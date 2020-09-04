Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s All Contradictory

The other night my wife commented that she had bought three items based on Facebook suggestions and that they were some of the best purchases she has made lately.  “It’s amazing how they have pinpointed what I would like!” Technology companies have become incredibly adept at determining our interests and preferences and serving them up […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The other night my wife commented that she had bought three items based on Facebook suggestions and that they were some of the best purchases she has made lately.  “It’s amazing how they have pinpointed what I would like!”

Technology companies have become incredibly adept at determining our interests and preferences and serving them up to us in a super convenient fashion.  However, unlike my wife’s new favorite face cream, some of what is customized for us can be dangerous.

Both traditional and social media have figured out that we prefer our news to be custom tailored as well.  We like to read stories (or spins on stories) that conform to our worldview.  We are wired to seek confirming information, as it makes us feel more secure that our perception of reality does in fact exist.  This phenomenon is called “confirmation bias.”

Only seeing confirmatory information is dangerous because it limits the information we can use to make better decisions.  It’s like the general surrounded by sycophants who only tell him what he wants to hear and then marches his army into a disastrous defeat that could have been easily avoided.  Our nature is to respond well to people who agree with us and so we seek that feeling.  Media loves to give us that feeling so that we will keep coming back to them.  And buy their face cream.

Knowing this about myself, I have tried to instill a discipline of seeking contradictory information.  I regularly try to read or listen to people that I suspect have a different world view than mine.  When I stumble across a new topic, I try to find someone who has a contradictory view of that topic than the first place I heard it.

One of my habits is to read and listen to both liberal and conservative media sources.  Flip between two different news networks and it won’t take you long to get some seriously contradictory information.  Over the past few months, it seems that depending on which news channel you watch, you could have been living in a completely different world.

Going through this exercise has helped me change my mind about some things, reinforced my views about others and raised my awareness about certain issues I had never considered before.  But the primary benefit of seeking contradictory information isn’t that it has made me a more informed citizen; rather, I believe it has made me a better decision maker.

Business leaders can easily fall into the trap of surrounding themselves with sycophants.  It may not always be the obvious people who are just kissing up to the boss (though there are plenty of those people out there).  Often the problem occurs by having people who are so aligned on how something should be done that there is no one to push back.

A few months ago, our executive team gave me a presentation on a major initiative.  The whole team was in complete agreement that this was the right thing to do.  Once I realized there was no dissension in the group, I started pushing back hard.  Uncomfortably hard.  I gave them several questions to go answer and lots of homework to do before we met again.

After the meeting, one of our executives told me how surprised she was that I didn’t agree with the plan.  I told her that, in fact, I thought it probably was the right plan. 

Taken aback, she said, “well I sure couldn’t tell!  Why did you argue against it then?”

“Because,” I told her, “since all of you agreed, I knew that no one else had.”

Seeking contradictory information doesn’t mean being argumentative or simply playing “devil’s advocate.”  If we acknowledge that we have an inherently narrow viewpoint that limits our number of options (including potentially superior ones), it gives us the opportunity to view problems from multiple perspectives to unlock more possibilities and solutions.

There is no such thing as perfect information when making a decision.  And the challenge with contradictory information is that it puts you in the position of having to make a judgment call as to which information is correct or at least more relevant.  However, if you seek alternative perspectives, at least you get to make the choice as to which to believe instead of being ignorant of your options. 

As leaders, we need to make seeking contradictory information a regular part of decision-making processes for ourselves and our teams.

Shane Jackson, President at Jackson Healthcare

Shane Jackson is president of Jackson Healthcare®, a $1 billion, privately-held family of 16 healthcare staffing, search and technology companies that are powered by more than 1,500 associates. He is also a primary guiding force for Jackson Healthcare’s mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, including the nonprofit world, which benefits from the company’s LoveLifts community impact initiatives. Shane is a writer and speaker, and has chronicled his philosophy of workplace culture in his 2018 book, Fostering Culture: A Leader’s Guide to Purposefully Shaping Culture. He counts acting among his pastimes and lives in Alpharetta, Georgia with his wife and their three children.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Pat Mitchell delivering 2019 commencement speech at University of Miami
Community//

Becoming a Dangerous Woman

by Pat Mitchell
Community//

Your Brain Has a Mind of Its Own

by Rodger Dean Duncan
Community//

Rising Star Carlye Tamaren: “We need a movement for women to cheer on women; Sometimes all we need is someone to take us under their wing, to make us brave enough to change the world”

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.