Isolation was a pandemic before Covid19

We have all felt the rhythmic thump of the heart and the exhalation of the breath that creates that peaceful feeling of wellbeing. It’s when a connection happens between the body and mind, perhaps gained through exercise, meditation or yoga, but what if I told you that being well runs much deeper than the connection we feel to ourselves.



Humans crave social interaction, being connected to others plays a critical role in our mental and physical wellbeing. So what happens to a person’s sense of wellbeing during a pandemic? When that sense of connection is diminished?

My first experience of being disconnected developed as a new parent. I was overjoyed to be a new mother with a beautiful bouncing baby boy, but couldn’t help the nagging feeling that comes with being on your own for solid chunks of time.



Before the birth of my son, I was one of those people that valued my “alone time”, and I relished in the prospect of maternity leave, hoping I would enjoy every blissful second. However I soon realised that being away from the rat race, and looking after a small being was not the ‘alone time’ I had imagined. I was spending massive chunks of time by myself.

So here is my theory,

ISOLATION WAS A PANDEMIC LONG BEFORE THE PREVALENCE OF COVID

We know this already, all new parents are told you must “stay connected” we must “get out of the house” “attend a mothers group“ ”be social“ because we know that loneliness can play a huge contributing factor to postnatal depression and anxiety. And in fact my research tells me that primary caregivers spend over 36 hours alone per week with their child, almost like a full working week.



Now with the impact of Covid19, many people are starting to feel that nagging feeling of being disconnected in one way or another, concerns are also being raised around mental health and the long term implications of isolation and lockdown strategies. One statistic I read suggested….”Being exposed to isolation can be as serious for your health, as smoking 15 cigarettes a day”!!!

Spending time alone is as bad for you as inhaling smoke into your lungs.

Our big cities are already plagued with isolation. The most vulnerable feel the effects of isolation every day. New parents, single parents, the elderly and those effected by the transient lifestyle of moving to a new country or city.

And the sorry fact is, we are contributing to the pandemic of isolation too. Think about your pre-Covid commute to work, how many of us leave the home and community where we live, to go on great cross city stretches to meet with colleagues who are also moving mountains to make the same commute into the city.

This idea of needing to be somewhere else, leaves us with the feeling being disconnected to places and people in which we live. How many of us really know our neighbours? And do any of us really want to get to know them?



If you picked the latter, then you need to start asking yourself, why? Why have we been conditioned to ignore the people that live next door to us? When we are more than happy to build friendships and relationships with the people we work with?



In 2017 the New Urban Agenda was created. The NUA is a united nations blueprint for a more sustainable future, acknowledging the correlation between good urbanisation and development and improved wellbeing and quality of life. The vision set out in that document, is to urge countries to think about town planning and urbanisation from a sustainable perspective, with recommendation to create habitats driven by equality and supportive of cross generational human connection.



Is this the new Utopia?

I recognise that development strategies and town planning can’t be changed overnight, but there are many actions that we can take every day to foster a sense of community in the places where we live.



I want you to think about how you can incorporate these recommendations into your daily routine to help you to enhance your own wellbeing, by staying connected and supporting your community.