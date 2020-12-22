Isaiah Frizzelle: “Time flies but your time won’t pass you as long as you are doing what’s important to you”

Time flies but your time won’t pass you as long as you are doing what’s important to you. As an actor, there will be auditions you want to book so bad and it crushes you entirely to find out you didn’t. You start spiraling down but just believe that wasn’t yours, that was just a test drive.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Isaiah Frizzelle.

A New Jersey native making waves in Los Angeles, Isaiah is a talented individual on various platforms. As an Actor, Podcaster, Writer, and Personal trainer, Isaiah has his hands and heart in several mediums without missing a step.

From landing co-star roles in acclaimed network shows such as Blue Bloods, to lead roles in feature films like the up and coming thriller, Blind Fire and comedy Youtube pilot “Boy Friends”, Isaiah’s talent adds something special to any project he’s a part of.

As a podcaster and a certified fitness trainer, his brand revolves around being the best version of yourself and also being of service to others. His podcast in itself stands out in a crowd; The Bird Brain podcast is a hybrid of a show. Mondays focus on the topic of positivity and mental health in day-to-day living, and Fridays Isaiah turns you on your head as he switches gears, completely recreating a world for original short horror stories that he’s written.

Isaiah is redefining what it means to be a true renaissance man, all the while having the ability to light up a room with his uniqueness and contagious personality.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/dc9e132721abcceeeae12683e24e6f37

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Hey, thank you for having me! I grew up kicking ass… My mom had my sister and I studying martial arts since we were younger (my sister at 4 me 5/6). As a single mom, on top of being a police officer, she was my first instructor in terms of being a badass. In hindsight, my childhood was probably more unique than most and more than I realized. I think that’s just because my mom always did her best to make sure we had the best and were at our best.

I loved books and gadgets as a kid… A shy kid for sure and I kept to myself for the most part. Drawing was probably my first go to before I knew anything else. I watched movies growing up and I definitely wanted to be a Power Ranger, one of the 3 Ninjas or in Mortal Kombat, but if you gave me a pencil and paper and you wouldn’t hear from me for a while.

When we moved to Bloomfield NJ, I became friends with some buddies and one of them had a camera and an imagination which was all we needed. It was interesting, but the acting came easy for me. I enjoyed it and apparently was decent at it . I laughed just now thinking about some of those films… I’m sure we got robbed of a few Oscars.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’d say my life is my story if that makes sense. As an actor, you pull from experience and paint a picture. As a podcaster, I use my day to day experiences to connect to people around the world since I understand as unique as we all may be, there’s a connection in our experiences. As a writer and fitness trainer, it all comes down to my truth and taking care of my physical and mental body. No one story sticks out but I will say it all makes sense in terms of who I am.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My most interesting story… I’d say the first time I auditioned for anything was back in high school and that was the snowball. Performing wasn’t really a thing that I considered seriously until late in high school. Dancing was always a thing I did but never something I put on display until my Junior year of high school. During that time a friend kept suggesting I audition for the school’s theater production and I declined respectfully as much as I could. Senior year I said screw it and that audition led to auditioning for productions outside of school and the rest was history.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

No real funny mistakes haha! Auditioning for me throughout my career was always a nerve-wracking process… Wait I do remember one audition. My manager told me about a breakdown for a theater production and that they were looking for someone with fighting experience. No brainer for me, so I accepted. I get to the audition and I see a lot of dancers… ballet dancers. They were all stretching and gearing up for the “kickassness” ( you know because they were looking for fight experience). I found a spot in the back just so I could scope out the scene. They were all still stretching for some reason and putting on their character shoes.

And that’s when the choreographer walked in. And he was on a mission. He walked center of the room and counted out his steps “1, and 2, and 3” and I got my things and I left because each dancer knew exactly what to do and Isaiah knew he did not!

I laughed at that one because it caught me off guard big time. My nerves were through the roof about it too.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Blindfire premieres on Nov 13th! I’m excited for that film because I believe it’s a visceral ride that will have a few twists and moments that will leave the audience surprised.

I’m also in the final stages of completing my first book which I’m excited about! It’s been a labor of love so it’s going to feel great to share with the world.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Without diversity there is a limited perspective

Without diversity there is a limited connection

without diversity there is no diversity simply put.

From my experience in front of a camera and also behind one I noticed that a lack of diversity on set can change how someone feels represented altogether. There’d be times I’d needed my hair cut or styled for example, but no one was familiar with a person of color’s hair so there was no attempt.

I’ve been a part of casts where diversity was very limited and it was evident that the story wasn’t focused on inclusivity and instead just required a component to appease an audience and move the story along.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 things…

You’re enough and you’re gonna be great anyways because of that. Sometimes I’d think that I missed the mark just by existing but that’s not it.

Most of the things you’re worried about don’t matter.

Screw perfection.

Time flies but your time won’t pass you as long as you are doing what’s important to you. As an actor, there will be auditions you want to book so bad and it crushes you entirely to find out you didn’t. You start spiraling down but just believe that wasn’t yours, that was just a test drive.

Get familiar with rejection, and recognize it’s not about you.

Have more fun on your journey.

Who you are and who you have around you matters.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take care of your mental health in your day to day. Sometimes it’s necessary to say “no” without this burden of guilt that you’ll never see the lights of day again.

Check-in CONSTANTLY with how you feel, whether it’s a project, person, or place, just check in with how you really feel versus how you want to take care of everyone else.

Rest, as you get older you respond differently. This industry will also take a lot out of you so it’s vital to rest mentally and physically.

Find good people… value those people, and make sure you’re in the company of people who do the same. It helps to have good people in your world because again this journey takes a lot out of you!

Don’t let too many days pass without you reminding yourself that you are proud of you. Just say it, I don’t care how weird it feels, do it you deserve it!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Brave love. Simple gratitude. Constant self-worth.

What I mean by that is just going with your initial instinct to care about others without attaching shame or guilt to it. We are creatures who need connection but we worry sometimes about getting hurt or all of these other things, but just keep it simple.

If you care about someone let them know. Proud of someone tell them why. Find ways to just champion others because, if I understood anything it’s that we are ALL trying to get through “this” and you never know how much a simple gesture of brave love can help someone. Just think about how it feels to be reminded that you’re valued and or seen. In a healthy way obviously *Thinks of the Netflix show, “You”*

Appreciate the small things, if you start small you will always find something to value through your journey. It helps give perspective. I’m not saying be delusional about it, I’m saying it’s important to appreciate the small stuff.

Appreciate the hell out of yourself!! You should always find an excuse to validate who you are and how valuable that is. Get comfortable with it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had some champions along my journey for sure.

I’d say for starters the women who raised me. My mom, sister, my Auntie (who is like another mother to me) and my Aunt Mona … I had a moment of thought just now, and each of them have taught me a thing or many about bravery, love, authenticity, and resilience. Strong women.

My mentor Rodney has been a solid staple in my corner as well.

Momma Morgan is another one!!

Who I am is simply a reflection of all these people. They’ve all lent themselves to being present in some way and are constant reminders that you don’t do it alone, it is up to you to keep going though.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Favorite life lesson quote, “treat others how you want to be treated, but treat yourself how you’re willing to treat others”. I know “good” is relative but if there is anything I’ve understood it’s that being a solid, decent human goes a long way. It may not always seem that way, and you may have instances where there is some form of mistreatment, but being good always begets good. I stand by that. Who I am is who I am and I value that because my experiences remind that there are other people out there with good intent.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I mean can it be one person and they just happen to bring some friends?!

Oprah for sure. I’ve watched some older interviews, and her conviction behind the person she knew she would become gives me a fire and just reminds me that it is not someone else’s job to decide how great you are or will be, that’s an inside job.

How can our readers follow you online?

I'm all over!! you can check out my website

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!