turning plans into action, and procrastination into productivity – well that’s the plan.

But, and here’s the clincher…

A planner can help you, but it won’t fix your processes, it won’t make you sales and it won’t solve your procrastination. You’ll just be procrastinating in a more organised way!!

It won’t make you make that call, finish that tech or write that blog.

So what’s the takeaway…? By all means buy yourself the beautiful planners, use them, get organised, make “to do” lists, use it for journaling, writing your gratitude lists and set your goals, your intentions and set you up for an EPIC 2020 – but remember you STILL  need to take action.

INTENTION + ACTION = SUCCESS

As I always say…. action pretty much fixes anything….

If you need some help taking action in your business, book your Free Strategy Session with me now. Alternatively, head over to my Facebook Group where I share my free, expert advice with a bunch of like-minded business women!

Hugs,

LDC x

Linda Davies Carr, It's Your Time to Accelerate Your Business - The Master Fixer

Linda is a Expert Business Coach & Entrepreneurial Mindset Mentor. She built a great reputation as a business turnaround expert and has been privileged to work with some amazing people and businesses. Professionally qualified and passionate about supporting Entrepreneurs and Business Owners to have the business and life they love.

Successfully manoeuvred through 3 recessions – with the experience and scars to prove it! Hugely credible with significant experience spanning 30+ years with a proven track record of doubling, trebling + business turnover fast and always gets results!

Now choosing to focus on coaching clients and businesses owners and individuals she is known as the #masterfixer. She coaches on business turnaround, performance mindset coaching encouraging her clients to dramatically improve turnover, embrace change, learn the tools to be more resilient and to lead the lives they desire. Her business website is www.themasterfixer.com.

Linda has been featured in Thrive Global, Forbes, BBC Radio 5 Live, The Daily Telegraph, The Express, The Evening Post.

Mum to 2 girls, a single mum for 9 years and now happily married to her mr wonderful and bonus mum to 3 boys. Lives in Bristol, UK and socialises puppies for the charity Dogs for Good.

