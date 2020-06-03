Contributor Log In/Sign Up
It’s OK to Be Scared

Fear, uncertainty, and doubt show you opportunities to grow as a human being. Do not look away.

By
Photo by Callum Skelton on Unsplash
It’s okay to be scared.

It’s okay to fear uncertainty.

It’s okay to doubt past choices or current choices, or what the future holds.

It’s OK to Not Know

It’s okay to be living in fear of what the future holds right now. It’s okay to not know. It’s okay to be anxious. It’s okay to dread the uncertainty that the future is bringing us. These are typical human emotions. When I didn’t have a healthy relationship with fear and uncertainty, I became paralyzed and was brought to my knees.

When I didn’t understand the internal workings of fear, uncertainty, and doubt, then I didn’t understand fully how to move forward and embrace the fears. They paralyzed me, and they basically enabled me – or forced me, in some cases – to hold up a bigger mirror than I ever thought I needed to hold up to myself to figure out who I really was, and what the hell was going on with my life.

Emotions are Mirrors. Do Not Look Away.

When you start to experience fear, doubt, and uncertainty inside of you, those emotions are basically showing you who you are at the core. Do not look away. Your emotions are showing you the beliefs you’re holding. Your core money fear is showing you deep-rooted money trauma. Fear of losing your job is showing you that you’re not confident in your abilities to create opportunities out of a challenge.

The fear, uncertainty, and doubt that you possess inside are showing you opportunities to grow as a human being. You don’t have to live in those states. Yes, they are typical human responses and they are completely normal.

But you can use them to grow instead of letting them paralyze you.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

    Mike leads the Awakened Alpha Membership community, a gathering of leaders who wish to live an impactful life and achieve exceptional personal and financial results. He also leads the Awakened Alpha Mastermind group of spiritual business owners who want to multiply their business while helping each other grow and achieve higher levels of success in all areas of life.

