Isabeau Maxwell of SAGE Method: “Patience is by far the number one factor”

Patience is by far the number one factor. Building a successful business isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon. Many people open up shop and get disappointed six months down the road when they aren’t flooded with clients. I personally was creating social media posts, writing blogs, and networking for over a year before I started to see some traction. Also, that state of disappointment when things don’t ramp up as fast as you want them to will interfere with your success by lowering the energy you have for your current clients.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Isabeau Maxwell.

One of the leading spiritual coaches in intuitive development, Isabeau Maxwell brings deep channeled knowledge and personal understanding to spirituality. She has been helping people connect to their authentic, natural, intuitive abilities for over 15 years. Isabeau is the founder of The SAGE Method, a life-changing intuitive training program that teaches people how to open their intuitive abilities and live an authentic, blissful life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Absolutely, I would love to. Growing up, I would have never guessed I’d have a career as a professional medium and spiritual teacher. In my youth I was a solid skeptic. I studied math in college and spent my free time creating way too many business plans. It wasn’t until the age of 31 when my grandmother passed away that everything flipped upside down. Within an hour of her death, she appeared in my living room in spirit form. She was transparent and with her adorable smile she winked at me. I thought I had lost my mind. The following few years were quite a journey as you can imagine. I spent my days figuring out what was real, what was imagination, and how I would be able to successfully navigate my new life as a medium. During that time, I delved deep into all thing’s intuition. This led to a desire to help others open up their intuition as well. Combining what I learned spiritually with my entrepreneurial experience, I was able to build The SAGE Method.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Hands down, the top character trait that has been most instrumental to my success is my curiosity. I try to stay open to all possibilities with each and every opportunity and decision. Once you settle on a topic and decide there is nothing more to learn or gain from it, then growth stops. This is true both personally and professionally. It’s staying curious that opens door after door for you. Spiritually, curiosity has allowed me to deepen my understanding of the intuitive world around me. Professionally, it has gifted me with the ability to make new and different business shifts as needed, thus resulting in significant business growth.

Second in line would be tenacity. Persistent, driven, good old tenacity. I have a comfort in knowing that success is given to those who are in it for the long term. The actions I take today are not geared towards making everything happen in this moment. They are done to add to the beautiful mountain I am creating that I call my business. Each action, each task adds to all the previous ones. To not give up or give in and instead wake up each day knowing you are adding to your creation is how I express my tenacity. My love is in the building of the business, not the short-term rewards.

And lastly, being lovable. Yes, there is the old saying that people buy from people they like. I agree with that. But on a deeper level, being real and open and all of yourself makes a huge impact on your clients. It allows them to also be all of themselves and in turn feel good when they are connecting with you and your business. This type of connection creates a trust that goes beyond anything an advertisement can do. My heart is deeply in what I do, and it shows. That, I would say, is my definition of being lovable.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits for me are everything. I indeed rely on them. In addition to a wonderful cup of coffee, poured into a witty worded mug, I would say my morning checklist routine is my favorite habit. When I first log on for the day, I go through a checklist of tasks that shows me the current state of the company’s health. Analyzing ad performance, reviewing customer interactions in social media, and tracking customer’s journeys are just a few checklist items I do each and every day before I jump into anything else. This morning process sets me up for success because it motivates me to see the company’s small successes and growth, and it shows me where my focus should be for the rest of the day.

In addition to some good java and a completed checklist, I also take time out to center and be in a mindfulness state. Sometimes I do this by sitting outside listening to the sounds around me or in less than great weather, I will meditate in my office before jumping back into work. I find I am way more productive when I can bring it back to the present moment just before tackling work.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Good habits are the fuel that will bring you to the level of success you are looking for. They are the nourishment that your mind and body need for you to be at your best. Not to mention a good habit you create will spill over into your work patterns. This will allow you to achieve more than you ever thought possible. When you eat healthy and exercise for example, you have more physical energy and are more alert while you work. That alertness can be the difference between making a well-rounded decision and making a hasty poor decision. But this goes deeper than just the physical. When you take on habits that help you mentally center and empty the mind, you find your mind is more receptive to possibilities and solutions. This is the leg up when it comes to being stuck in a rut professionally.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Swapping out a bad habit for a better one is the best way I’ve found to develop good habits. When we simply stop doing an old, bad habit but do not replace it with something new, it proves to be extremely challenging mentally. The focus is then on what you lost or can no longer do. By bringing in a new, healthy habit as a replacement, you now have something the mind can focus on in a positive manner. When I decide that that glass (or two) of wine at night is no longer serving me, I replace it with knitting. It gives my hands something to do, it is more creative than sipping out of a glass, and in the end, I have something beautiful to show for it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Everything always works out for me.”

Just speaking these words daily creates massive positive results in my life. It’s a statement of releasing fear, trusting the universe has your back, and knowing that in the end, everything will work out just fine. It brings on a state of calm that also allows good choices to be made and a more connected focus to what is happening around me. Thus, everything always works out for me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The project that excites me the most, puts the biggest smile on my face, is The SAGE Circle. It is an online spiritual community built to support people on their spiritual and intuitive path. We have members who are brand new to using their intuition all the way up to members who are professional intuitives. The reason why this project warms my heart is because when I opened up intuitively back in 2006, I didn’t have anyone I could reach out to talk about my spiritual path. My family and friends were all skeptical or just not very active on their spiritual paths. After a few years of navigating my new life path on my own it hit me how important community is, especially when one is focused on their spiritual path. So, I created The SAGE Circle. A place where anyone, anywhere in the world, can find social connection, intuitive education, and meditation and healing sessions to support them on their spiritual journey.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The top five factors that successful coaches have in common are patience, receptiveness, the ability to adapt, a specialty, and a professional online appearance.

Being receptive to feedback is also key. No one knows how wonderful you are as a professional more than the satisfied client you helped. Also, no one knows what you are doing wrong more than the unsatisfied client you tried to help. Getting feedback from the people who experience you firsthand is very important. Constructive criticism gives you an opportunity to improve what you’re doing or add in something that is missing. Positive feedback lets you give your clients more of what they love. The end result of making changes based on feedback is happier clients. Happier clients attract more clients.

This brings me to adaptability. Making adjustments that are needed for your business to thrive, even when you might not want to. Keeping up with technology is the one that I find hurts most coaches. Years back, online scheduling software emerged on the market and people absolutely loved it. Instead of making a phone call or sending an email to book an appointment, they could simply pick the time they wanted right online and schedule themselves in just a few minutes. Coaches that implemented an online scheduling system started to see an increase in bookings because the appointment process was now so much easier for their potential clients. While you would think everyone would upgrade to online scheduling, many have not. Their reasons range from fear of learning how to set it up to simply not liking change. And that resistance to change will slow you down as others pass you by.

Another factor that delineates the successful from the struggling professional is having a focal point. When you specialize in something, your business increases. When people search for help in a particular area, they are really wanting someone who knows that area very, very well. If you are too generic in your offerings, they might pass you by. But many coaches still try to stay very general, or list many different things they do, in hopes that they will get more clients. Ironically, the opposite is true. You will certainly grow a bigger following and get more clients if you shine a light on your focal point. There are many spiritual coaches and teachers out there that offer it all. For me, I specialize in helping people hone their own intuition. That is my focal point.

And lastly, I can’t stress enough how important it is to have a professional online appearance. When people look at your website to learn more about you, their first impression is crucial. Many will decide if you are a good company or not based solely on the visual presentation of your website. An old, outdated website lacking the information someone needs will make a website visitor feel as if your company won’t be able to provide them with what they are looking for. A sharp, professional looking website which has everything a potential client is looking for makes them feel confident in working with you. There are two ways to look at this. First, for most of us, our website is our actual storefront. We don’t have a brick and mortar location. Would you let your brick and mortar storefront look shabby and outdated? Nope. Secondly, by taking the time to make sure your website is professional and thorough, you are going to show that potential customer you care about them the very first time they discover you.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Common mistakes abound in the beginning, don’t they? The two that I see the most are not learning about the latest trends and even worse, not starting their business because they feel like they don’t have enough material or enough planned out to take the leap. Starting with the latter, coaches need to get out there even if it’s creating a Facebook page or writing a blog once a week. Even if you have zero clients booked, it’s imperative that you start now. Every day you wait to step into the spotlight is a day you’ve lost your list building opportunities. And after you do jump in to let the world know you’re available and eager to help, you need to keep up with the trends. Keep your website up to date, don’t be afraid of social media, and keep an eye on what other successful people are doing.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

I love to create a Wow! Customer Experience every chance I get. It is so true that your business grows much faster when you wow your current customers. A lot of professionals get so caught up in focusing on gaining new customers that they don’t take the time to really check in with their current list. This check in process makes your customers feel seen and cared about. The gold in that process is then they go out and talk about you to others which is the best free advertising you can get. One of my favorite wow experiences we do at The SAGE Method is sending new members a welcome postcard and a birthday postcard each year just to let them know we care. Another way we wow our members is by asking them what level of intuition they currently have when they sign up. That way we can tailor their experience more closely to them. If they’re brand new to using their intuition, we connect with them on a beginner level. If they have been using their intuition for a long time or professionally, we connect with them on a more advanced level.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I’m chuckling because I recall being years into my career and I hadn’t collected one single email address. That really bummed me out when I finally wanted to start offering classes to all my clients but didn’t have a way to let them know. So, if you’re reading this and you don’t have an email list started, start one immediately! How to get that email list built up varies for each professional based on their type of client, but free and helpful information tends to be the best way to get a good qualified lead. I offer a free intuitive course that has five really great tools for someone to start using immediately. When someone takes the free course, they get a feel for my teaching style and can continue on further with a paid course if they really like the flow. I can’t say enough about putting helpful information out there in the world. Even if someone takes the information and never moves forward with you, you’ve still helped someone.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Get an assistant sooner rather than later. Also, think of the bigger picture. You most likely make more income per hour than it would cost you to pay an assistant. So why not do what you do best ten hours a week and take a small bit of that to pay an assistant or office manager. Your time should be spent doing what you love. Staying in the zone where your passion is and letting someone else organize your files and respond to emails, will keep you energized, and people will feel that energy and want to work with you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

What a fantastic question! I would empower people to trust their intuition and feel a connection to their source of inspiration. So much empowerment comes from this and so much bliss as well. An inner strength comes to those who connect with their spirit and personal energy.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would be thrilled to share a cup of coffee with Tyler Perry. He is indeed one of my inspirations. He is a builder and a connector for the unconnected and I deeply admire that.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can visit https://thesagemethod.com where they will find information on all thing’s intuition.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!