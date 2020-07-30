Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s Not Always Easy Being an Entrepreneur

Some business people hide their mistakes behind a curtain, only letting you see their better points shine. Not Gianna Badot, and that’s one reason she’s got our attention. Like a breath of fresh air, here comes a woman that openly admits entrepreneurship is hard, and she’s made a lot of mistakes along the way.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Haven’t we all? Why do we so carefully tuck them into the shadows? It’s frustrating when people are up and coming and think that it’s all sunshine and roses when it comes to building a business. We all know that’s not true. There’s hard work, there’s a grind, and there are good moments and bad. It takes time to find success and many years of hard work.

When I first came across Gianna Badot, she was talking about passion, and how passion drives success. We’ve heard it before, but Gianna adds the dose of reality that many need to hear, and for that, she’s a big win in my book. She’s not afraid to admit there were difficult roads on the path to success.

It’s refreshing to hear what others have been through, and how focusing on your mindset is an important part of the puzzle. She has a podcast where she talks about business and emphasizes how important the right frame of mind can be to your success. It’s about getting back up, even after you fall. Her podcast, “The Passionate Boss Podcast” is a great place to start if you want to learn about mindset. She also offers a free mini-workshop that shows you how to scale your business with precise actions you can follow.

She started building her business at 18 but changed paths over the course of years, travel, and introspection. The ability to pivot and find a missing connection is something we all need to think about. A lot of times when building a new business, we’re hooked on an idea, but it may not be ideal in the form you’re first thinking about. The ability to adapt and see opportunity is another important piece of the puzzle.

This business mentor and high-performance life coach use her skills, many years of training, and life experience to help others reach and attain their goals. What have you been dreaming of doing, that you haven’t attempted yet? Maybe it’s time to give Gianna a call.

I don’t know about you, but when it comes to building a business, I’ve seen my own share of wins and losses, but like many others, I don’t like to showcase those losses. Maybe it’s pride. Maybe it’s the fear that people won’t respect my goals and visions. Regardless, I like how she embraces those moments as moments to learn and grow. I agree. What about you? Ready to take a look at your fails and see what you can learn from them?

If you’d like to learn more about Gianna and her passionate-driven push to help you go further, check her out at PassionateBoss.com. She strongly advocates being your authentic self and loving what you do. She looks forward to launching a coaching program in 2021 to train other coaches in transformation and mastery, so if you’re an aspiring coach or looking to expand your area of expertise, be sure to watch for her upcoming certificate course.

Boban John, Founder at CEO Medium

Our mission is to bring to you the best stories about visionary entrepreneurs, the next generation of leaders that will inspire you to unlock your potential.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Juja Han on Unsplash
Community//

Ready to Start a Business? These 5 Podcasts Are Here to Help

by Deborah Sweeney
Community//

Empowering Women Through Adventure: Lessons from Co-Founders Danielle Thornton and Allison Fleece

by InHerSight
Community//

Gabby Slome: To be a great parent, learn what quality time means to your kids; Every child is different

by Chaya Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.