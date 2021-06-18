Isoke Salaam: “Being able to be alone is important”

Your entire world can change in a moment and you have to be able to breathe and keep going. Pivot. Adapt. AKA — Keep it moving! One minute I was celebrating my birthday with two friends two weeks later we were locked down because of a global pandemic. I switched all of my clients to digital and pretty much stayed inside except to run a grocery shop.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interviewIsoke Salaam.

Isoke Salaam is an east coast publicist with private clients within fashion and the arts. Isoke has over a decade of luxury fashion experience with clients including but not limited to Smithsonian Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Paul Stuart, and Kate Spade. She relishes telling fashion and art stories in an inspiring way to elevate brands. Isoke connects brands directly to magazine writers and editors for maximum exposure while solidifying brands and executing innovative digital strategies. Her approach to luxury branding and creative strategy elevates every brand she works with. Isoke is a PR powerhouse, an avid art fan, and a fashion lover. You can typically find Isoke, someplace in Paris.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Yes, I am currently working from home. The biggest adjustment has been moving all fashion and art client content to digital and virtual. For example, one of my art clients is a museum. Prior to COVID, we would have private tours, parties, and exhibition openings. Think great food, the perfect drink and amazing music. Now, we have new ways to present art. IGLive chats and virtual parties are working well. We must stay innovative and creative!

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I miss traveling internationally and seeing my friends in person. I have clients overseas and I enjoy traveling overseas for fun a few times a year. The art, fashion, and culture overseas are always elevated and I love learning about different cultures. I miss being able to jump on a plane and waking up in Paris. I am a social person by nature, and it has been really strange not spending time with my friends in person. Prior to Covid, I had pretty much never Facetimed. (It’s true! Not much of a techy girl.) Now, Facetime and Zoom are pretty much the only ways I see my friends.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

I would love to see society continue to talk about systemic racism and social injustice. Summer 2020 held up a mirror to Americans and though many of us were not shocked at all. Many people began seeing themselves clearly for the first time in their life the true related to these topics. My hope is that people continue to speak up and to speak out when there is injustice in play.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

The unexpected positive is FREE Time. Having the extra time has given people the opportunity to really slow down. Relax. Meditate. Run. I love to read and I am reading more. It is also the opportunity to focus on dreams that you never had the free time to pursue. Starting a business is a great opportunity. Plus, more family time. Even if your family doesn’t live with you, you now have the free time to reach out and chat more.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

To get my mood up I run almost every day. I create gratitude lists with the tiniest things to be grateful for like my shoes to the biggest, my health. Also, music. Lots of music and sometimes I get up and dance. I realize how lucky I am to be healthy and happy through this all.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

Truly, seeing other people suffer. The pain that I see people in is indescribable. People have completely lost their livelihoods and some people have lost their lives and it is sad. I cope by being grateful and looking outside of myself. I am always up to donate, volunteer and speak out!

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Your entire world can change in a moment and you have to be able to breathe and keep going. Pivot. Adapt. AKA — Keep it moving! One minute I was celebrating my birthday with two friends two weeks later we were locked down because of a global pandemic. I switched all of my clients to digital and pretty much stayed inside except to run a grocery shop. Being able to be alone is important. Social isolation can feel weird to someone that is used to being around groups constantly. However, there is a value to being able to sit with yourself and to be cool with that. I have been taking the pandemic seriously and have been spending a lot of time alone. I love my space so it has been nice but after four months I started thinking about how much longer this would last. That was June 2020 and here we are. I started having LONG phone conversations with my friends like we were back in high school! Technology can be a beautiful thing. Zoom has seriously saved us. We can meet, we can have birthday parties and we can connect with people in one click because of Zoom! Teams is a close second and the oldie — a phone is a saving grace as well. I had my birthday party on Zoom this year. It was so fun seeing all my friends and some of my family at once. My adorable nieces and nephew even made a cameo. My friends were so excited to see each other. The year prior we were all together for my birthday! Saying, no thank you is a thing. We want to always say yes and help in whatever way we want but there is no shame in saying no thank you. No thank you, I cannot do another Zoom. No thank you, I can’t chat by phone this week. I have never been the type of person that is afraid to say no and I am even more so that way now. At one point I was on multiple Zoom calls a day and Zoom parties and calls with friends. I finally started to say — No, thank you. I cannot make that call. I cannot come to that party. My camera will not be on. Giving back is always a way to take the focus off yourself and to help others. I love giving back and this past year. I have been trying to donate to a charity I love weekly. I love the idea of working with others to help people in need. It is what makes the world go round. I did not travel for Thanksgiving; I did not go see family. I was alone this year and I made the most of it. I went to the grocery store a few days before Thanksgiving went CRAZY and dropped the food off at a charity I love. A few families had an INSANE Thanksgiving dinner.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

It is always a fashion show. Always. Even though we are hunkered down at home it is still important to take care of ourselves. Dress up unexpectedly occasionally. It will make you smile. Oh, and buy the shoes!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would say the founder of the brand Patagonia. During this last year, he has truly used his platform to speak out and to speak up. He spoke in support of #BLM and #stopasianhate. He also spoke out against January 6. He does not have to say anything, and he has chosen to despite everything. It is so cool. I love people that do the right thing when no one is watching.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am on IG at — prgirlisoke. My website is — isokesalaampr.com and I am working on a fabulous new project at www.palais.studio.

