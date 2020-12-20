It Began With Complaints About A Diet (and morphed into so much more)

I’ve always had a passion for writing and researching, but beyond that I’m an observer, an admirer, a skeptic and a truth seeker. Some of those things mixed together might seem like a non-kosher conconction: An admirer and a skeptic? Well, as it happens, I sometimes begin by admiring something, and upon further investigation, I become skeptical of it, or the reverse. I joke to friends that I am a cultural anthropologist and a psychological analyst without a degree. I like to figure out the complex ways in which individuals think and operate, as well as their dynamics and interactions. It may sound as if I am studying subjects for scientific purposes, but this is just something I do, despite not work in the field of sociology. However, despite this preamble, the ensuing story is definitely NOT one about me: It is about something I found myself fascinated with during this Covid quarantine and it mainly concerns women….

I will begin by saying that I am impressed with many talented, brilliant people. I am awed by positive activism. I respect an appropriate amount of chutzpah. In the “deep dive arena,” that would include, a reporter, Tracie Egan Morrissey, who has contributed to The New York Times among others outlets. She is fond of investigating and revealing surprising phenomena (usually regarding the perplexing pasts and scandals connected to celebrities or terribly contradictory statements they’ve made that others haven’t caught). Unfortunately, as a Gen Xer, I am clueless about using Instagram as brilliantly as Morrissey and many of the millennial “influencers” do (I say “unfortunately” because it would be to my benefit to learn). The ladies I follow are incredibly savvy with social media.

I started following Emily Gellis, one such millennial Instagram influencer, after hearing her on the podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald. Emily had received tons of direct messages via Instagram, both anonymous and with names proudly attached (“ON THE RECORD”), about adverse reactions to the high fiber “F Factor Diet.” Alarmed by the volume of messages pouring in about women suffering from a diet, the fashion influencer decided to share these messages in her Instagram stories and an accidental activist was born.

From what I would come to discover, the F Factor powder MAY contain ingredients that are incompatible with some digestive systems (i.e. There were thoughts about too much guar gum in the F Factor powder & ALLEGEDLY, trace amounts of metal in it as well). However, F Factor has brand ambassadors/Instagram influencers who swear by the company’s products in a devoted, cult-like manner and seem to revere the company’s founder, Tanya Zuckerbrot, RD.

These influencers (many appear frighteningly skinny), use their PR prowess and following to swear that F Factor has changed their lives. Some even proudly sport the same sweatshirt Zuckerbrot is often seen wearing on her Instagram page. It appears like Champion brand quality and instead of “Harvard” splashed across the chest is the word “Fiber,” in green letters. Zuckerbrot is also a fan of using Granny Smith 🍏 hued hearts in her Instagram posts and comments.

Gellis, in addition to being a fashion influencer, a brand ambassador for Poppy skincare serum and founder of the Emily Cho bag line (a company she sold), had shared her own weight loss journey at one point. That, and her general outspokenness, seemed to be the most plausible explanation for why she began receiving complaints from F Factor dieters at the start of summer.

Ailments detailed included a range of gastrointestinal distress (one woman REPORTEDLY had been hospitalized and had part of her colon removed). Others told Gellis about hive-like rashes (and included photos, which Gellis posted along with the accompanying messages) that finally faded once they had gone off the diet for a significant period of time. Cessation of menses was another of the countless complaints brought to Gellis via Instagram direct messages. Email began connecting with many of these complainants by phone and having Instagram live conversations with them, opening the floor to her followers to ask their own questions.

Tanya Zuckerbrot was given the opportunity to address the myriad of complaints about her diet, but she must have been advised to stay mum. The silence irked former F Factor dieters who wanted a response from the founder. When she did eventually address her following, she spoke of emotional trauma, people out to get her, and referred to Emily Gellis incorrectly as “a blogger” and “a girl who sells clothes.”

However, Emily had morphed from a fashion influencer to an advocate detailing the perils of diet culture. As a result, more individuals — previously ashamed and in hiding (Zuckerbrot comes across as influential and is wealthy, so many young women expressed intimidation with regard to approaching her) — reached out to Gellis about their own negative experiences with the F Factor diet and with Zuckerbrot herself.

When Zuckerbrot expressed further acknowledgement, she went on the defensive about her diet, presented the certificate of ingredients for the powders, declared the diet safe, and eventually claimed that a group of women with a personal vendetta and jealousy about her lifestyle were out to ruin her business. She made one follower cry during a live session by saying, sharply, “you haven’t read my book!” The follower actually had indeed read the diet book.

Gellis, for her part, interviewed (on Instagram) many credible-sounding women who shared their negative experiences with F Factor and their adverse reactions to the powders. In addition, former Zuckerbrot employees brought complaints to Gellis, about the harsh and improper working conditions (including pressure to remain painfully thin, in-office weigh-ins and public shaming, sexually inappropriate comments and suggestions. It is important to note that at this stage, these are allegations, though it is also important to acknowledge that multiple women came forward on the record with names attached. Aside from those who appeared in live sessions with Gellis, others spoke on diet-focused podcasts and with The New York Times this past summer, https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/24/style/f-factor-diet-instagram.html).

Initially, Gellis was embraced by F Factor critics and then she branched out to calling out other controversial diets and was met with backlash. The focus did not just stay on diets however. Soon, she was discussing sexual harassment and sexual improprieties among exercise instructors (i.e. She posted messages from her followers about a popular instructor at Soul Cycle) among other problematic people and programs in the diet/exercise arena. A slew of former fans turned into critics, declaring that “Emily Gellis needed to stay in her lane” or “just stick with the F Factor story.” Reddit forums were born. Heated and sometimes hateful and acrimonious discussions about Gellis ensued. Quite often, they veered from the controversy that started it all, the safety of a diet, and escalated into critiques of Gellis’s apartment aesthetics or how she masticated her food.

Later on, as Emily had morphed into Instagram’s “call-out queen” who some saw as an advocate and others saw as a rabble-rouser, she posted a picture of a bride at a wedding in the midst of Covid. She made the point that large weddings should not be taking place nor should travel in the midst of a global pandemic.

Followers found that problematic as Gellis had taken a trip (while assuring followers of the many Covid precautions in place and listing them). A few months earlier, she had attended an outdoor Shabbat dinner that didn’t showcase adequate social distancing according to some viewers. “I realize they were all seated outside,” one follower told me on the condition of anonymity, “Still, in the Instagram videos, they appeared to be on top of one another…without wearing masks because you have to take them off to eat. I just thought they weren’t being mindful about distancing, and now that Emily preaches about taking precautions, it seems hypocritical in retrospect. For my standards, though it wasn’t a large crowd, it was a sizable one, and that struck me months later when Emily was calling out people for getting together in large groups.”

(It is entirely possible all attendees were Covid tested beforehand and outdoor dining was quite popular at that point in time in NYC.)

Because some of the pictures Gellis shared on her Instagram were of Jewish weddings, some followers called Gellis (herself a Jew) Anti Semitic or a self-hating Jew. However, she had shared many other pictures of people from all cultures, backgrounds, religions and walks of life acting cavalier about Covid. For her, as she stated many times, this had nothing to do with any one religion or any particular group, but with ALL people deciding not to abide by governmental health guidelines and flaunt their rebellion against science.

Lately, Gellis (now pregnant) seems confined to the home and vigilant about Covid safety. She has become a polarizing figure, sparring with many, including the aforementioned influencer/reporter Tracie Egan Morrissey. A couple of month ago, Morrissey asked for credit when Gellis shared an Instagram story of hers, and instead of doing what many others would’ve done (“oh, forgive me, Tracie! I’ll immediately remove that, rewrite it and ensure you get full attribution….”), Gellis became combative towards Morrissey. She then blamed Morrissey for posting her phone number online, information that Morrissey certainly did not possess. Gellis eventually figured out who the true phone number doxxer likely was, but Morrissey recently divulged (via Instagram story) that she had never received a proper apology for the outlandishly false accusation.

As time went on, Gellis went on several other crusades and launched other tirades that met with mixed reviews. From my own standpoint, I had NO PROBLEM with her decrying those who don’t exhibit regard for the health and safety of elders or the immune compromised when it comes to Coronavirus. My own parents are compromised. Emily’s mother is greatly at risk, and frankly, many people in the world are, some without even knowing that fact about their fragile immunity systems.

Influencers like “Lianawhoo” (Instagram screen name) who whine about wearing a mask and claim the pandemic’s severity is hyped by mainstream media, were called out by Gellis, and in the minds of many, rightfully so. Incidentally, weeks after Lianawhoo’s “my body, my choice” rant about being forced to mask up, she got Covid. She has since recovered and has not retracted her earlier statements or changed her tune at all.

But let’s get back to the F Factor diet and the feud between Tanya Zuckerbrot and Emily Gellis. Zuckerbrot (despite what has circulated in the media and the accounts of former employees) MAY indeed be a lovely, wonderful, caring, compassionate, empathetic and philanthropic individual. However, she should have had a publicist advise her about responding swiftly and effectively to the allegations when they first surfaced.

Since there were “on the record” testimonials of adverse reactions to the diet, Zuckerbrot should have explored if there was a connection between the symptoms and the regimen or products, then immediately come up with a plan for next steps. It is far better to humble oneself and say “let’s determine exactly what’s going on here” than to deny and blame those with complaints.

The answer, very likely, is that the diet is good for some and horrible for others. Different bodies have varying tolerances and some people have specific food sensitivities and allergies. I feel bad that Zuckerbrot did not have someone properly advising her from the jump. A major part of this story includes the failings of not having a proper PR protocol in place for a major diet company, and in particular, for its founder.

Among the allegations of a toxic work environment under Zuckerbrot, former employees allege that she made remarks about offering them up to successful businessmen for sexual favors. I want to re-emphasize that this is ALLEGED, but it needs to either be shot down, clarified or confirmed. The thing is: we should believe victims, and this is what women who worked at F Factor have claimed about their treatment by Zuckerbrot.

What irks so many is that the RD blamed those who complained about the diet, or who handled others’ complaints. She used a woman’s controversial background (a woman who served time for mail fraud) against that woman, while it had absolutely nothing of merit to connect properly to the F Factor diet debacle. The women did her time, was released and completely turned her life around. Her desire is to move forward with that life and properly care for her family.

Finally, there is another woman, one who has a personal vendetta against Gellis, who inserted herself voluntarily into the F Factor story in the most bizarre manner when complaints first surfaced. This woman, a social justice activist named Alison Brettschneider (who once sold clothing and reportedly met with her own share of controversy in the past), claims the F Factor drama is all about white privilege. She has said disparaging things about Gellis’s character. Gellis claims that she only briefly met Brettschneider, but that Brettschneider blames Gellis for one of her Instagram accounts being removed from the platform.

While Brettschneider says all of Gellis’s advocacy is way beneath her, this past summer, Brettschneider fabricated a story about having a miscarriage from F Factor products. She later explained to the New York Times reporter who featured Gellis that she (Brettschneider) had lied to prove a point: Anyone can share complaints received by DM and subsequently be believed, that messages are not validated as proof of an experience.

I ask myself: Who the hell does that, faking a miscarriage and saying it was due to a diet in order to prove a point?! If this story is so beneath you, Ms. Brettschneider, why did you elect to insert yourself directly into it?!

Furthermore, since Tanya Zuckerbrot is well aware of the buttinsky with an irrational personal beef against Gellis (Brettschneider’s first cousin works for F Factor, and Zuckerbrot was informed right away with the New York Times publication), then why hasn’t Zuckerbrot properly denounced Brettschneider’s tactics?

There is a lot more to this story, believe it or not. At the end of the day, my major concerns about F Factor are as follows: ARE THE PRODUCTS (powders and bars) SAFE, and is there a limit to how much fiber a body can handle? If, as I suspect, the products are safe for some and not for others, this needs to be a diet that people are tested for before starting.

My other question, as a former anorexic myself: Why are several stick-thin women, who look like candidates for amenorrhea therapies, the “influencers” promoting this diet? Watching these women rave about powder for pancakes and waffles has been a little jarring. Their arm circumference alone makes me doubt they are getting adequate nutrition.

One could argue that F Factor is a lifestyle rather than a weight loss diet, but the waif-like appearances of these influencers and their obsession with substituting Gigi Crackers for bread brings me back to when everyone tried throwing up after watching that popular 90s TV movie about bulimia. If this is a “lifestyle” and a prolonged way of eating, is it truly safe? Are people who need to maintain – but not lose – weight getting the proper amount of calories and the proper mix of nutrients for optimal gut health?

Last month, Tanya Zuckerbrot sued Emily Gellis for defamation. She claims that Gellis’s reposts of direct messages and further commentary on the diet has adversely affected her business financially, as well as her personal mental health. She says she has received very few complaints about her diet and questions the authenticity of the messages Gellis has posted. As for the numerous people who have spoken on the record to Gellis in Instagram live videos, Zuckerbrot sees them as disgruntled exceptions to those offering wonderful feedback.

This has the makings of a precedent setting court case should it go beyond a settlement. The biggest question for future similar cases would be: Can social media influencers be restricted from reposting direct messages from their followers if it can be damaging to a business? Where is the line drawn between sharing feedback and slander?

The latest unexpected, tangential twist to this story is that on Wednesday December 16th, North Shore Hebrew Academy (of Great Neck, Long Island) had a hacking of their website. Anti Semitic, Nazi-like sentiments were written. The faculty, parents and students are gravely concerned and law enforcement is involved and investigating. While it is strongly believed that a Neo Nazi or similar type of anti Semitic hate group hacked the site, that hasn’t stopped people from blaming Emily Gellis for the incident.

Gellis has actually used her platform to highlight anti Semitism periodically and to speak out against it. Nevertheless, she has received death threats since the school’s website hacking. One young man messaged her that she should abort her unborn baby. Others made disparaging remarks about her becoming a mother and how she cares for her own mother who has had Alzheimers for the past decade. Luckily for Gellis, she has tough skin when it comes to ridiculousness from haters. Her harshest critics contend that by sharing pictures of crowded parties and weddings — among those were Jewish crowded events — and criticizing super spreaders, Gellis incited wrath upon the orthodox Jewish community.

Tanya Zuckerbrot has not publicly condemned the overboard animosity and threats made towards Emily Gellis. She is back to focusing on promoting F Factor and moving forward with the lawsuit.

While this all began with a diet under scrutiny, it has morphed into so much more. At a time when some people are struggling to put food on their tables during a pandemic, others are willing to pay for exorbitantly pricey food plans. While many are worried about incomes and paying their bills on time, some of those same people are avidly scrolling Instagram to watch who Emily Gellis will call out today…or tomorrow…

Then there are those still curious about the initial main story, wanting to know the whole truth and nothing but the truth about F Factor. Zuckerbrot shared in her lawsuit that she’s felt harassed and attacked by Gellis, and Gellis, for her part, contends that Zuckerbrot’s team has harassed her (she was particularly upset that Zuckerbrot’s lawyers published her home address to public documents). Neither of these two women will be meeting for a plate of Gigi Crackers and a toast of champagne (alcohol is allowed on F Factor!) any time soon – socially distanced or otherwise.

Brettschneider, for her part, has stated in her Instagram stories that Gellis’s focus should be on BLM and social justice issues, and: Who cares about an expensive diet at this time?! Why Brettschneider inserted herself into this story to begin with, when she asserts that Gellis’s tirade reflects “privileged white girl stuff”, is the baffling multi-million dollar question that followers of this debacle still want to know.

This story is far from over and Instagram users — whether they like, love, tolerate or detest Emily Gellis — are tuning in for their daily dosage of her riveting Instagram stories. This has turned into a quarantine reality soap opera with viewers eager to see how it all plays out.