“It’s ok to ask for help in achieving that balance”, Laura Goldstein of Montgomery County Counseling Center and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Laura Goldstein, LCMFT is a Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist and Founder of Montgomery County Counseling Center, LLC in Rockville Maryland. Laura obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. She then went on to earn her Master’s degree in Family Therapy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Laura became intensively trained in Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) through Behavioral Tech Linehan Institute in 2015. She is also Level 1 Trained in Gottman Couples Therapy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

As a college senior, I went through a personal career crisis. After changing my med school plans in the final semester of college and having no idea what to do instead, I felt much more capable at helping others’ with their problems than mine own. I used to joke “those who can’t do, teach.” But I now know that joke no longer serves. As therapists we are constantly doing the self-work ourselves too (or at least responsible ones are).

Now, as I look back on what was really underlying the decision to change, I think a large part (of the very many parts) was that I wanted to have more of a relationship with my patients. 15 minutes a few times a year was not going to suffice for me. I read something recently that noted the difference between medicine and counseling fields: medicine is more of an investigative field and counseling is more of a helping field. If only I had known that way back when, it would have been crystal clear that I should go into counseling. Maybe I’d have landed here without that personal crisis. But at the same time, all of our personal struggles are what make us who we are. And that journey is without a doubt part of my identity as a clinician and window into empathy with clients.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“If you change nothing, nothing will change.” I truly believe in this! Everyone has the power to change their circumstances if they are not in line with your life worth living goals and values. I just think it might not be in the obvious ways that one might think. If you can’t directly change a situation that’s out of your control, there are still ways to change. Changing your interpretations, thoughts, emotions, reactions, or responses etc are all ways to create change. And just like the butterfly effect, internal changes will inevitably lead to external changes too. You can get a free worksheet on this on our website!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I really enjoy Mark Manson’s “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck”. I recommend it to clients ALL the time. Themes of DBT are all over in this book. It is a hilariously irreverent, and therefore palatable, way of addressing the core dialectic of acceptance and change in order to lead a more satisfying life.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I recently teamed up with my former boss and now friend and colleague Sara Varga, LCSW-C, to create a training which infuses the practices of DBT with the familiarity and support that comes with a traditional 12-Step program. I am very passionate about teaching in general. But it’s especially rewarding to show how the therapy modality and the community support program contain so many aspects that overlap, especially when there are so many mixed opinions and judgment about which is the best approach to treating substance use disorders. I’m hoping that sharing this training with more clinicians will help facilitate healing and recovery into the hands and hearts of those who seek it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s hard to identify one person in particular as I’ve had so many meaningful mentors, both personally and professionally. Each advisor, professor, supervisor, and mentor has served a role in shaping me into the type of therapist I am today. If I had to pick one in particular I’d choose my former boss Sara Varga, whom I just mentioned. She hired me as a family therapist in a DBT substance use program as a relatively new clinician, who had no knowledge or experience of neither DBT nor SUD treatment. Because she took a chance on me with my background in family therapy, I had the opportunity to learn the DBT modality that I now value so much. That early work experience has largely shaped my niche as a family/parent therapist for struggling teens and young adults. I’m so grateful to Sara for believing in my ability as a therapist and taking a chance on teaching me!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

If gratitude can be defined as the readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness, then I believe that the quality of kindness is integral. It is through kindness both to yourself and others that one can increase happiness, self-compassion, and empathy in relationships. When gratitude unlocks that kindness from within, it can be quite powerful.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think one of the biggest obstacles of sitting with gratitude is that people misinterpret it as a final destination. Gratitude is one half of an important question in feeling balanced in our emotions. And only practicing one half is insufficient.

Grief and Gratitude are two sides of the same coin. One without the other is ineffective. Without experiencing gratitude, grief becomes overwhelming and can turn into despair and bitterness. You may even experience self-pity or entitlement. It’s unhelpful to sit in that darkness of your grief without also noticing the moments of light. And without experiencing grief, gratitude becomes invalidating of your authentic emotional experience. Your emotions can fester and seep out in behaviors that you may or may not even realize get in your own way. You can’t be grateful for that which you have without also having awareness of that which you’ve lost or long for. If you can honor that while mixing in with your gratitude, it will be a more balanced and authentic emotional experience.

So, for folks who struggle to find the balance, to sit in their grief, the idea of practicing gratitude will feel inauthentic. It can feel like an unhealthy way of suppressing true feelings. In order to get more comfortable experiencing moments of gratitude, one must also practice comfort in experiencing moments of grief.

Gratitude is not the final destination. The BALANCE is the final destination.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Well like I mentioned, gratitude can have the power of interrupting our grief so that we are not overwhelmed by emotions such as despair, bitterness, self-pity, and entitlement. When expressed out loud, it can also bring more meaningful connection to our relationships.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Practicing gratitude is similar to practicing mindfulness. When done skillfully, It allows us to bring our entire focus entirely to the present. The present is usually safe and free from the depressing pains of the past or the anxious fears of the future. Being present in gratitude, just like in mindfulness, can reduce negative emotions. It can also connect us to our 5 senses (see below) which is useful for activating brain regions associated with emotional self soothing.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

1- Start with gratitude for small things

I think a lot of people think that practicing gratitude is “supposed to be” for the “big kahunas”: health, wealth, friends, and friends. And yes, those are important things to feel grateful for. But, they are also often the things that cause us the most grief. When reaching that balance of gratitude and grief is difficult, it can be so painful, and particularly invalidating, to evaluate those big kahunas.

Instead, it can be much easier to find gratitude in small seemingly insignificant moments: the way the light shines through the window, an enjoyable sound of rustling trees, a kind glance with a stranger walking down the street, your favorite song coming on the radio, etc. Tuning in to all 5 of your senses can help access these small gratitude moments. And these small moments of gratitude can be much more accessible because there is less grief associated with them. Noticing these small yet enjoyable moments can unlock that internal kindness towards yourself and towards others. And once unlocked, it becomes a little easier to access gratitude for the medium-to-large issues.

2- Spend as much time practicing sitting in your negative emotions as you do practicing sitting with gratitude.

Stop pushing away negative thoughts and emotions. If practicing gratitude is an attempt to avoid unpleasant emotions, it’s just not going to work. You have to allow yourself time and space to feel both halves of the equation. If you practice moments of sitting in your negative emotions, practicing gratitude will come much more readily.

3- If you are new at attempting this balance, don’t try it during vulnerable moments.

Circumstances which are already raw may not be the best time to practice balancing grief and gratitude. Some people recommend practicing at bedtime. And I do particularly enjoy ending the day that way. However, if you are new to practicing the balance, bedtime might not be the best. So try different times of the day to see what best fits your routine and the ebbs and flows of your emotional vulnerability.

4- It’s ok to ask for help in achieving that balance.

Trusted friends or family may be able to help you walk this balance. Speaking your gratuities (and your griefs) out loud may help you feel that both halves of the equation are more valid. Therapists can help with this too. Sometimes unlocking this balance of gratitude and grief can lead to intense emotions. Don’t be afraid to seek support!

5- Practice the power of the word “AND”

You can be grateful for what you have AND wish for things to be different. You can be disappointed about a loss or wish unfulfilled AND be grateful for the circumstances that are no worse than they are. Using the word “AND” can help you further build comfort with the duality of gratitude and grief.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Schedule yourself short time frames (10–30 mins) for when you are able to practice sitting in your grief. Allow yourself to be fully in that emotion for the allotted amount of time. This will allow you to process more fully and more quickly than giving half of your attention to your grief over an extraordinarily long period of time (like a whole day). On the other hand, schedule yourself reminders for practicing gratitude (and don’t hit snooze!) to remind you to spend some time focusing on the positives. You can spend as much time in this as you desire but allow yourself to be fully present no matter which skill you are practicing.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Like I said before, I really enjoy Mark Manson’s “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” and recommend it to clients all the time. I also use the “Ten Percent” app for mindfulness scripts and their section on gratitude is great. I especially like the “nightly gratitude” script for ending your day with gratitude reflections.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have many concerns regarding the injustices and inequalities related to accessing mental health care in the US. Unfortunately, I also believe that the insurance system worsens the problem rather than alleviates it. I choose not to be in-network with insurance companies, which would help people gain access in the short term, because in the long term I think it perpetuates a broken system. Instead, I am working on an initiative that redirects profits from my private practice towards the costs of therapy for the underserved, marginalized, and systematically oppressed communities, while at the same time protecting a clinician’s deserved right to fair and hassle-free compensation.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Our website is https://mccounselingcenter.com. You can find a TON of educational information about DBT and our systemically based approach both within the services pages and our blog which we put out weekly. When you sign up for our weekly blog emails, you can get a free infographic on the 5 ways to solve any problem! And you can follow us on Instagram @mc_counseling_center!

