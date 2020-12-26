Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay on a Holiday

From grief to depression, estrangement to pandemic stressors-the holidays can be an unhappy time. Today let's honor our struggle and work toward self-compassion.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

From grief to depression, estrangement to pandemic stressors-the holidays can be an unhappy time. Today let’s honor our struggle and work toward self-compassion.

Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash

Each year, the holidays can be tinged with sorrow. In my case, this time of year brings up intense grief for my sister, who died when I was 25. Sometimes when I sit with that emotion, I start myself toward a spiral of other regrets and negativity. As a therapist, I know that it is not unusual for holidays to bring up all sorts of pain. The idea that they are focused on family time, celebrating the year, being grateful, or being joyful, can seem like a facade.

The pressure to feel this sort of holiday joy and positivity can be unbearable for many, and the overdoses of holiday cheer may give way to an existential crisis. Around the holidays, and particularly on the actual days of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or New Year’s, many of us place a spotlight on how our life has been, how it could have been, or what (or who) is missing.

The act of pretending that our holidays are nothing but joyous can further damage our spirit. Many of my clients are particularly struggling this year.

This year, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented angst to everyone around us. We are all feeling the collective anxiety of our communities, our countries, and the world. There have been tragic financial crises…overturned intimate relationships…career loss and restructuring…unsafe job conditions…the burden of homeschooling…loss of loved ones to Covid-19…funerals we are not allowed to have…the fear of getting sick…the fear of dying and leaving our children alone…the list is never-ending. To add these stressors to the holiday season means bringing many of us to our breaking point. What are we to do?

Today I gave myself permission to NOT be okay. In our culture, we are asked to put on a happy face for the holidays. We have so much to be grateful for, they say. And it is true, where I live in the United States, I feel we have a lot to be grateful for. I would offer that this doesn’t mean that we must deny our suffering.

Many of us have been through difficult lives, and the path to healing starts with learning to nurture ourselves. Acknowledging our pain is a step that needs to happen here.

Part of my life’s mission is to teach others to speak gently and kindly to themselves. And for some reason I can’t yet figure out, for most of us, this is not our default setting. If we are going to survive these holidays, we must learn to comfort ourselves.

Today, let’s acknowledge our own suffering. Let’s give ourselves some compassion and kind words. Let’s give ourselves permission to NOT be okay. And let that be okay.

Background photo by Simon Migaj on Unsplash, text by author.

    Kristin Sky, Therapist and Life Coach

    Kristin Sky is a therapist and life coach on a mission to help others find their joy. She has supported thousands of teens and adults to develop the skills needed to become their best selves. Kristin believes that the depth of our despair corresponds to the height of our greatness. Subscribe to her inspirational newsletters at http://www.kristinsky.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Maps Expert / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    Coping with Loss or Estrangement Can Be Harder During the Holidays

    by Leah Campbell
    Community//

    11 Tips on How to Survive the Holidays While in Grief.

    by Elizabeth Entin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.