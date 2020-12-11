Contributor Log In/Sign Up
It’s About Time

No Matter How Busy You Think You Are, You Can Always Find Time For Fitness

I have been a coach for more than 25 years, and the number one concern I hear from my clients – whether they are competitive athletes or individuals interested in good health and wellness – is that they don’t have enough time. They may be an athlete looking to bump up their game to new target race such as a marathon or triathlon or someone simply wanting to lose a few pounds and feel better about themselves. But the big worry is that there is just not enough time in their busy day. And this is an especially big concern to those who want to start new. How do you fit in time for exercise when your day is already crammed full?

Well, here are a few thoughts about how you can make fitness a routine part of your life.

  • For starters, overcome the excuse of not enough time. Consider a typical week…168 hours. After you subtract time for sleeping (56), eating (21), and work/volunteering (40), you are left with 51 hours a week. If you allow 4 hours per day for miscellaneous chores, etc. you’re left with 23 hours a week. That’s more than enough time for your workouts, since most people need only 30 to 60 minutes a day. That’s less than 7 hours a week. Perform this mathematical exercise for yourself. The numbers may be a little different, but in the end, you’ll find that you do indeed have enough time in your week to schedule in exercise.
  • Another thing to do is to choose the time of day that’s best for you to exercise. My own preference is to train first thing in the morning. I like getting it done before the activities of the day distract me from my daily workouts.  But the actual time of day isn’t important as long as you make exercise a priority and a part of your daily routine.
  • Next is to choose an exercise regimen that you enjoy. Walking, running, cycling, swimming, yogas, pilates, tennis, kayaking are just a few things you can do. The list is long. Find and do what you enjoy. 
  • And last, if you’re just starting out with exercise, it’s OK to start small. Identify small achievable milestones that will lead up to your ultimate goal. Do more as you reach each milestone and get stronger.  Remember: small steps will lead to big results. 

A healthy lifestyle means feeling good, looking good, being more self-confident, and being able to enjoy the things in life that make you happy. I think these are pretty good reasons to make health and fitness a priority in your life. Don’t you agree?

Frank Adornato

    Frank Adornato, Owner, Coach, Speaker, Triathlete, BSc, MS, Certified Fitness Specialist at TRI-IT-ALL, LLC Health and Fitness

    Frank Adornato has merged the experience of 32 years in corporate management with more than 40 years as a competitive athlete. He shares those experiences with endurance athletes who want a competitive edge, as well as with people interested in a healthy lifestyle, and he provides the tools and motivation needed for better physical fitness, general health, and improved personal productivity.

    CORPORATE BUSINESS EXPERIENCE:
    In 2002, Frank retired after a successful and gratifying career at a major Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company. There he created and managed departments with staffs of more than 85 people. His strengths include excellent analytical, organizational and interpersonal skills, strong written and oral communications. He has traveled extensively around the world to meet with individuals from industry and government agencies. He has made numerous presentations and lectures to groups as small as ten people and to audiences of more than 1000 people. He has published numerous articles in journals in the field of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs. He was the President of the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society.

    ATHLETIC AND COACHING EXPERIENCE:
    Frank began running as a member of his Freshman high school X-C track team. Sports and athletics have been an integral part of his entire life. He played competitive tennis for more than nine years, and moved on to the sport of triathlon in 1985. He has been competitive in the sport of triathlon for more than 35 years, traveling throughout the United States and internationally to train and compete. Frank has raced in more than 100 triathlons, including five Ironman finishes, two of which were the Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kona, Hawaii. He raced as a member of Team USA in the 1999 Long Course World Championships in Sater, Sweden. He has also raced many “fresh start” marathons including NYC and Kona, Hawaii, where he was the age group champ M55-59. Frank continues to train and compete.

    Frank earned a Fitness Specialist Certification from Raritan Valley College complementing a graduate degree in pharmaceutical health science. He was an invited member on Raritan Valley College’s Fitness Specialist Advisory Committee. He has also been certified as an ASCA Level 2 Coach.

    In 1995 dba TRI-IT-ALL, LLC, Frank began coaching individuals and groups interested in personal fitness and / or racing competition. He provides personalized training programs, one-on-one coaching and interactive clinics. His clients include novice athletes as well as age group champions in the sports of marathon and triathlon. In addition, Frank also works with individuals who are interested in becoming more productive by being healthier and more fit.
    Frank has published multiple paper books and e-books and has written more than 100 articles on fitness and competition. He speaks to corporate and community groups on the value of health and fitness to personal and corporate productivity. He is a contributing writer to the Paradise News magazine of Pinellas County.

