Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“It seems like everyone is wanting to help entrepreneurs these days”

Why we should be grateful for platforms like Clubhouse and for the successful entrepreneurs who are willing to share in order to help others.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Claire Harvey
Claire Harvey, Washington DC based photographer

When I first heard my client say this I was like, yes, I feel the same! I feel bombarded with a next great set of info on how to start, grow, monetize my business. And not only does it seem overwhelming it seems like the market is saturated and then who will ever buy MY idea! But, then I sat on this and today something came to me.

Thank GOODNESS there are so many people out there wanting to help entrepreneurs.

Thank goodness there are so many people out there WILLING to share what they have learned in order to help others grow and succeed.

Because without the lessons of those who have gone before us we will spend money on the wrong things, we will waste hours upon hours on the wrong thing and we will feel defeated.

I was in a Clubhouse room the other day where a very successful entrepreneur asked if it would help others to know how much money she has made. I jumped at the opportunity to say YES. And this is why…. When I was starting out as a photographer and still working in a corporate 9-5+ with two young kids, wanting to fully jump into the entrepreneur journey my husband kept saying, but how much can you really earn as a photographer…..and I could never answer that. I searched and searched to find the answer and I could never find the real answer, I needed a guide to tell me 1) how to scale 2) what was possible and 3) all the different ways to monetize the journey.

Just think if we are really all out there to help others on their journey then we all benefit in ways beyond what we can imagine, because there really is always someone out there looking for the help you are willing to provide.

    Claire Harvey

    Claire Harvey, Photography and Social Media Manager at Claire Harvey Photography / You, Your Brand

    Claire is a mom of three amazing children and when she is not begging them to go on adventures with her she is working with her beloved clients on capturing their stories - both family and brand. Claire works to capture unique and authentic imagery that tells a story. As a mom-preneur herself Claire has a keen interest in working with her fellow mom-preneurs on business, social media and imagery. Claire is based in Washington DC but loves to travel for fun and work.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “5 things I wish someone told me before I became a CEO” with Romy Taormina

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Community//

    Conni Medina of Clarity Consulting: “Get expert help”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    “It’s okay to dream BIG”, With Douglas Brown and Jasmine E. Black of Brainchild Consulting

    by Doug C. Brown

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.