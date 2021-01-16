It is not what you know, but the willingness to try something new

My new year resolution habits kept me on the resilient track in 2020 and in more ways that I could ever imagine. I have been setting new years resolutions ever since I was a teenager because I always like to look back on what I have accomplished in last few days of December and set new ones.

2020 started as usual, with me writing my resolutions on January 1st. Learning a new skill was the top of my list, so I decided to start a podcast. I did not know anything about podcasting but I know when I put my mind to do something that I can do it. So I downloaded the anchor app, bought a second hand yeti mike on Facebook market place and a Mac Book at Best Buy and started to experiment. I am not a super tech person so this was my way to learn some new skills on the weekend when I am not caring for my young family. One episode led to 38 episodes between two podcasts. It has been a while ride for sure and I am still learning. Right now, audio refinement is my big goal for 2021.

When I launched the @Livewithirenia podcast in February, 2020 my interviews carried me into the homes of individuals in the US (i.e New York, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland), Europe, Africa and across Canada (i.e. New Brunswick, Alberta, Toronto and Vancouver). When the pandemic hit, I was just wrapping up the inaugural women in tech conference celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD 2020) on March 10th in my hometown Fredericton, New Brunswick and on March 14th we went into full lock down. I was two episodes in and I was like, “oh no! what am I going to do?” I did not miss a bit, I just plowed through and continued to interview folks. In light of the pandemic we were all experiencing at the same time, I was able to meet my guests where they are. It also gave me a glimpse into their neighbourhood when we were off record. It was the most fascinating experience and still is. When I got tired, I listened to other podcasts to keep me going. I enjoy “Masters of Scale” the first podcast I started listening and my all time favourite. I have a Rolodex other podcasts I enjoy listening to for inspiration. In April, I launched the Canadian Side Hustle and Business Podcast to feature only Canadian entrepreneurs and experts. Lucky for me, because of my travels as a former trade professional and eclectic interests, I was able to dig deep into my network and interview some really interesting entrepreneur and leaders. Take a peak here:

It is not perfect, but I am not aiming for perfection just good content and great people. I paused in July to rest focus on my family, my kids, heading back into full-time school, however some of the great lessons I learned from this adventure:

Always try something new even if you do not know how to do it; Keep going even in times when you cannot change what is happening in your environment; and Stay optimistic and always keep moving forward.

These top three lessons are what kept up my resilience in 2020 and will carry me through to 2021. My wish for you is that you to find your new vibe for 2021!