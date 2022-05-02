IT’S A NEW WORLD: THE EMERGENCE OF FEMALE LEADERS

The fact that there are currently fewer female leaders than male ones is universally accepted. It’s a slowly but surely changing situation, yet there’s still a long way to go before the glass ceiling is shattered. Overt gender discrimination is becoming reasonably rare, but discrimination still exists. When you look at North American Fortune 500 companies, […]
Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies
Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies
I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace. I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders. I am a speaker, trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast.