Is your Vision Board giving you Sleepless Nights?

How I befriended my vision board instead of being overwhelmed by it.

I have been creating and teaching others how to create their own vision boards since a few years. I know and have thrived in the power of it. So, like always, I conducted my vision board workshop towards the end of December and I had mine all ready by new year’s eve. Such a proud moment! This time I decided to make not one or two but three of them. One was for my personal life, the other was for my health (#cancersurvivor) and the third was for the budding solopreneur in me. Amazing job girl!

Well, not really. Within a few days of creating them I actually sensed a feeling of stress. I realized I kept thinking ‘how do I achieve this?’ and ‘am I doing enough?’ and ‘what was I thinking?’. The fact that I had one of them staring at me every night in my bedroom did not help even a bit. These thoughts were within one week of 2021! I knew I had to do something. I then remembered the word Microsteps. Microsteps are really micro steps – making changes that are too small to fail. I loved the idea. I did not want any more stress!

What do I now do? I take a microstep every day. I look at one of the images on one of my vision boards either the previous night or the mornings, and reflect on what is the small step I can do that day to support the emotion I want to create through the image. At the end of the day, I journal or at least make a quick note of whether I managed to do it and if not, why? I must say, it has worked amazingly well so far. The additional benefit – I have a good night’s sleep and wake up with excitement to see what it is I want to create for the day that is on my vision board! Making a vision board is one thing. Not getting intimidated by it is an entirely different ball game!

    Dr. Anitha Ranganathan, ENT Surgeon / Sleep & Cancer Coach / Author / Educator

    Anitha is an ENT Surgeon, a Sleep & Cancer Coach and a Bestselling Author. She works with those diagnosed with Cancer to help them get back a good night's sleep in their lives. She was diagnosed and treated for cancer in 2020 when the whole world was brought to a standstill. Having diagnosed cancer, operated on cancer, been a caregiver and now living through it herself, she understands the intricacies of this illness like no one else can and how it causes havoc on our sleep habits. She was born in India, lived in Malaysia for around 15 years and has now retired from mainstream medicine and moved to New Zealand since 2016.

