It Was A Mistake Not To Be Prepared As A Team Lead

Credit:Pexels.com
I just had two years and six months of work experience and was aiming to become a team leader for an eight-member team. I never asked following questions:

1)    What training do I need?

2)    How will I transition into the role?

3)    What are some potential challenges?

4)    Am I ready?

I had a simple rationale. Leaders do not perform day-to-day work; they just attend or organize meetings. All of us know what happens in most of our meetings. You do not need to have a profound subject matter expertise to be a part of the meeting. The correct timing of using words like “yes”, “no”,” I agree”, “It’s a very good point” , “I beg to differ” would make you an involved participant. Often, various physical gestures come in handy. In my naïve mind I was already a leader. I was doing great as a team member, so as a next step in my career I requested management consider me for a team leader role. After several deliberations, I was selected for the job.

It started well with a great Indian meal with my team and management. I assumed feedback about that meal would go hand in hand with feedback about my management style. I was so wrong. I started facing challenges early on. I asked them to perform tasks, which they never used to perform on time. I started giving negative feedback as my patience ran thin. In general, my team members did give me an impression, things were okay. After eight months, my manager had a meeting with my team to check how they are doing. After the meeting, the first sentence he uttered was “I was living a fool’s paradise”. I did not know what that meant so looked to Google for help. I was devastated. I hit very low professionally and planned to quit the job. My manager anticipated the emotion and called me in for a meeting. To date, that was my best one-on-one meeting. I learned two things. First, before taking up any responsibility, I need to ensure I am ready for it. Secondly, I cannot expect people to act on my will  because I need to put myself in their shoes to assess how to deal with them.

I still follow these mantras and am committed to lifelong learning of leadership traits. 

“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”- Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Mitadru Dey, Pro Bono Career Coach

Mitadru Dey is a Financial Services Executive in a multinational investment bank with 15 years of experience. He writes about simple yet profound career strategies helping individuals across industries and job grades. He provides pro bono guidance to professionals. To access his guidance, connect with him on LinkedIn.

