Italian Painter Chiara Magni Shares Some Of Her Tips To Achieving Success

In the world we live in today, there’s chaos, confusion, and a lot of craziness in it. This is why Chiara Magni an Italian Painter spends her time creating art that speaks to the soul and helps people feel better.

In this article, Chiara Magni shares some of her tips for achieving success.

KEYS TO SUCCESS:

All around the world, everyone aims to achieve success in their respective industry and one thing Chiara considers as a key factor to success is setting almost impossible goals.

In her words;

“I am used to thinking very big and setting targets that seem almost impossible to achieve. I like the thrill of big challenges and I love that unique feeling you get when you finally make it…”

Another key factor is knowing it won’t be easy. When you put your mind to something, you get prepared for the challenges ahead. You’re mentally prepared to keep pushing and in the end, you’ll see how everything will fall into place.

Trying to be better every day, thinking big, never looking back, never being scared of hard work, and not forgetting to have fun are other tips Chiara advises people to use as they have helped in her journey to success.

NEVER GIVING UP:

Success involves a lot of work and It’s easy to want to give up when you’re frustrated with how things are turning out. When Chiara started selling her artwork, she faced a lot of challenges along the way. She was faced with fears and worries and they became overwhelming to her. But right there, she decided that no matter how hard it may seem, she was going to make a living as a writer.

“The path to success takes a lot of hard work and you need to be the first one believing in yourself. Too many times we doubt ourselves and our abilities, but what we should be doing is believing 100% in ourselves and in our abilities.

Also, try not to be too hard on yourself when things aren’t working out. Being hard on yourself prevents you from producing art and enjoying the process.

Be sure to give yourself time, and no matter how tough things get, do not give up”

ACHIEVING SUCCESS AS A PAINTER:

Everyone dreams of making a living out of something they love but not everyone can actually make it a reality.

Chiara Magni beat the odds and was able to make a living out of painting. It wasn’t easy, but she was able to do it by staying humble and listening to the opinions of the viewers. According to her, “I don’t see it as being uncertain, rather, I see it as a point of being real to one another”

By doing this, she is able to continually produce art that connects emotionally deep within her viewers.