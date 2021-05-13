Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It is always the darkest before dawn

Getting into the flow has its own share of ups and downs. #2020 taught me to go with the #flow. I learnt to listen to my heart, my inner voice and the #Universe more. It has given me tremendous results  All I can say is, trust the flow. Take things as they come by and believe that the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Getting into the flow has its own share of ups and downs.

#2020 taught me to go with the #flow.

I learnt to listen to my heart, my inner voice and the #Universe more.

It has given me tremendous results 

All I can say is, trust the flow. Take things as they come by and believe that the darkness will turn into bright daylight soon.

#Transformations are painful and yet they bring phenomenal advancements.

I’ve been there, done that.

I’m here in case you need a pair of ears and a heart to vibrate with you while you traverse your path.

#letmelisten #life #nlppractitioner #coaching #nlp

    Bhavana BP, 2xAuthor (Amazon Best Seller) | Coach | Thought Leader | INSPIRE.INFLUENCE.IMPACT | Love: People.Wellness.DIB.Change.Transformation | at www.letmelisten.in

    I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

    With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
    As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

    Life happens! And I accept that when it does, we must have an open mind and heart to receive and tread the path shown to us. This has enabled me to learn, adapt and grow at a greater speed and also take people on similar growth path along with me. What keeps me going in my journey is my optimism and resilience.
    It has also allowed me to fully understand my multiple interests & the potential I carry especially in interpersonal relations such as effective listening, empathy, negotiation, and liaising all of which comes naturally to me.

    🌌 My purpose - My 3 I's - Inspire, Influence, and Impact.
    And how do I live my purpose? Through my content and talks. As someone who believes communication is one of the biggest game changers especially in the digital space, I have marched into personal branding, content creation, the space of podcasts, video making and social media marketing.
    I am the author of my Memoir titled 'A Daughter's First Love: Dad' and '9 Wellness Hacks' both of which are available globally in paperback & e-book formats.
    I have been a contributing author for the book 'HumansFirst Stories: You Belong Here'.
    Currently contributing to two more books that will get published this year globally.
    9 Wellness Hacks is a bestseller in 6 different categories globally.
    I also help others find their voice through their book writing and publishing journey.

    People matter and only people matter! I love interacting with people. Everything is energy! I provide and derive energy from a group - my tribe grows with me.
    I believe we are all connected and together we grow.
    Come, let us explore how.
    🐾 Connect and follow me on LinkedIn, #LetMeListen and also on www.LetMeListen.in to take this further. Other ways of finding me on social media (FaceBook, Twitter, InstaGram, YouTube, Anchor) by the name LetMeListen.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Our Spirit Path

    by Mark Nepo
    Community//

    The Art of Creating From the Heart

    by Ashmi Pathela
    Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow Alkaline Spring Water’s CEO and Founder at the new US spring in Verona, VA
    Community//

    How Nicholas Reichenbach is disrupting the water market with sustainably sourced and packaged spring water

    by Alexandra Spirer
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.