Adopting a healthy lifestyle can drastically improve your health at any age, even if you are already suffering from one or more diseases. Of course, the sooner you start the better, but it is never too late to turn back the clock. The benefits of improving your diet quality and engaging in regular exercise and cognitive training don’t accrue only to people who have been doing this all along. You can make changes in your 50s, 60s and 70s that result in a healthier, longer life.