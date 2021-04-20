It doesn’t matter what others are doing. It matters what you are doing – Alva Jay

The pathway towards success begins the day when you focus more on yourself and not on what others are saying. With a belief in being herself and not pretending to be someone, Alva Jay is the inspiration every woman must take from. She is a beauty influencer and has raced ahead as one of the most significant names in the industry.

Alva Jay says humans are a curious species in every sense of the world. They do strange things, and they are intrigued by the lives of others. This can lull you into a false sense of security and make you believe that they truly care for you and would be willing to help you out in times of need. Once you realize that most people keep their interactions on a fairly superficial level, you realize that self-reliance and the ability to make yourself happy is one of the most important skills you can develop.

One of the best ways to keep growing as a person is by focusing on self-improvement, and doing more for yourself on a regular basis. This might mean taking steps towards reaching a goal. Or simply adding a few things into your day that make you feel good, such as reading more often or learning something new.

She says learn how to take responsibility for everything you feel. It makes your life thousands of times easier. The more you learn how to take responsibility for your feelings the more you stop doing things that hurt yourself. YOU MATTER THE MOST. This is something we always forget. We always forget to give ourselves a priority. Remember, whatever happens, you should think about yourself first. Don’t do anything that doesn’t make you feel happy said Alva Jay.

You need to learn how to value your own talents and achievements because no one will ever care about your life nearly as much as you. When you are faced with a decision in life and are considering your next steps, listen to your intuition and act in accordance with your deepest desires.

When you live a life truly on your own terms, you will be able to enjoy sharing good news secure in the knowledge that despite the fact no one much cares, you are achieving your own goals and fulfilling your unique vision of what a good life looks like.

It’s easy to get so wrapped up in your work, your goals and your obligations to other people that you neglect your own well-being. It can feel selfish or even self-indulgent to make time for yourself. You’re focused on achieving great things, so why waste time with yourself?



However, this is the wrong attitude to have. To achieve external success, you have to start within and learn how to focus on yourself Alva Jay quoted.