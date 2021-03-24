Rough patch, a bad day, a major setback. Sometimes, it seems like one thing goes wrong after another. And another, and another.

Sometimes an unexpected challenge or an obstacle might come your way, and you find yourself stressing out, worrying and not knowing what to do. And, some days, you just have nothing. Zero motivation, no creativity. All of a sudden, you’re being plagued with self-doubt.

You think you have to be strong all the time.

You think you’re not allowed to cry, to admit that you’re not okay.

It’s okay to not be okay.

We all showcase our happy moments, moments of joy, victory, and pride but fail to express our low, sad and embarrassing moments. Why is that? Why is it so difficult to accept that its normal to feel low sometimes?

The answer to this is simple.

We think it’s a sign of weakness to show our low moments.

But in reality, it’s a sign of ultimate strength to recognise your overwhelming emotions and trying to just get through the day. I think that people who are having a rough day and are still managing to function normally are the ultimate heroes!

Because anybody can brag about their strengths and victories, but it takes the utmost courage to even talk about your weaknesses and accepting that its normal to feel low sometimes.

In most cases, people will try to target you by saying that you are ‘over-reacting’, you don’t have to take it personally, because you cannot make others understand your emotions completely and that’s okay. What you do have to remember is that your emotions and feelings are completely justified and that this phase shall not last long. You will be fine. Just give it some time.

Everybody goes through happy days and sad days. That’s how life should be, full of curves. Because a straight line depicts dull and boring. So, on your low days, just remember that it’s only temporary and you’ll overcome it sooner or later!