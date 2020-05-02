“It’s always mind over matter.”Bishoy Tadors

Setbacks are never meant to DEFINE you but rather to DARE you. The cool thing (yes, this is actually cool) about having a disability or a limitation is that you gain a perspective that others won’t, you’ve seen dark times and as a result of that you are potentially better equipped for certain scenarios because of it.

Author, motivational speaker and triathlete, Bishoy Tadors was was born in Egypt and immigrated at the age of 3 as a result of a childhood cancer diagnosis. He grew up in Long Island where he received treatment and now resides in New York City.

Bishoy worked for JP Morgan from 2012–2019 in various arms of the organization across the Investment Bank and Asset Management. He was a member of JP Morgan’s 2017 Met Club, recognized for his work as a leader within the sales organization. In 2019, Bishoy broke industry barriers and moved to Saorce where he is currently employed as an Account Executive.

Bishoy is an IronMan and a 3-time marathoner. Beyond completing as a participant, Bishoy has led charitable campaigns for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society raising over $90,000 since 2017.

Since 2017, Bishoy has engaged with various companies and universities to speak and publish written pieces around his story and the practical application of his message. In 2019, Bishoy published his memoir Break Barriers, he wrote his book with the objective of giving readers a tool to channel the mindset to overcome obstacles whether they be personal, professional, or on the playing field.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Bishoy! What is your “backstory”?

Mylife’s journey which I share in detail in my book, Break Barriers has truly been a culmination of obstacles on the personal, professional, and athletic front. I talk about my battle with Leukemia as a young immigrant child from Egypt and how I’ve applied the lessons I’ve learned through those years of hardship to drive success in each of those arenas as an adult.

Can you share the story of how you became disabled/became ill, and what you did to not let it stop you?

I was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) at the age of 3 years old. As a result, my parents made the decision to leave their entire world behind them in Egypt to secure my well-being. I had gone through several bouts of treatment including radiation and chemotherapy and I succumbed to numerous setbacks and infections. At the age of 13 (ten years later), I had brain surgery to remove a golf-ball sized mass from the right frontal lobe of my brain. Upon making it out of surgery and assuming a clean bill of health, I made a decision to never look back and to take life head-on. This was the inception of my mantra “Break Barriers” and it was when I began to draft the blueprint for the rest of my life.

Can you tell us about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your illness ?

This is always a tough question to answer because I never like to keep track of “accomplishments,” I try to focus on being a better person tomorrow than I was today and if I manage to do that consistently, I believe I’d be living my life to the fullest. I don’t want you to think I’m coping out on the answer but of course I am most proud of Break Barriers. The special part of being a published author is that it happened organically, I wasn’t a writer and I literally Googled “How to write a book” in my living room. Aside from that, I am a 3x marathoner and an Iron Man. All of these “accomplishments” were at one point unfathomable and I’m excited to see where life goes from here!

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

Setbacks are never meant to DEFINE you but rather to DARE you. The cool thing (yes, this is actually cool) about having a disability or a limitation is that you gain a perspective that others won’t, you’ve seen dark times and as a result of that you are potentially better equipped for certain scenarios because of it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

In Break Barriers, I talk about the importance of building your TEAM. I try to surround myself with people who are smarter, faster, and stronger than I am. I want to soak up as much as I can from the people around me and I’ve been fortunate to have an entire community around me that empowers me daily. The first amongst them is my father who always believed in my strength when I doubted myself the most. He saw me figure this whole thing out and he let me fall when I needed to fall but he also made himself available at any moment when I needed guidance. I can write a whole book about my father but I’ll spare you on that for now.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I held on to my story for nearly 30 years. In 2017, I competed in Eagleman (IronMan 70.3) and it was during this race, the first of its’ kind that I competed in that I had a near breakdown 40 miles in. I questioned myself to my core, I had flashbacks to all of my life’s obstacles and I wondered what I was trying to prove. I channeled my mantra of “Break Barriers” and I forced myself to finish the next 30 miles. After crossing that finish line, I made the decision to finally share my story with the world. In doing so, I’ve raised over $90,000 for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society since and hopefully inspired others to share their journey as they never know who they might impact.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood/knew about people with physical limitations” and why.

1. It’s always mind over matter and it’s critical for people to understand that in periods of “physical limitation” the person is silently building mental strength. This is important because instead of feeling sorry for someone, you can leverage that mindset to further fuel that mental muscle.

2. While dealing with a “physical limitation,” the person is building a reservoir of patience. They might be eager to restore their health but they begin to understand that they cannot control the timeline and that is a lesson that can become advantageous for them as they progress through life.

3.People with “physical limitations” like to laugh! Although, I completed no study on this I can confirm that laughter and smiling are comparable to when you get that extra burst of energy at the gym or on a run. Laughter is an important medicine that people sometimes overlook.

4. Dealing with the side effects of a “physical limitation” can perhaps be more overbearing than the actual event. These are the moments when the person questions themselves the most, wondering if they could ever get to an equilibrium stage or perhaps beyond that. It is those early stages after the limitation is wearing off that the strongest support system is needed.

5. People with “physical limitations” are writing their own story, even if it’s merely in their head. They are seeing life from a lens that the normal folk may never be able to relate to and it’s critical to acknowledge and appreciate that they have a perspective that is unique and who knows, might one day impact someone else with a similar obstacle.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

I decided to go for a run with one of my best friends and my roommate at the time. He was a runner his entire life. I on the other hand, couldn’t run a mile without gasping for air I would sprint then stop, sprint then stop and when it came to fundamentals around running, I hadn’t the slightest clue. He stopped me less than a mile into our run, he was careful not to offend me but he said, “I’m not sure what you’re doing but the cardinal rule when it comes to running is, “you can slow down as much as you’d like, but whatever you do, do NOT stop.”” It was interesting because in that moment, it was about running but as I came to learn, the cardinal rule transcends running and I apply it across all areas of my life.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this 🙂

Jay-Z, a New Yorker who took his life story and turned into an Empire on his own terms. I respect it, I like that he oversees multiple projects across various industries and that at least to us outsiders, it seems he has no shortage of drive and ambition.