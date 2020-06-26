“It’s not a big deal.” With Beau Henderson & CAROLINE

I try to keep things in perspective as sometimes the smallest inconveniences can feel like the end of the world, for example, if something doesn’t go as plan I try to remind myself that in the grand scheme of things it’s not that big of a deal. I’m always very conscious about what information I’m absorbing around me, reading or watching entertainment that has something valuable, helpful or educational will always be better than anything that personal triggers you.

As a part of my series about Mental Health Champions helping to normalize the focus on mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview CAROLINE

CAROLINE is a rising star that the media is glued to as she has a unique voice with a clean, fun, positive, and wholesome image in the mainstream that today’s teens desperately need. She has been featured by Talk About Pop Music, Chillfiltr, Teens Wanna Know, Good Morning La La Land, and many more. She has supportive fans that she calls her “BFFs” because they aren’t her fans; they are her friends. She wants to help teens not feel alone in the isolating world of social media and bring attention to the current teen suicide crisis. CAROLINE is a distinctive star who uses her platform for the good of humanity and strives to improve the world and change unhealthy societal norms.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us theÂ â€œbackstoryâ€ about what brought you to this specific career path?

Once a grew a following on social media for singing, I had the luxury of virtually meeting new people and gearing their stories. It was shocking because about 1/4 people who I talked about were dealing with tragic suicidal thoughts that weren’t been taken very seriously by their peers. It was devastating and I knew I had to do everything possible in my power to help this crisis.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

I think a lot of the stigma comes from how society has represented mental illness, it’s been represented as being “crazy” instead of something we all deal with on different levels.

Can you tell our readers about how you are helping to de-stigmatize the focus on mental wellness?

A lot of the work I do focuses on actively posting on social media about how everyone has mental health that can be improved and is on par with physical health. I always try to send a positive message of making sure people struggling with various mental health disorder to know this is ok, nothing to be ashamed about and getting help is a tremendous tool. I’m also starting a depression support group that has been in the works for a while. It’s so nice to connect with others going through similar experiences because depression often leaves the individual feeling alone and like nobody understands.

Was there a story behind why you decided to launch this initiative?

I was thinking about the depression support group because I was hesitant, I didn’t know if my followers would want to join or find it valuable and I did a poll on my Instagram stories. The results were crazy it was 86% “I find it useful” and 14% “not for me,” then I knew I had to start the group.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

I believe individuals can help by being kinder, empathetic and compassionate. I believe society can help by showing that mental health is accepted and making educational information available to the average person so they know what’s happening to them if they feel symptoms of any mental health disorders. I believe the government can make sure that therapy is covered by insurance and also provide educational resources.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Firstly, I try to keep things in perspective as sometimes the smallest inconveniences can feel like the end of the world, for example, if something doesn’t go as plan I try to remind myself that in the grand scheme of things it’s not that big of a deal. I’m always very conscious about what information I’m absorbing around me, reading or watching entertainment that has something valuable, helpful or educational will always be better than anything that personal triggers you. That moves to my next strategy which is knowing your triggers because we all have them and recognizing and be aware of them can help everyone cope. My fourth strategy is enjoying simple pleasures in life, it could be spending time with your best friend or wearing an outfit that makes you feel good about yourself.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

I love looking up mental health quotes on google which is very insightful, I always like reading specific bible verses that speak on mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression.

Thank you so much for these insights!Â This was so inspiring!