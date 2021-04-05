It’s failure that gives you the proper perspective on success – Kush Mathow

“The greatest mistake you can make in life is to be continually fearing you will make one.”

Failure is inherent in business and entrepreneurship. In fact, many entrepreneurs consider failure to be a natural stepping stone to success. They celebrate failure, because they’ve learned firsthand that our mistakes are our greatest sources of learning. There’s no guaranteed method for building a successful business. Real success only comes when planning and motivation meet opportunity. It’s in the planning phases that an entrepreneur can build on the failures of the past. Failure isn’t the end of the line, but merely a setback on the road to achievement.

Kush Mathow is an entrepreneur and is the founder of The Hustlers Group, Mathow Capital, Mathow Motor Club, The Ultimate Billionaire, Mathow Media. Kush says that, failure can be a learning experience as long as you know how to deal with it. When a business owner fails, it might be due to several different factors. Determining what those factors are and learning how to avoid them in the future is the most effective way of learning from one’s failures.

Most of us tend to avoid failure. We’d rather see ourselves victorious at the finish line then tending to a damaged ego and attempting to determine where things went wrong. Clear-cut success and triumph offer a cleaner path, while failure is simply a breeding ground for lessons – lessons that can sometimes be tough or even painful to learn. But the truth is, the most successful people in the world endured mountains of failure before reaching the peak of success; and it was those failures that actually prepared them for what came next he said.

Kush Mathow says, it’s tempting to think that if you’ve made a mistake once, you shouldn’t try again. Failure can teach you that trying once doesn’t mean you’ll never achieve the success you’re striving for. If you can identify the steps that led to your failure and why they had the results they did, you can form a strategy for future success that avoids these treacherous past steps. Humans are preconditioned to avoid pain and to move toward pleasure. We avoid failure because we associate that with pain. As a society, we also view failure as a sign of weakness and defeat.However, you may be surprised to know that you should embrace failure and fail often.

When you fail at something, it isn’t about you. Well, in a way it is, but it isn’t about your core personality, humanity or your soul. It’s much harder to bounce back when you take failure to heart too much and make it about your value as a person. Your importance to those who love you does not change when you fail; your potential to make a difference in the lives of those around you does not change. Go big or go home! Or how about failing but getting better along the way getting better through failure—and learning something from the experience? I believe that is the key: to allow failure to be a springboard from which we succeed and grow Kush Mathow quoted.

