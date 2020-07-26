Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s Okay to Slow Down

The Best Advice I'd Give to Myself

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Ivan Bertolazzi from Pexels

As we grow older, we gain a sort of wisdom that only comes from life’s experiences. It is a tried and true formula, that comes from walking around the stumbling blocks, or leaping over them, or having walked through the fire.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sit yourself down and have a little chat with your younger self? What would you say?


One of the best pieces of advice that I would give to myself is to simply slow down. It isn’t necessary to try to do it all, it isn’t required that we put a fast pace on our life in order to live our best life. It’s okay if you take a few baby steps at a time, we can still make progress. It is often best to challenge our self, but not at the risk of not taking the time to use the resources that are around us, or savor what the world might be bringing in and teaching us.

 I’d tell myself to think about what I can learn from these circumstances. It took me a while to learn to step back and not to react from emotion but to think things through logically and come up with a response or solution. I gave myself permission to be the turtle rather than the hare. We all have our own inner set time, and it is okay to set the alarm to snooze now and then.  There is no real time clock for getting through life. A life well-lived is one where we are fully present not only enjoying the view but seeing the possibility.

The five things I would tell my younger self

  • Slow down- “Cool your jets” You don’t have to have everything now.
  • Enjoy the view- See the possibility in the moment.
  • It’s okay to fail- Really, the world will not end.
  • You will be scared- Do it anyway!
  • People will misunderstand you- You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone.

Don’t rush through without taking in all of your surroundings, you could miss something truly important, like love, true connections, and the opportunity to grow into the best version of yourself.

Elaine Hamilton, Contributing Writer, Photographer, Author

Elaine is a Blogger, Freelance Fashion Photographer, and a Contributing Lifestyle Writer.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

New Africa/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

17 Nuggets of Wisdom We Wish We Could Tell Our Younger Selves

by Marina Khidekel
Community//

7 Ways To Love Yourself (Especially When You’re Heartbroken)

by Michelle Meier
Photo by Bernard Hermant on Unsplash
Thrive Global on Campus//

The Industrialization of Self

by Anushka Joshi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.