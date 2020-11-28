Isaac Johnson: “Life is not about success but the maturing of the human soul”

As a music producer I’m a strong believer in giving the audience a range of music to listen to. Too much of one thing is a bad thing. If you listen to isoland every song is different. I did that so the listener won’t get bored from song to song. I also believe that’s what makes America what it is. When different cultures come together to make music it transcends different generations and it reaches a more international audience.

As a part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing ISO.

Isaac Johnson (ISO) has made his career as a producer working for various artists including Jason Derulo, Pittbull, Pleasure P, and Elephant Man. First collaborating with Johnny Mars to form Single House Music, ISO’s experience as a producer allowed him to eventually become the founder of Music Babies with partner Star Hustle. Having been involved in music from a young age, his aim with Music Babies is to give local artists an opportunity to record a professional industry sound for their projects. This venture has allowed him to expand his creative projects and return to his first love — singing — as marked by the release of Isoland, the first album under ISO’s new moniker and label.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Tacoma Washington. My family was church oriented so I have a strong gospel background. My two Main Hobbies were basketball and playing the piano. I started playing the piano at a young age around 8 years old. I remember not missing one day of playing the piano in middle school. Every single day after school I would go and practice. I was always tall so basketball is what everybody expected me to do. However, I gravitated more towards music. I used to love making beats for the local up-and-coming rappers on my little Casio piano.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I believe it’s fate that brought me here. It started with playing the drums at church and from there I picked up the piano and from they’re realizing that I had a singing voice. Music came so naturally to me I feel like I was born to do it.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I remember when I was with single house music Johnny Mars and I took a trip to California. We ended up at Jamie Foxx’s house. It was really cool we were playing the piano and singing. And ironically enough Jamie Foxx was one of my biggest influences growing up when it came to singing so it was nice being able to meet him. Katie Holmes was also there she was nice.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember when I was with my R&B group urban Theory with my late friend Gio. We had this one performance and back then I was married and he was also married. I introduced us by saying “we’re urban Theory we’re married” LOL there was an awkward silence so I immediately had to clear it up “ not to each other we both have wives” LOL. so that was funny and embarrassing. We put on a really good show so they forgot about that at the end.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on a solo project. Unlike isoland this would just be all me and mostly soulful sing along type songs. Also working on some stuff for Star Hustle she’s pretty dope Make sure you follow her on IG @starhustle

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

As a music producer I’m a strong believer in giving the audience a range of music to listen to. Too much of one thing is a bad thing. If you listen to isoland every song is different. I did that so the listener won’t get bored from song to song. I also believe that’s what makes America what it is. When different cultures come together to make music it transcends different generations and it reaches a more international audience.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me it wasn’t about how good your music is it’s about your hustle. The industry is 10% talent and a 90% grind. You can have a mediocre song but if you grind and have the right people behind it you’ll make more noise than a song that maybe way better. I also wish someone told me to always be the face of my own music. As a producer it’s easy to fade in the background and get forgotten about and not get the credit for your work. That’s why U K producers like Calvin Harris and other EDM producers are successful because they’re the face of their music even though their producers. I also wish somebody told me to invest in myself. I don’t care who you are, you cannot make it in this industry without money. You have to invest in yourself and believe in yourself because nobody is going to do it for you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say be who you are. I believe everybody was put here for a purpose and everybody is unique. Its easy to do a song that sounds like everything else. However, by doing that you lose your identity. So it’s important to stay true to yourself no matter how different or awkward and weird it is because there’s an audience out there for you. If you work hard at it and do it the right way you will succeed.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would do a concert to build homeless shelters and get homeless people off the street. I’m from Seattle but I live in Miami those are the two most struck places when it comes to the homeless people. I would love to do charity events to raise money for that cause.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was with single house, Johnny Mars gave me what I needed to be a relentless go getter. He introduced me to Jason Derulo Pleasure P, Dmx, Jamie Foxx and brought me to my first major Studio. I also developed my production skills while working with him .

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is not about success but the maturing of the human soul.”

I might not have all the success I want but along the journey I find myself mentally stronger. I find myself wiser and I have a better outlook on the world itself. So when I first heard that quote it hit me hard. We focus on success so much as individuals but we don’t realize its more about the journey. That Journey always brings bumpy roads and stuff that we were not expecting. One thing about life nobody’s life goes exactly how they thought or exactly how they planned it out. Right now my life is somewhere I never thought I would be and even though I don’t have all the success, all the cars, or all the money I want when I look Within Myself I find a more mature me that can give more to the world. So life is more about the maturing of the Soul. Yes, Success is the ultimate goal but it’s all about who we are as people and what we can bring to this earth.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Will Smith and please set that up LOL. Hes my favorite actor. I grew up watching Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and he just seems like a real down-to-earth person. He has a lot of wisdom and I know I can learn a lot from that dinner. He’s just an overall dope person. He also started off in the music industry and ventured off into acting which is something I would like to do one day. On top of all that he’s a funny guy so I know he’ll get some laughs out of me please set that up.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on ig @isosik

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!