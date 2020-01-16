Contributor Log In/Sign Up
It’s Okay to NOT Be Ready!

Sometimes we get so caught up in preparing for the next big thing, that we paralyze ourselves. It’s time to get over that.

Almost everyone I work with in my coaching business has some kind of “analysis paralysis.” They get to a point where they are so overwhelmed with the decisions they need to make that all forward progress is stopped.

Sound familiar? It probably does, because most people have experienced this in their lives. This is especially common for people who are starting their own business, but it can also apply to anyone who is looking to make a major change in their life.

And I want to tell you one thing about analysis paralysis…

It’s OKAY to NOT be ready! You should be okay with NOT knowing the exact right answer! Be okay with feeling overwhelmed! It’s a good thing!

These are all natural feelings that are inevitable when you’re taking on a new venture. You’re never going to be able to gather all the information you need to make every “correct” decision. You’re never going to be able to have all the knowledge you need to avoid failure entirely.

To put it bluntly, you’re never going to be 100% ready! And that’s okay.

When you’re starting a new business or making a change in your life, you’ll never be 100% ready… No one ever is! So, what’s the best way to start?

The best way to start with any new change in your life is to take baby steps. Take some type of action that will move you one step forward—no matter how small that step is. 

Here’s why this is the best method…

Baby steps are the best way to start something new because once you take one step, the next step becomes clear. As you begin to take these baby steps, you will gather the information you need. You’ll fill in the gaps and you’ll become more and more prepared until you’re eventually 100% ready!

Once you become comfortable with not being ready, you’ll move faster than you ever thought was possible. And if you can’t get comfortable with not being ready, you’ll stand still until you change your mindset. 

The key is to start with baby steps and then work from there. It’ll all become clear…

Are you okay with NOT being ready? What are the baby steps you’re going to take to start moving forward in your business or your life?

    Chris Prefontaine, Founder / Coach at Smart Real Estate Coach

    Chris Prefontaine is the best-selling author of 2017’s Real Estate On Your Terms and this year’s The New Rules of Real Estate Investing. A real estate investor with over 27 years experience in the field, Chris is the founder of Smart Real Estate Coach and host of the Smart Real Estate Coach Podcast. He lives in Newport, Rhode Island with his wife, Kim, and their family. Chris operates the family business with his son, Nick, his daughter, Kayla, his son-in-law, Zach, and an amazing team.
     
    Chris has been a big advocate of constant education. He and his family mentor, coach, consult, and actually partner with students around the country, teaching them to do exactly what their company does. Between their existing Associates nationwide and their own deals, Chris and his family are still acquiring 5-10 properties every month and control between $20 to $30 million dollars worth of real estate deals -- all done on TERMS without using their own cash, credit, or signing for loans.
     
    Chris and his family believe strongly in giving back to the community. They currently support Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton, MA, 3 Angels Foundation in Newport, RI, and the Wounded Warrior Project by giving a percentage of all deals to those causes.

