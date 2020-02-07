“It’s ok to not be ok sometimes!” with Fotis Georgiadis & Laura Arndt

Individuals should be more sympathetic and supportive to anyone suffering from mental illness. If you think someone you know may be in pain, don’t ignore it. Reach out and offer them assistance in any way you can. Society as a whole needs to shift their mindset on social media and the pressure to only show one side to the world. It’s ok to not be ok sometimes! The government should make sure there are plenty of services and financial support going towards mental health facilities, trainings and preventative care measures for all people.

As a part of my series about “Mental Health Champions” helping to normalize the focus on mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Laura Arndt. Laura Arndt is the Founder and CEO of Matriarc, a digital health and wellness company for pregnancy and postpartum. Matriarc has a free app on IOS with education, exercises, meditations and community for Moms.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have owned and operated a fitness company in the D.C. area for over a decade. Whenever I had a client who was a new mother, I was surprised by the lack of education, tools and resources for her to begin properly rehabilitating her body. When I began speaking to other health professionals who worked with new moms, including mental and emotional support professionals, I found they all felt the same way I did. Once a baby is born, a mother’s health is put on the back burner. I decided this needed to change, and devoted my time to creating a platform that addressed the physical, emotional and mental health needs of moms during pregnancy and the fourth trimester.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

I believe there’s a lot of pressure to present yourself as a happy, successful, and emotionally stable person at all times. It’s scary to admit we may be struggling and don’t always have it all together. Many people hide their insecurities, anxieties and unhappiness from family, friends and co-workers. When someone does admit they are struggling, they often times face criticism and judgment instead of the support they actually need.

Can you tell our readers about how you are helping to de-stigmatize the focus on mental wellness?

In creating the platform of Matriarc, I consulted with many mental health specialists who focused specifically with women during pregnancy and postpartum. I had a psychotherapist and meditation specialist record audio meditations geared towards helping women during this phase of their life as part of our “mind” section within the app. I also curate information and education on a daily basis in our newsfeed from mental health professionals and moms on how common perinatal mood disorders are, and what steps you can take if you’re experiencing symptoms. The reality is as many as 1 in 7 women will face a mental health issue during pregnancy or postpartum and we need to be supporting women more.

Was there a story behind why you decided to launch this initiative?

I felt there was a real gap in the market for women and mothers in particular when it came to healing their minds and bodies postpartum. I knew I had the skill set and motivation to do something about it, and began creating the Matriarc App.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

Individuals should be more sympathetic and supportive to anyone suffering from mental illness. If you think someone you know may be in pain, don’t ignore it. Reach out and offer them assistance in any way you can. Society as a whole needs to shift their mindset on social media and the pressure to only show one side to the world. It’s ok to not be ok sometimes! The government should make sure there are plenty of services and financial support going towards mental health facilities, trainings and preventative care measures for all people.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Exercise, meditation, eating well, getting sufficient rest, music, and of socializing with family and friends on a regular basis is the key to promoting my own wellbeing.

Exercise and nutrition has shifted for me over the years as I entered into my 30’s and had my first child. I spend a lot more time on yoga and pilates than I do on running 20 miles a week, and I focus on nutrient dense foods more than I do on overall calorie consumption. The deep breathing and relaxation I get from low impact exercise and eating healthily has greatly improved my mood and wellbeing.

Meditation and relaxing music were something I started when I was pregnant, and I have continued after the birth of my son. Even a few minutes a day helps me reset and rejuvenate in a way I never knew was possible before I tried it.

I have always relied on a minimum of 7–8 hours a sleep a night to feel healthy, and I happily set aside other tasks to make sure I am getting sufficient rest. This is NOT something I compromise on. I also maintain a positive relationship with friends and family and try to schedule at least one social activity per week to catch up with people in my network. Even if I am feeling overwhelmed or tired, I always feel better after spending time with the people I care about.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

My favorite resources for mental health are the meditations and exercises within my Matriarc App and Youtube yoga videos I can turn on with the click of a button.

