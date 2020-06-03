It’s OK to Be Scared

It’s okay to be scared.

It’s okay to fear uncertainty.

It’s okay to doubt past choices or current choices, or what the future holds.

It’s OK to Not Know

It’s okay to be living in fear of what the future holds right now. It’s okay to not know. It’s okay to be anxious. It’s okay to dread the uncertainty that the future is bringing us. These are typical human emotions. When I didn’t have a healthy relationship with fear and uncertainty, I became paralyzed and was brought to my knees.

When I didn’t understand the internal workings of fear, uncertainty, and doubt, then I didn’t understand fully how to move forward and embrace the fears. They paralyzed me, and they basically enabled me – or forced me, in some cases – to hold up a bigger mirror than I ever thought I needed to hold up to myself to figure out who I really was, and what the hell was going on with my life.

Emotions are Mirrors. Do Not Look Away.

When you start to experience fear, doubt, and uncertainty inside of you, those emotions are basically showing you who you are at the core. Do not look away. Your emotions are showing you the beliefs you’re holding. Your core money fear is showing you deep-rooted money trauma. Fear of losing your job is showing you that you’re not confident in your abilities to create opportunities out of a challenge.

The fear, uncertainty, and doubt that you possess inside are showing you opportunities to grow as a human being. You don’t have to live in those states. Yes, they are typical human responses and they are completely normal.

But you can use them to grow instead of letting them paralyze you.