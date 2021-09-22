Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

It’s Here Where Comfort Can Truly Be Found

Come home after a long day at work to the sweet aroma of dinner cooking. Greet your family, sit down together for an intimate meal, and enjoy the nourishment you all need to continue through another day. This time is relaxing and comforting as you connect with those around you over food that has been […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Come home after a long day at work to the sweet aroma of dinner cooking. Greet your family, sit down together for an intimate meal, and enjoy the nourishment you all need to continue through another day. This time is relaxing and comforting as you connect with those around you over food that has been prepared with love. Sharing this experience often brings families closer together, strengthening relationships in ways that are irreplaceable, says Georges Chahwan. It can’t be stressed enough how essential these moments are during times of stress or sadness, because it’s here where comfort can truly be found.

The joys shared around a warm plate of food can help make life more enjoyable for everyone involved during any circumstance; the preparation required ensures the entire family is ready to take on the world again together.

A home-cooked meal is always packed not only with nutritious food but with heartwarming memories, adds Georges Chahwan. Memories that will help each person around the table feel loved and appreciated. They help nourish the body and soul. Finding joy in simple meals can make all the difference in someone’s day. Don’t underestimate how much happiness these little things can bring into someone else’s life, especially during difficult circumstances like stressful days or tough losses.

    Georges Chahwan

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Lebanese Chicken and Rice — A warm memory!

    by Georges Chahwan
    Community//

    Food is the Language of Love

    by Georges Chahwan
    Soloviova Liudmyla/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    These Strategies Will Help You Prioritize Healthy Eating When Working From Home

    by Marina Khidekel
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.