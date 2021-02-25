It’s Never Too Late To Start Doing What You Want To Do – Rita Jairath

Rita Jairath is not an uncommon name amongst the bodybuilding fraternity. Apart from being one of India’s first woman bodybuilders, she is a writer, columnist, and fitness regime consultant. She received an honorary doctorate from the United Nations Diplomatic Mission in Women and Child Empowerment. Rita is synonymous with a surmounter as she pursued her bodybuilding competitive career almost after devoting two decades to her family and child. She is truly an inspiration for all those women who have incessantly dedicated their lives to their families and are so drained by the time that they surrender to their dreams. She abides by the rule that it’s never too late to rise and shine. Rita is a guide and mentor to upcoming athletes and wishes to create awareness of various fitness aspects further.

Dr. Rita Jairath won the Gold’s Gym Ms. Fitness title in 2011 and then went on to win the national body lifting championship consecutively for three years. She is the first-ever Indian woman to compete in the Arnold Classic, Amateur Olympia, and in the figure division in the IFBB and National Physique Committee (NPC).

It’s never too late to start doing what you want to do. Thankfully, being creative and innovative doesn’t come with an age limit. Many people will get to a certain age in their life and think: “I wish I had done that”. Now, it’s time to stop thinking like that and realize that you’re never too old to achieve your goals and dreams says Rita Jairath.

We tend to see life in sections rather than a continuous journey. We box it up and stack its sections in an order that’s almost taboo to break. We set targets by age, and once past a specific age, we convince ourselves that the target has been missed and the opportunity squandered.

“Oh, I’m too old for all that”.

“I can’t go back to study now”. etc..

We are pre-programmed with societal restrictions that dictate when we can and can’t do things. The only timeline you are up against is your own. Stop telling yourself it’s too late. Start telling yourself you’re right on time. Stop selling yourself short and letting your self-doubt get in the way. No matter what age you are, if you are alive, it’s never too late to start something new, accomplish your goals and amaze the world.

Rita says, many people live an unfulfilled life. It’s a common problem. People will often say that they feel lost, isolated, demotivated, and trapped by their responsibilities. They believe that the issues they face are simply too significant to overcome. Debt, burnout, a lack of direction, trapped by a well-paid job that they don’t find rewarding any more, financial and family commitments, fear of failure, self-doubt… the list is endless. They feel so overwhelmed by these commitments that they believe that they don’t have space – emotionally, financially, and practically – to live the life that their heart truly desires.

When you stop putting your life in boxes, when you stop considering time to be the determining factor in what you can and can’t do, looking at old photos saying stuff like, “I wish I was twenty, thirty or forty again”, when you see life as a pathway upon which you only need to keep walking, you will stop being afraid to put one foot in front of the other, and stop giving a hoot what the neighbours say, says Rita.

It’s never too old to accomplish your dreams, so don’t wait for tomorrow – get started now and be sure to get your creative vision out there for the world to see she quoted.