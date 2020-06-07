Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s OK to feel upset and happy right now.

No mud, no lotus. ~Thich Nhat Hanh

By

This week was my oldest daughter’s 16th Birthday and my youngest daughter’s middle school graduation. In the microcosm of our little family, there was so much joy and happiness as we celebrated these big life milestones. Yet, when I would look at my phone and see the news, my heart would sink, much like everyone else’s hearts because there is so much hurt, distrust and lack of respect perpetrating our world. 

I found myself feeling an emotional discord I’ve never quite experienced before. 

I felt a little guilty for feeling my immense joy until I realized that the polarity of our emotions is what ultimately helps us survive. Our joy helps us to endure the pain we are experiencing. It helps us to know that there will be a moment where everything will be OK and this pain will, somehow, bless us even though we might not be able to see how quite yet. 

The pain we experience helps us to appreciate our joyful moments with more gratitude and humility. 

As Thich Nhat Hanh has taught, “No mud, no lotus.”

This in no way takes away from the hurt we are all experiencing right now. 

We wouldn’t want it to. 

We need the mud. We need to push through and grow through the icky, dark, swampy mud. Once we do, our beauty is revealed.

We have great appreciation for the strength, resilience and power of the lotus to push through and continue to grace the world with her beauty, all while being surrounded in mud. 

Allow your beauty, power and resilience to blossom in your mud right now too.

Today’s Meditation, It’s OK to feel upset and happy right now, gives you permission to feel your full range of emotion and guides you on an incredible meditation to help you incorporate those sets of feelings in order to heal and experience emotional equilibrium. 

I wish you great joy to soften your burden today.

Erin Garay, CHT

Erin Garay, Speaker, Reiki Master, Hypnotherapist at Love.Heal.Thrive.

Erin is a Speaker, Reiki Master, Hypnotherapist & owner of Love.Heal.Thrive..  Erin is committed to demystifying and simplifying energy work.  Through her Energy Boot Camp and multitude of talks and classes, Erin is bringing real-life energy tools and techniques to her center, corporations, Universities and schools.  She is making healing, self-growth, and meditation feel more accessible and less daunting by teaching techniques that are matter-of-fact and applicable to our everyday lives.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

What it Means to Truly Be Present

by Pam Thomas
Community//

“Listen.” With Beau Henderson & Kate Manser

by Beau Henderson
Community//

Why We Should Lean into Our Discomfort

by Nicole Barton

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.