Understanding that your feelings are important but not the only thing that matters helps to reduce negativity bias. It can be very easy to become overwhelmed by what you are feeling in the moment, so it’s good to have a friend who will let you know when it’s time for a break or some positivity after being honest with them about how they feel, says Georges Chahwan. A common phrase used within counseling is “it’s not always about you” which tries to remind us that everyone has a life full of experiences and it is not always a reflection on us if someone else struggles.

This can be very difficult to remember, especially if someone close to you has recently broken up with their partner or even worse, passed away. But the truth is that people think about others before they think about themselves more often than we give them credit for. Asking for help from those around us as well as from those professionals who are trained to help us makes all the difference in our lives too.

It’s okay to not have all the answers and there is no shame in asking for support when we need it most. Being aware of how much responsibility we take on throughout our day and checking in with ourselves allows us to know what we want and need, adds Georges Chahwan. Asking for emotional support from close family members and friends can be difficult to do, but allowing yourself to experience your emotions without judgment can help you move through them more quickly allowing you to have the conversations that are needed during these difficult times.